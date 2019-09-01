The Evolving Impacts of ICT on Activities and Travel Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128162132

The Evolving Impacts of ICT on Activities and Travel Behavior, Volume 3

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Eran Ben-Elia
Paperback ISBN: 9780128162132
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. ICT as a resilient travel behaviour alternative
2. The past, present and future of travel time use
3. Intersection of Transportation and Telecommunications in Demand Forecasting and Traffic Management
4. International journey planning system to welcoming MaaS
5. An empirical analysis of the relationship between mobile internet usage and activity-travel behaviour
6. Activities while travelling? Travel time perception and time use in an era of automated driving
7. ICTs, time use and travel: Further evidence on the role of personal networks in the weekly cycle
8. ICT and activitiy participation in India
9. Millennials' lifestyles and choices
10. Exploring the relationship among ICT usage, activity patterns and choice of innovative mobility schemes
11. Communication and its Relationship with Digital and Physical Mobility Patterns A Review

Description

The Evolving Impacts of ICT on Activities and Travel Behavior, Volume Three in the Advances in Transport Policy and Planning series, assesses both successful and unsuccessful practices and policies from around the world on the topic. This new volume highlights ICT as a Resilient Travel Behavior Alternative; The Past, Present and Future of Travel Time Use; The Intersection of Transportation and Telecommunications in Demand Forecasting and Traffic Management; International Journey Planning System to Welcoming MaaS; An Empirical Analysis of the Relationship Between Mobile Internet Usage and Activity-Travel Behavior; Travel Time Perception and Time Use in an Era of Automated Driving, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Transport Policy and Planning series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the evolving impact of ICT on activities and travel behavior

Readership

Advanced students, researchers, policy makers and technology developers

About the Serial Volume Editors

Eran Ben-Elia

Eran Ben-Elia Serial Volume Editor

Eran Ben-Elia is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Geography and Environmental Development at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel and Head of the GAMES (Game-based models) lab. He received his PhD in Transportation Science and M.Sc in Urban Planning from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. His research focuses on understanding and shaping human spatial behaviors using methodologies such as serious gaming, big data analytics and agent-based simulation models. In particular, he is interested in utilizing ICT and other emerging technologies to promote sustainable travel behaviors and inclusive transportation planning.

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel

