The Evolution of the Immune System

Dr. Davide Malagoli has a PhD on Evolutionary Biology and was previously a researcher for the Comparative and Molecular Immunology Lab (Department of Biology, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Italy). He is presently an Aggregate Professor of Comparative Anatomy at the Department of Life Sciences, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy).

His current research focus is on mechanisms and evolution of the immune and stress response as well as the basis of cell death in invertebrates. Dr. Malagoli is a member of the Italian Association of the Developmental and Comparative Immunology and the International Association of the Developmental and Comparative Immunology, and is an invited speaker in national and international meetings focused on Comparative Immunology themes. He has also written numerous articles and reviews on Comparative Immunology themes and edited numerous books on the subject.