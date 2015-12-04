The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080438481, 9780080913254

The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry

1st Edition

Volume 9: Historical Perspectives, Part A: The Development of Mass Spectrometry

Series Volume Editors: Keith Nier Alfred Yergey P. Gale
eBook ISBN: 9780080913254
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080438481
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th December 2015
Page Count: 406
Description

Volume 9: Historical Perspectives, Part A: The Development of Mass Spectrometry of The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry describes and analyzes the development of many aspects of Mass Spectrometry. Beginning with the earliest types of Mass Analyzers, Historical Perspectives explores the development of many different forms of analytical processes and methods. The work follows various instruments and interfaces, to the current state of detectors and computerization. It traces the use of Mass Spectrometry across many different disciplines, including Organic Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Proteomics; Environmental Mass Spectrometry; Forensic Science; Imaging; Medical Monitoring and Diagnosis; Earth and Planetary Sciences; and Nuclear Science.

Finally, the book covers the history of manufacturers and societies as well as the professionals who form the Mass Spectrometry community.

Also available: Volume 9: Historical Perspectives, Part B: Notable People in Mass Spectrometry briefly reviews the lives and works of many of the major people who carried out this development.

Key Features

  • Preserves the history and development of Mass Spectrometry for use across scientific fields
  • Written and edited by Mass Spectrometry experts
  • Coordinates with Volume 9: Historical Perspectives, Part B: Notable People in Mass Spectrometry, a collection of short biographies on many of the major people who carried out this development

Readership

Researchers and professionals in Mass Spectrometry

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Overview
Chapter 2: The Development of Mass Analyzers
Chapter 3: Development of Ion Production Methods
Chapter 4: The Development of Sample Introduction and Instrument Interfaces
Chapter 5: The Development of Detectors and Computerization
Chapter 6: Historical Perspectives on Uses of Mass Spectrometry
Chapter 7: Development of the Community of Practice

Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080913254
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080438481

About the Series Volume Editor

Keith Nier

Affiliations and Expertise

Historian, Madison, NJ, USA

Alfred Yergey

Alfred Yergey

Affiliations and Expertise

NIH Scientist Emeritus, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Bethesda, MD, USA

P. Gale

Affiliations and Expertise

Waters Educational Services, Boston, MA, USA

