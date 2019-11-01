The Era of Chinese Multinationals
1st Edition
Competing for Global Dominance
Description
The Era of Chinese Multinationals: Competing for Global Dominance explores forces driving the growth of Chinese multinational corporations. The remarkable overseas expansion of Emerging Market Multinationals (eMNCs) prominently features Chinese firms. More than any other group, they have instigated profound changes, such as displaced trade and investment flows, new business models, and the emergence of a new geography of global innovation. Following a presentation of the surge in investments from emerging economies, the book uses case studies to examine corporate characteristics of Chinese firms, including how they compare with western multinationals in terms of revenues, profits, branding, and business strategy.
Key Features
- Covers the Chinese government’s expansionist policies and China’s new role as a global acquirer of companies
- Examines common characteristics of Chinese companies and their efforts to make China an innovation hub
- Illustrates its analysis with case studies and interviews with corporate executives and experts in multilateral institutions
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers worldwide working in emerging markets, international trade, firm behaviour, and economic growth strategies
Table of Contents
PART I: Speed - Chinese Multinationals Conquering the World
1. Chinese Firms Take the Helm
2. Chinese Firms Venturing Abroad
3. A Heavyweight on the Global Scene
4. Forty Years of Opening Up: Policy Support and Chinese OFDI Expansion
5. ICBC: The Global Bank
PART II: Strategic Advantages and Challenges for Chinese Firms
6. State Grid: Powering China and the World
7. China, an Innovation Hub
8. Chinese Multinational Companies Move Beyond Price Competition
9. Tencent: A Giant Asserting Dominance
10. The Growth of Hainan Airlines (HNA): Navigating an Uncertain World
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168578
About the Author
Lourdes Casanova
Lourdes Casanova, a Senior Lecturer and Academic Director of the Emerging Markets Institute at the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University, formerly at INSEAD, specializes in international business with a focus on emerging markets multinationals. She was voted in 2014 as one of the 50 most influential Iberoamerican intellectuals by Esglobal. A Fulbright Scholar with a Masters degree from the University of Southern California and a PhD from the University of Barcelona, she has been a visiting professor at Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley, the Judge Business School at University of Cambridge, and at the Latin American Centre at the University of Oxford, University of Zurich, and Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Emerging Markets Institute, Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University – Ithaca, NY, USA
Anne Miroux
Anne Miroux is Faculty Fellow at the Emerging Market Institute, Johnson School of Business at Cornell University. She has over thirty years of experience in international trade and finance. She began her career in the United Nations Centre on Transnational Corporations in New-York where she was involved in the negotiations on the UN Code of Conduct on Transnational Corporations. In the mid-1980s she joined the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) where she specialized in particular on issues related to developing country debt, foreign direct investment and transnational corporations, and technology and innovation policies. For several years she led the organization’s work on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) statistics and directed the World Investment Reports (WIR), the United Nations flagship report on FDI and transnational corporations. She served as the Editor of the UN Transnational Corporations Journal.Anne Miroux has an MBA from HEC - Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (Jouy-en-Josas, France) and a diploma from IEP (Institut d'Etudes Politiques – Paris). She holds a PHD in Economics from University of Paris I - Sorbonne.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Fellow at the Emerging Markets Institute, Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University – Ithaca, NY, USA