The Far East: A Concise History summarizes the history of three Far East or East Asian countries — China, Japan, and Korea. This book begins with an introduction to the three Asian countries’ geographical features, climatic conditions, agricultural features, racial affinities, heritage, common linguistic features, and common political features. The rest of the chapters discuss the Far East in ancient and medieval times; Far Eastern civilization at its zenith; era of Western domination; Japan as the great power of the Far East; and growth of Chinese nationalism. The greater East Asia war; triumph of communism in China; and recovery of Japan are also deliberated. A list of maps illustrated throughout this text is likewise provided. This publication is intended primarily for use in schools, colleges, and universities as an introductory textbook on East Asian countries.