The Far East - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080116419, 9781483138169

The Far East

1st Edition

A Concise History

Authors: F. C. Jones
Editors: G. M. D. Howat
eBook ISBN: 9781483138169
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 192
Description

The Far East: A Concise History summarizes the history of three Far East or East Asian countries — China, Japan, and Korea. This book begins with an introduction to the three Asian countries’ geographical features, climatic conditions, agricultural features, racial affinities, heritage, common linguistic features, and common political features. The rest of the chapters discuss the Far East in ancient and medieval times; Far Eastern civilization at its zenith; era of Western domination; Japan as the great power of the Far East; and growth of Chinese nationalism. The greater East Asia war; triumph of communism in China; and recovery of Japan are also deliberated. A list of maps illustrated throughout this text is likewise provided. This publication is intended primarily for use in schools, colleges, and universities as an introductory textbook on East Asian countries.

Table of Contents


List of Maps

Preface

1. Introductory — The Far East as a Regional Entity

2. The Far East in Ancient and Medieval Times

3. Far Eastern Civilization at its Zenith

4. The Era of Western Domination

5. Japan as the Great Power of the Far East

6. The Growth of Chinese Nationalism

7. The Greater East Asia War

8. The Triumph of Communism in China

9. The Recovery of Japan

A Short Guide to Further Reading

Index

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138169

About the Author

F. C. Jones

About the Editor

G. M. D. Howat

