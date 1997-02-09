The Eye's Aqueous Humor: From Secretion to Glaucoma - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121533458, 9780080585161

The Eye's Aqueous Humor: From Secretion to Glaucoma, Volume 45

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Arnost Kleineller Douglas Fambrough Dale Benos
Serial Volume Editors: Mortimer Civan
eBook ISBN: 9780080585161
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th February 1997
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

M.M. Civan, Overview: Transport Components of Aqueous Humor Secretion and Their Regulation.

M. Coca-Prados and J. Sanchez-Torres, Molecular Approaches to the Study of the Na+, K+-ATPase and Chloride Channels in the Ocular Ciliary Epithelium.

T. Jacob, Chloride Channels in the Ciliary Epithelium.

J. Rae and A.R. Shepard, The Identification of Potassium Channels in Human Lens Epithelium.

M.D. Lee, L.S. King, and P. Agre, Aquaporin Water Channels in Eye and Other Channels.

J.M. Wolosin and M. Schutte, Gap Junctions and Interlayer Communication in the Heterocellular Epithelium of the Ciliary Body.

M. Wiederholt and F. Stumpff, The Travecular Meshwork and Aqueous Humor Reabsorption.

J. Sears and M.L. Sears, Circadian Rhythms in Aqueous Humor Formation.

R.F. Brubaker, Clinical Measurements of Aqueous Dynamics: Implications for Addressing Glaucoma. Index.

Description

This volume presents a basic consensus of how the aqueous humor is formed and exits through the trabecular meshwork and canal of Schlemm. It presents a timely update to current knowledge of the molecular transport mechanisms which underlie aqueous humor dynamics. In addition, it provides a concise description of the clinical approaches used for assessing these basic transport processes. The book emphasizes the phenomenon of the diurnal rhythm of aqueous humor formation, from both the clinical and molecular points of view. This phenomenon provides the major indication that aqueous humor secretion is regulated.

Key Features

  • Introduces the mechanisms of aqueous humor formation and outflow
  • Describes the clinical study of aqueous humor dynamics
  • Exposes the research approaches currently applied
  • Emphasizes the diurnal rhythm of aqueous humor secretion
  • Provides awareness of unanswered questions

Readership

Physiologists, molecular and cell biologists, pharmacologists, and clinical investigators (ophthalmologists).

About the Serial Editors

Arnost Kleineller Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.

Douglas Fambrough Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.

Dale Benos Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mortimer Civan Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania Medical School, Philadelphia, USA Professor of Physiology

