Coupled with biomechanical data, organic geochemistry and cladistic analyses utilizing abundant genetic data, scientific studies are revealing new facets of how plants have evolved over time. This collection of papers examines these early stages of plant physiology evolution by describing the initial physiological adaptations necessary for survival as upright structures in a dry, terrestrial environment. The Evolution of Plant Physiology also encompasses physiology in its broadest sense to include biochemistry, histology, mechanics, development, growth, reproduction and with an emphasis on the interplay between physiology, development and plant evolution.

Part I The Origins of Plant Physiology

1 Turning the Land Green: Inferring Photosynthetic Physiology and Diffusive Limitations in Early Bryophytes

2 Physiological Evolution of Lower Embryophytes: Adaptations to the Terrestrial Environment

3 Origin, Function and Development of the Spore Wall in Early Land Plants

Part II Evolution of Plant Physiology from the Molecular Level

4 The Evolution of Plant Biochemistry and the Implications for Physiology

5 Did Auxin Play a Crucial Role in the Evolution of Novel Body Plans during the Late Silurian–Early Devonian Radiation of Land Plants?

6 Aquaporins: Structure, Function and Phylogenetic Analysis

7 Evolutionary Origin of the Ethylene Biosynthesis Pathway in Angiosperms

8 Structural Biomacromolecules in Plants: What Can be Learnt from the Fossil Record?

9 Early Land Plant Adaptations to Terrestrial Stress: A Focus on Phenolics

10 Plant Cuticles: Multifunctional Interfaces between Plant and Environment

Part III Evolution of Anatomical Physiology

11 Falling Atmospheric CO2 – the Key to Megaphyll Leaf Origins

12 Stomatal Function and Physiology

13 The Photosynthesis–Transpiration Compromise and Other Aspects of Leaf Morphology and Leaf Functioning within an Evolutionary and Ecological Context of Changes in CO2 and H2O Availability

14 Xylem Hydraulics and Angiosperm Success: A Test Using Broad-Leafed Species

15 Evolution of Xylem Physiology

16 Hydraulics and Mechanics of Plants: Novelty, Innovation and Evolution

17 Becoming Fruitful and Diversifying: DNA Sequence Phylogenetics and Reproductive Physiology of Land Plants

18 Evolution of Angiosperm Fruit and Seed Dispersal Biology and Ecophysiology: Morphological, Anatomical and Chemical Evidence from Fossils

Part IV Evolution of Environmental and Ecosystem Physiology

19 The Rise and Fall of the Podocarpaceae in Australia – A Physiological Explanation

20 The Adaptive Physiology of Metasequoia to Eocene High-Latitude Environments

21 Experimental Evaluation of Photosystem Parameters and Their Role in the Evolution of Stand Structure and Deciduousness in Response to Paleoclimate Seasonality in Metasequoia Glyptostroboides

22 Adaptive Ancientness of Vascular Plants to Exploitation of Low-Nutrient Substrates – A Neobotanical Overview

23 The Evolution of Aluminum Accumulation in Angiosperms

