The Evolution of Differentiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232942, 9781483263571

The Evolution of Differentiation

1st Edition

Authors: William S. Bullough
eBook ISBN: 9781483263571
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 214
Description

The Evolution of Differentiation attempts to sketch the outlines of a framework from what is now known or suspected of the various aspects of differentiation in all types of organisms. This book surveys the many aspects of differentiation that are seen today, and in particular, because of the evident universality of expression of the genetic code, to enquire whether any similar universality exists in the methods of gene repression and activation. The information reviewed ranges from the chemical control of the genetic mechanisms of unicellular organisms during their various phases of activity, to the chemical control of differentiation in multicellular organisms both during embryonic development and in the adult state. Finally, some consideration is also given to that collapse of differentiation which leads to cancer.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. The Simplest Living Organisms: Bacteria

Chapter 3. Unicellular Plants and Animals

Chapter 4. Tissue and Organ Formation

Chapter 5. Tissue Homeostasis: Mass and Function

Chapter 6. Tissue Homeostasis: Hormones

Chapter 7. Carcinogenesis

Chapter 8. Summary

References

Subject Index

About the Author

William S. Bullough

