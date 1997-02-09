The Eye's Aqueous Humor: From Secretion to Glaucoma, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M.M. Civan, Overview: Transport Components of Aqueous Humor Secretion and Their Regulation.
M. Coca-Prados and J. Sanchez-Torres, Molecular Approaches to the Study of the Na+, K+-ATPase and Chloride Channels in the Ocular Ciliary Epithelium.
T. Jacob, Chloride Channels in the Ciliary Epithelium.
J. Rae and A.R. Shepard, The Identification of Potassium Channels in Human Lens Epithelium.
M.D. Lee, L.S. King, and P. Agre, Aquaporin Water Channels in Eye and Other Channels.
J.M. Wolosin and M. Schutte, Gap Junctions and Interlayer Communication in the Heterocellular Epithelium of the Ciliary Body.
M. Wiederholt and F. Stumpff, The Travecular Meshwork and Aqueous Humor Reabsorption.
J. Sears and M.L. Sears, Circadian Rhythms in Aqueous Humor Formation.
R.F. Brubaker, Clinical Measurements of Aqueous Dynamics: Implications for Addressing Glaucoma. Index.
This volume presents a basic consensus of how the aqueous humor is formed and exits through the trabecular meshwork and canal of Schlemm. It presents a timely update to current knowledge of the molecular transport mechanisms which underlie aqueous humor dynamics. In addition, it provides a concise description of the clinical approaches used for assessing these basic transport processes. The book emphasizes the phenomenon of the diurnal rhythm of aqueous humor formation, from both the clinical and molecular points of view. This phenomenon provides the major indication that aqueous humor secretion is regulated.
- Introduces the mechanisms of aqueous humor formation and outflow
- Describes the clinical study of aqueous humor dynamics
- Exposes the research approaches currently applied
- Emphasizes the diurnal rhythm of aqueous humor secretion
- Provides awareness of unanswered questions
Physiologists, molecular and cell biologists, pharmacologists, and clinical investigators (ophthalmologists).
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 9th February 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080585161
Arnost Kleineller Serial Editor
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.
Douglas Fambrough Serial Editor
The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
Dale Benos Serial Editor
Department of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA
Mortimer Civan Serial Volume Editor
University of Pennsylvania Medical School, Philadelphia, USA Professor of Physiology