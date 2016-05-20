The Evolution of the Immune System
1st Edition
Conservation and Diversification
Description
The Evolution of the Immune System: Conservation and Diversification is the first book of its kind that prompts a new perspective when describing and considering the evolution of the immune system. Its unique approach summarizes, updates, and provides new insights on the different immune receptors, soluble factors, and immune cell effectors.
Key Features
- Helps the reader gain a modern idea of the evolution of the immune systems in pluricellular organisms
- Provides a complete overview of the most studied and hot topics in comparative and evolutionary immunology
- Reflects the organisation of the immune system (cell-based, humoral [innate], humoral [adaptive]) without introducing further and misleading levels of organization
- Brings concepts and ideas on the evolution of the immune system to a wide readership
Readership
Researchers in comparative immunology, biology and cell biology, and those interested in the evolutionary aspects of the immune system, immunologists and parasitologists, and veterinarians.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Hematopoiesis and Hemocytes in Pancrustacean and Molluscan Models
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Hematopoiesis in pancrustacean models
- 3. Molluscan hematopoiesis
- 4. Hematopoiesis in pancrustacean and molluscan models: final considerations
- 5. Hemocytes in pancrustacean and molluscan models
- 6. Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Origin and Functions of Tunicate Hemocytes
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ascidian circulation
- 3. Ascidian hemocytes
- 4. Immune role of tunicate hemocytes
- 5. Humoral factors produced by hemocytes
- 6. Ascidian hemocytes and oxidative stress response
- 7. Hemocytes of pelagic tunicates
- 8. Concluding remarks
- Chapter 3: Lymphocyte Populations in Jawless Vertebrates: Insights Into the Origin and Evolution of Adaptive Immunity
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Overview of VLRs
- 3. Three populations of agnathan lymphocytes
- 4. Lymphocyte development in jawless vertebrates
- 5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: The Evolution of Lymphocytes in Ectothermic Gnathostomata
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fishes
- 3. Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Vertebrate Cytokines and Their Evolution
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The IL-1 cytokine family
- 3. The IL-2 cytokine family (γC cytokines)
- 4. IL-6/IL-12 superfamily
- 5. IL-10 family
- 6. IL-17 family
- 7. TNF family
- Chapter 6: The Evolution of Complement System Functions and Pathways in Vertebrates
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Invertebrate complement system representing an ancestral architecture of vertebrate system
- 3. Phylogeny of complement pathways
- 4. Phylogeny of complement receptors
- 5. Phylogeny of the regulatory mechanism of complement activation
- 6. Evolutionary significance of multiple isoforms in teleost complement components
- 7. Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 7: Antiviral Immunity: Origin and Evolution in Vertebrates
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Virus-sensing pattern recognition receptors
- 3. RNA interference
- 4. Type I IFNs
- 5. IFN receptors
- 6. Downstream modulators of the interferon response
- 7. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 8: Lectins as Innate Immune Recognition Factors: Structural, Functional, and Evolutionary Aspects
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Galectins: a conserved lectin family with multiple roles in development and immunity
- 3. F-type lectins: a structurally and functionally diversified lectin family
- 4. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 9: Origin and Evolution of the Neuro-Immune Cross-Talk in Immunity
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Role of neuroendocrine hormones, opioid peptides and cytokines in the invertebrate immune and neuroendocrine (stress response) responses
- 3. Concluding remarks
- Chapter 10: The Immune-Related Roles and the Evolutionary History of Dscam in Arthropods
- Abstract
- 1. The Down syndrome cell adhesion molecule
- 2. Immune-related roles of Dscam-hv in arthropods
- 3. The evolutionary history of Dscam-hv in arthropods
- 4. Experimental methodology and future perspectives
- 5. Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 11: Structural and Functional Diversity of Fibrinogen-Related Domains
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Structural features
- 3. Phylogenetic occurrence
- 4. FReDs and neighbor domains
- 5. Human FRePs
- 6. Evolution of functional diversity in chordates
- 7. Rates of sequence change
- 8. FReDs in protochordates
- 9. Extending the deuterostome time-line
- 10. Nondeuterostome animals
- 11. Sponges and jellyfish
- 12. Bilaterians
- 13. FReD-Based immunity and the recognition problem
- 14. Concluding remarks
- Chapter 12: Genomic Instability and Shared Mechanisms for Gene Diversification in Two Distant Immune Gene Families: The Plant NBS-LRR Genes and the Echinoid 185/333 Genes
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The NBS-LRR gene family in higher plants
- 3. The 185/333 gene family in echinoids
- 4. Gene diversification
- 5. Clustering and tandem repeats
- 6. Speculations on diversification mechanisms of the Sp185/333 genes
- 7. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 13: The Evolution of the Toll-Like Receptor System
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. TLR structure
- 3. Evolution and distribution of TLR genes
- 4. TLR function
- 5. Microbe-driven TLR evolution
- 6. Concluding remarks
- Chapter 14: The Evolution of Major Histocompatibility Complex in Teleosts
- Abstract
- 1. Genome organization
- 2. Class I
- 3. Class II
- 4. PSMB8
- 5. Conclusions
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 20th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020135
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128019757
About the Editor
Davide Malagoli
Dr. Davide Malagoli has a PhD on Evolutionary Biology and was previously a researcher for the Comparative and Molecular Immunology Lab (Department of Biology, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Italy). He is presently an Aggregate Professor of Comparative Anatomy at the Department of Life Sciences, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy).
His current research focus is on mechanisms and evolution of the immune and stress response as well as the basis of cell death in invertebrates. Dr. Malagoli is a member of the Italian Association of the Developmental and Comparative Immunology and the International Association of the Developmental and Comparative Immunology, and is an invited speaker in national and international meetings focused on Comparative Immunology themes. He has also written numerous articles and reviews on Comparative Immunology themes and edited numerous books on the subject.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Life Sciences, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Modena, Italy