The Evaluation of Research by Scientometric Indicators
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Acknowledgement
About the author
List of figures and tables
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Basic categories of scientometrics
Concluding remarks
Chapter 3: Classification of the indicators of evaluative scientometrics
Introduction
Classification scheme of evaluative indicators
Concluding remarks
Chapter 4: Publication growth in science
Introduction
Relative publication growth index
Concluding remarks
Chapter 5: Scientific eminence of journals: the Garfield Factor and the Current Contribution Index
Introduction
Standardised description of the Garfield Factor
Chances for citation and chances for citedness
The Garfield Factor and relative publication growth
Some empirical findings
An empirical model
Towards understanding the Garfield Factor
The GF and the SIC index
Relationship between quantity and quality: growth and specific indices
The Current Contribution Index (CCI)
The πV-index
Concluding remarks
Chapter 6: The ageing of scientific information
Introduction
Annual citedness and annual citedness rates
Conversion of Journal Paper Citedness indices or Garfield Factors calculated for different time periods
Calculating the Estimated Number of Citations (ENC) by the Subsequent Impact Method (SIM)
Concluding remarks
Chapter 7: Scientometric indicators for the assessment of publications
Introduction
Definition and function of comparative indicators of evaluative scientometrics
Relationships between three relative impact indicators (RW, RCR, RPS)
The Invitation Paradox
Model for the selection of relative publication impact indicators
Composite scientometric indicators
The h-index and the π-index
Concluding remarks
Chapter 8: Reference strategy: model of manifested communication through publications
Introduction
Reference strategy
Laws of reference strategy
The model of manifested communication through publications
Concluding remarks
Chapter 9: Frequency of and strength of motives in referencing: the Reference Threshold Model
Introduction
The frequency and strength of motives in referencing
Concluding remarks
Chapter 10: Research contribution and share of credit of individual authors
Introduction
Distributing credit of publications among co-authors
Concluding remarks
Chapter 11: Standards in scientometric assessments
Introduction
Bibliometric factors
Effect of bibliometric factors on the GF of journals
Selecting sets of papers and journals as reference standards
Standardisation of citedness indicators using standardised publication and citation time windows
Dependence of JPC on the type of publication
Methods for obtaining absolute reference standards for relative impact indicators
Delineating journals by subject field
Methods for standardising GFs
Methods for determining ordinal rank scores in sets of different size
Standardising part-indicators
Concluding remarks
Chapter 12: Scientometric assessments: application of scientometrics for the purposes of science policy
Introduction
Scientometric methods for the evaluation of research organisations
Evaluating publications of research institutes by a composite scientometric indicator
Scientometric indicators and GDP
Concluding remarks
Chapter 13: Institutionalisation of Scientific Information: a scientometric model (ISI-S model)
Introduction
The ISI-S model
Concluding remarks
Chapter 14: Conclusions
References
Author index
Subject index
Description
Aimed at academics, academic managers and administrators, professionals in scientometrics, information scientists and science policy makers at all levels. This book reviews the principles, methods and indicators of scientometric evaluation of information processes in science and assessment of the publication activity of individuals, teams, institutes and countries. It provides scientists, science officers, librarians and students with basic and advanced knowledge on evaluative scientometrics. Especially great stress is laid on the methods applicable in practice and on the clarification of quantitative aspects of impact of scientific publications measured by citation indicators.
Key Features
- Written by a highly knowledgeable and well-respected scientist in the field
- Provides practical and realistic quantitative methods for evaluating scientific publication activities of individuals, teams, countries and journals
- Gives standardized descriptions and classification of the main categories of evaluative scientometrics
Readership
Academic librarians working in the sciences, information scientists, and science policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 20th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630250
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345725
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Peter Vinkler Author
Dr. Peter Vinkler is Scientific Secretary of the Chemical Research Center, Budapest and Director of the Scientific Publication Data Centre of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. He worked as Head of the Biocomplex Research Department of the Chemical Research Center for several years. He has published extensively on scientometrics and information science, primarily on the indicators used for the evaluation of publication activities of individuals and teams. He serves as Associate Editor of Scientometrics and regularly reviews publications also for the Journal of Informetrics and Journal of the American Society for Information Science and Technology. In 2009 he was awarded the Derek de Solla Price Medal for his outstanding contributions to the field of quantitative studies of science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Hungary