Volume 9: Historical Perspectives, Part A: The Development of Mass Spectrometry of The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry describes and analyzes the development of many aspects of Mass Spectrometry. Beginning with the earliest types of Mass Analyzers, Historical Perspectives explores the development of many different forms of analytical processes and methods. The work follows various instruments and interfaces, to the current state of detectors and computerization. It traces the use of Mass Spectrometry across many different disciplines, including Organic Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Proteomics; Environmental Mass Spectrometry; Forensic Science; Imaging; Medical Monitoring and Diagnosis; Earth and Planetary Sciences; and Nuclear Science.

Finally, the book covers the history of manufacturers and societies as well as the professionals who form the Mass Spectrometry community.

Also available: Volume 9: Historical Perspectives, Part B: Notable People in Mass Spectrometry briefly reviews the lives and works of many of the major people who carried out this development.