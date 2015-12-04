The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry
1st Edition
Volume 9: Historical Perspectives, Part A: The Development of Mass Spectrometry
Description
Volume 9: Historical Perspectives, Part A: The Development of Mass Spectrometry of The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry describes and analyzes the development of many aspects of Mass Spectrometry. Beginning with the earliest types of Mass Analyzers, Historical Perspectives explores the development of many different forms of analytical processes and methods. The work follows various instruments and interfaces, to the current state of detectors and computerization. It traces the use of Mass Spectrometry across many different disciplines, including Organic Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Proteomics; Environmental Mass Spectrometry; Forensic Science; Imaging; Medical Monitoring and Diagnosis; Earth and Planetary Sciences; and Nuclear Science.
Finally, the book covers the history of manufacturers and societies as well as the professionals who form the Mass Spectrometry community.
Also available: Volume 9: Historical Perspectives, Part B: Notable People in Mass Spectrometry briefly reviews the lives and works of many of the major people who carried out this development.
Key Features
- Preserves the history and development of Mass Spectrometry for use across scientific fields
- Written and edited by Mass Spectrometry experts
- Coordinates with Volume 9: Historical Perspectives, Part B: Notable People in Mass Spectrometry, a collection of short biographies on many of the major people who carried out this development
Readership
Researchers and professionals in Mass Spectrometry
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Overview
Chapter 2: The Development of Mass Analyzers
Chapter 3: Development of Ion Production Methods
Chapter 4: The Development of Sample Introduction and Instrument Interfaces
Chapter 5: The Development of Detectors and Computerization
Chapter 6: Historical Perspectives on Uses of Mass Spectrometry
Chapter 7: Development of the Community of Practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2016
- Published:
- 4th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080913254
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080438481
About the Series Volume Editor
Keith Nier
Affiliations and Expertise
Historian, Madison, NJ, USA
Alfred Yergey
Affiliations and Expertise
NIH Scientist Emeritus, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Bethesda, MD, USA
P. Gale
Affiliations and Expertise
Waters Educational Services, Boston, MA, USA