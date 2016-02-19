The Endocrinology of Growth, Development, and Metabolism in Vertebrates
1st Edition
The Endocrinology of Growth, Development, and Metabolism in Vertebrates provides an overview of vertebrate endocrinology. This book aims to strengthen the bridge between medical and comparative endocrinologists by addressing the benefits that they can derive from this association. Organized into five parts encompassing 24 chapters, this volume starts with a discussion on the structure and biological function of growth hormone (GH) and prolactin (PRL) family. This book then explains the extrinsic, genetic, and humoral factors that influence animal growth, particularly in poikilotherms. This text also elaborates the environmental conditions that affect the growth of poikilotherms, including food availability, temperature, and photoperiod. Other chapters discuss how somatotropin affects the growth development in homeotherms, such as livestock species. The reader is also introduced to the metabolic actions of GH, which can be described in terms of short-lived insulin-like effects. Endocrinologists, molecular endocrinologists, biologists, molecular biologists, biochemists, researchers, and physicians will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
I. Landmark Contributions from Vertebrate Endocrinology to Biomedical Sciences
II. Vertebrate Model Systems in Studies of Growth and Development
III. Old Models and Techniques Taking New Directions
References
Part One Growth Hormone and Prolactin
2 Evolution of the Structure of the Growth Hormone and Prolactin Family
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Evolution of the Family
III. Structure-Function Studies
References
3 The Role of Growth Hormone in the Growth of Poikilotherms
I. Introduction
II. Growth Manipulation in Poikilotherms with Exogenous GHs
III. Appearance-Clearance Profiles for Exogenous GH
IV. Alternative Methods of Growth Manipulation
References
4 Role of Growth Hormone in Growth of Homeotherms
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Nutrient Partitioning
III. Early Studies on the Effects of GH
IV. Amino Acid Sequence Differences
V. Effects of GH on Metabolism
VI. Growth Effects with Exogenous GH Treatment
VII. Effects of GH Administration on Reproduction and Lactation
VIII. Effect of Route and Periodicity of GH Treatment
IX. GH and Aging
X. Poultry
XI. Summary
References
5 Growth Hormone and Metabolism
I. Acute Effects
II. Chronic Effects
III. Effects of Hypophysectomy
IV. Metabolic Effects of GH on Individual Tissues
V. GH and the Response to Metabolic Demand in Different Physiological Situations
VI. Concluding Comments
References
6 The Growth Hormone Receptor and Growth Hormone-Binding Protein: Structure, Functions, and Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Studies
III. Molecular Cloning Studies
IV. Hematopoietin Receptor Superfamily
V. Growth Hormone Receptor Gene Regulation
VI. Mechanism of Action
VII. Growth Hormone-Binding Protein Functions
VIII. Comparative Contributions
References
7 Growth Hormone Secretion in Poikilotherms and Homeotherms
I. Introduction
II. GH Regulation in Mammals
III. GH Regulation in Birds
IV. GH Regulation in Reptiles
V. GH Regulation in Amphibia
VI. GH Regulation in Fish
VII. GH Regulation in Cyclostomes
VIII. Summary
References
8 Role of Prolactin and Placental Lactogens in Vertebrate Growth and Development
I. Introduction
II. GH-like Actions of Prolactin
III. Fetal and Neonatal Growth
IV. Growth-Promoting Properties of the Internal Milieu of Pregnancy and Lactation
V. Growth of Specific Organs and Cells
VI. Modulation of Immune Functions
VII. Role of Synergists or Potential Mediators
VIII. Comparative Contributions and Biomedical Implications
References
Part Two Insulin, Insulin-Like Growth Factors, and Growth Factors
9 Insulin-like Growth Factors: Role in Growth and Development
I. Introduction
II. History of the Insulin-like Growth Factors
III. Structure/Function of IGF-I and IGF-II
IV. IGF-Binding Proteins
V. Comparative Contributions and Biomedical Implications
References
10 Non-IGF Growth Factors that Mediate Cell Proliferation and Differentiation
I. Epidermal Growth Factor
II. Transforming Growth Factor α
III. Transforming Growth Factor β
IV. Fibroblast Growth Factor
V. Keratinocyte Growth Factor
VI. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor
VII. Comparative Contributions and Biomedical Implications
References
11 Insulin and Growth
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy and Structure of the Pancreas
III. Insulin Receptors
IV. Embryogenesis and Prenatal Growth
V. Insulin and Energy Metabolism
VI. Insulin and Protein Metabolism
VII. Insulin and Fat Metabolism
VIII. Insulin and Liver Growth Regulation
IX. Insulin and Bone Growth
X. Insulin and Feed Intake
XI. Comparative Contributions and Biomedical Implications
References
12 Pancreatic Hormones and Metabolism in Ectotherm Vertebrates: Current Views
I. Endocrine Pancreas of Ectotherm Vertebrates
II. Pancreatic Hormones as Regulators of Metabolism
III. Comparative and Biomedical Implications
References
13 Pancreatic Hormones and Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Hormones in Passing Review
III. Significant Other Components of Pancreatic Islets
IV. Hormonal Regulation of Metabolic Integration: Insulin as a Key Modulator
V. Disturbances in Regulation of Metabolic Processes: Diabetes and Obesity
VI. The Comparative Approach to Understanding Pancreatic Modulation of Metabolism
References
Part Three Adrenal and Thyroid Hormones
14 Adrenomedullary Catecholamines
I. Physiological Functions of Catecholamines
II. Control of CA Release
References
15 β-Adrenergic Agonists and Growth
I. Introduction
II. Structure, Classification, and Function of Adrenergic Agonists
III. Growth and Metabolism of Animals Treated with β-Adrenergic Agonists
IV. Effects of β-Adrenergic Agonists on Skeletal Muscle Growth and Protein Metabolism
V. Effects of β-Adrenergic Agonists on Lipid Metabolism
VI. Other Considerations Regarding Mechanism of Action of β-Adrenergic Agonists in Growth Regulation
References
16 Glucocorticoids: Metabolism, Growth, and Development
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism
III. Growth
IV. Development
V. Conclusion
References
17 Thyroid Hormone Effects on Growth, Development, and Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Timing of Thyroid Hormone Effects on Development
III. The Nature and Mechanisms of Thyroid Hormone Effects on Development
IV. Conclusions and Biomedical Implications
References
Part Four Hormones and Growth/Development of Systems
18 Hormones and Skeletal Growth
I. Introduction
II. Quantitative Aspects of Bone Growth
III. Morphology of Bone Growth and Remodeling
IV. Cell Populations and Organic Matrix of Bone
V. Regulation of Bone Growth
References
19 Hormones Involved in Regulation of Muscle Differentiation and Growth
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Mechanism Associated with Muscle Differentiation
III. Cellular Events Associated with Postnatal Muscle Growth
IV. Methods of Studying the Interactions of Hormones with Muscle Cells at Different Development Stages
V. Thyroid Hormone and Muscle Phenotype Determination
VI. Insulin and Insulin-like Growth Factors (Somatomedins)
VII. Growth Hormone (Somatotropin)
VIII. Anabolic and Catabolic Steroids on Muscle Hypertrophy
IX. β-Adrenergic Agonists and Muscle Growth
X. Prospects for Hormone Gene Manipulation in Relation to Muscle Tissue
XI. Gene Therapy and Other Biomedical Implications
References
20 Hormones and Adipose Growth
I. Distribution and Components of Adipose Tissue
II. Roles of Adipose Tissue
III. Development and Hormonal Control of Adipose Tissue Mass in Vivo
IV. Development and Hormonal Control of Adipose Tissue in Vivo
V. Brown Adipose Tissue
References
21 Endocrine Regulation of the Growth/Development of Warm-Blooded Vertebrate Embryos/Fetuses
I. Introduction
II. Role of the Adenohypophysis and Hypothalamic-Adenohypophyseal Unit in the Regulation of Total Body Growth in Avian and Mammalian Embryos and Fetuses
References
22 Hormones, Metamorphosis, and Smolting
I. Introduction
II. Amphibian Metamorphosis
III. Teleostean Fish
IV. Lamprey
V. Salmonid Smolting
References
Part Five General Considerations
23 Manipulation of Animal Growth
I. Introduction
II. Rationale for and Limitations of Growth Manipulation
III. Methods and Results of Growth Manipulation
IV. Societal Issues Associated with Commercial Application of Growth Promoters
V. Biomedical Implications
References
24 Evolution of Growth-Related Hormones and Factors: The Insulin and Insulin-like Growth Factor Family
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Evolution of Polypeptide/Protein Hormones
III. Evolution of the Insulin/IGF/Relaxin Family of Hormones
IV. Summary
References
Index
- 620
- English
- © Academic Press 1993
- 14th October 1992
- Academic Press
- 9780323144407
Martin Schreibman
Colin Scanes
Colin G. Scanes was formerly editor of the journal Poultry Science and has held senior faculty and/or administrative positions at the University of Leeds, Rutgers – the State University of New Jersey, Iowa State University, Mississippi State University and University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Dr. Scanes was also the editor for the latest (sixth) edition of Sturkie’s Avian Physiology for Elsevier/Academic Press. He has extensive experience in teaching undergraduates and research with more than 600 publications.
University of Wisconsin, Biosciences / Ecology, Evolution and Behavior, Milwaukee, USA