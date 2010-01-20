The Evaluation of Research by Scientometric Indicators

Acknowledgement

About the author

List of figures and tables

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Basic categories of scientometrics

Concluding remarks

Chapter 3: Classification of the indicators of evaluative scientometrics

Introduction

Classification scheme of evaluative indicators

Concluding remarks

Chapter 4: Publication growth in science

Introduction

Relative publication growth index

Concluding remarks

Chapter 5: Scientific eminence of journals: the Garfield Factor and the Current Contribution Index

Introduction

Standardised description of the Garfield Factor

Chances for citation and chances for citedness

The Garfield Factor and relative publication growth

Some empirical findings

An empirical model

Towards understanding the Garfield Factor

The GF and the SIC index

Relationship between quantity and quality: growth and specific indices

The Current Contribution Index (CCI)

The πV-index

Concluding remarks

Chapter 6: The ageing of scientific information

Introduction

Annual citedness and annual citedness rates

Conversion of Journal Paper Citedness indices or Garfield Factors calculated for different time periods

Calculating the Estimated Number of Citations (ENC) by the Subsequent Impact Method (SIM)

Concluding remarks

Chapter 7: Scientometric indicators for the assessment of publications

Introduction

Definition and function of comparative indicators of evaluative scientometrics

Relationships between three relative impact indicators (RW, RCR, RPS)

The Invitation Paradox

Model for the selection of relative publication impact indicators

Composite scientometric indicators

The h-index and the π-index

Concluding remarks

Chapter 8: Reference strategy: model of manifested communication through publications

Introduction

Reference strategy

Laws of reference strategy

The model of manifested communication through publications

Concluding remarks

Chapter 9: Frequency of and strength of motives in referencing: the Reference Threshold Model

Introduction

The frequency and strength of motives in referencing

Concluding remarks

Chapter 10: Research contribution and share of credit of individual authors

Introduction

Distributing credit of publications among co-authors

Concluding remarks

Chapter 11: Standards in scientometric assessments

Introduction

Bibliometric factors

Effect of bibliometric factors on the GF of journals

Selecting sets of papers and journals as reference standards

Standardisation of citedness indicators using standardised publication and citation time windows

Dependence of JPC on the type of publication

Methods for obtaining absolute reference standards for relative impact indicators

Delineating journals by subject field

Methods for standardising GFs

Methods for determining ordinal rank scores in sets of different size

Standardising part-indicators

Concluding remarks

Chapter 12: Scientometric assessments: application of scientometrics for the purposes of science policy

Introduction

Scientometric methods for the evaluation of research organisations

Evaluating publications of research institutes by a composite scientometric indicator

Scientometric indicators and GDP

Concluding remarks

Chapter 13: Institutionalisation of Scientific Information: a scientometric model (ISI-S model)

Introduction

The ISI-S model

Concluding remarks

Chapter 14: Conclusions

References

Author index

Subject index