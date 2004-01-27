The Evolution of Plant Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123395528, 9780080472720

The Evolution of Plant Physiology

1st Edition

Editors: Alan Hemsley Imogen Poole
eBook ISBN: 9780080472720
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123395528
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th January 2004
Page Count: 512
Description

Coupled with biomechanical data, organic geochemistry and cladistic analyses utilizing abundant genetic data, scientific studies are revealing new facets of how plants have evolved over time. This collection of papers examines these early stages of plant physiology evolution by describing the initial physiological adaptations necessary for survival as upright structures in a dry, terrestrial environment. The Evolution of Plant Physiology also encompasses physiology in its broadest sense to include biochemistry, histology, mechanics, development, growth, reproduction and with an emphasis on the interplay between physiology, development and plant evolution.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading neo- and palaeo-botanists from the Linnean Society
  • Focus on how evolution shaped photosynthesis, respiration, reproduction and metabolism.
  • Coverage of the effects of specific evolutionary forces -- variations in water and nutrient availability, grazing pressure, and other environmental variables

Readership

Researchers, scientists, & professionals in plant physiology, evolutionary biology, and ecology

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Part I The Origins of Plant Physiology

1 Turning the Land Green: Inferring Photosynthetic Physiology and Diffusive Limitations in Early Bryophytes

2 Physiological Evolution of Lower Embryophytes: Adaptations to the Terrestrial Environment

3 Origin, Function and Development of the Spore Wall in Early Land Plants

Part II Evolution of Plant Physiology from the Molecular Level

4 The Evolution of Plant Biochemistry and the Implications for Physiology

5 Did Auxin Play a Crucial Role in the Evolution of Novel Body Plans during the Late Silurian–Early Devonian Radiation of Land Plants?

6 Aquaporins: Structure, Function and Phylogenetic Analysis

7 Evolutionary Origin of the Ethylene Biosynthesis Pathway in Angiosperms

8 Structural Biomacromolecules in Plants: What Can be Learnt from the Fossil Record?

9 Early Land Plant Adaptations to Terrestrial Stress: A Focus on Phenolics

10 Plant Cuticles: Multifunctional Interfaces between Plant and Environment

Part III Evolution of Anatomical Physiology

11 Falling Atmospheric CO2 – the Key to Megaphyll Leaf Origins

12 Stomatal Function and Physiology

13 The Photosynthesis–Transpiration Compromise and Other Aspects of Leaf Morphology and Leaf Functioning within an Evolutionary and Ecological Context of Changes in CO2 and H2O Availability

14 Xylem Hydraulics and Angiosperm Success: A Test Using Broad-Leafed Species

15 Evolution of Xylem Physiology

16 Hydraulics and Mechanics of Plants: Novelty, Innovation and Evolution

17 Becoming Fruitful and Diversifying: DNA Sequence Phylogenetics and Reproductive Physiology of Land Plants

18 Evolution of Angiosperm Fruit and Seed Dispersal Biology and Ecophysiology: Morphological, Anatomical and Chemical Evidence from Fossils

Part IV Evolution of Environmental and Ecosystem Physiology

19 The Rise and Fall of the Podocarpaceae in Australia – A Physiological Explanation

20 The Adaptive Physiology of Metasequoia to Eocene High-Latitude Environments

21 Experimental Evaluation of Photosystem Parameters and Their Role in the Evolution of Stand Structure and Deciduousness in Response to Paleoclimate Seasonality in Metasequoia Glyptostroboides

22 Adaptive Ancientness of Vascular Plants to Exploitation of Low-Nutrient Substrates – A Neobotanical Overview

23 The Evolution of Aluminum Accumulation in Angiosperms

Index

About the Editor

Alan Hemsley

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiff University, U.K.

Imogen Poole

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiff University, U.K.

