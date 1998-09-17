The Engineering of Large Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121465, 9780080566788

The Engineering of Large Systems, Volume 46

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080566788
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121465
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th September 1998
Page Count: 444
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
16700.00
14195.00
188.14
159.92
195.00
165.75
120.00
102.00
149.00
126.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
115.00
97.75
171.00
145.35
143.00
121.55
16700.00
14195.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

M.C. Paulk, Software Process Appraisal and Improvement: Models and Standards. J. Kontio, A Software Process Engineering Framework. P. Simmons, Gaining Business Value from IT Investments. J. Tian, Reliability Measurement, Analysis, and Improvement for Large Software Systems. R.S. Sandhu, Role-Based Access Control. K.M. Kavi, B. Lee, and A.R. Hurson, Multithreaded Systems. G.A. Papadopoulos and F. Arbab, Coordination Models and Languages. E.N. Houstis, J.R. Rice, N. Ramakrishnan, T. Drashansky, S. Weerawarana, A. Joshi, and C.E. Houstis, Multidisciplinary Problem Solving Environments for Computational Science. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in hardware and software and in computer theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributors with a medium in which they can examine their subjects in greater depth and breadth than that allowed by standard journal articles. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of significant, lasting value despite the rapid growth taking place in the field. This volume is organized around engineering large scale software systems. It discusses which technologies are useful for building these systems, which are useful to incorporate in these systems, and which are useful to evaluate these systems.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in computer science.

Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566788
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120121465

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." @source:--CHOICE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.