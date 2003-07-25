The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry

Chapter 1 Theory (Reactions)

Ion–Molecule Collision Theory (D P Ridge)

Statistical Theories in Mass Spectrometry (J C Lorquet and B Leyh)

Kinetic Energy Release Distributions in Mass Spectrometry (B Leyh and J C Lorquet)

Non-adiabatic Reactions (J C Lorquet and B Leyh)

Classical Trajectory Simulations (W L Hase)



Chapter 2 Theory (Energies and Potential Energy Surfaces)

Theoretical Methods (M S Gordon)

Anions (J Simons)

Organics (M Yanez)

Transition Metals (M C Holthausen)



Chapter 3 Instrumentation

Metastable Ions (J L Holmes)

Flow Tubes (V M Bierbaum)

Multiquadrupoles (C Rolando and M Sablier)

TOF and RTOF (A Uphoff and J Grotemeyer)

Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance (A G Marshall)

Ion Traps (R E March)

Crossed Beam Methods for Ion Collisions (J M Farrar)

Merged Beams (W R Gentry)

RF Ion Guides (D Gerlich)

Ion Storage Rings (M Larsson)

High-temperature Studies (A A Viggiano)



Chapter 4 Ion Spectroscopy

Spectroscopy of Molecular Ions in Noble Gas Matrices (L Andrews)

Microwave and Infrared Spectroscopy of Molecular Ions (T Oka)

Ion Fluorescence (T G Wright)

Photoelectron Spectroscopy, Threshold Photoelectron Spectroscopy, and Pulsed Field Ionization (T Baer)

Threshold Ion-pair Production Spectroscopy (TIPPS) (J W Hepburn)

Photodissociation Spectroscopy (R C Dunbar)

Infrared Photodissociation (J M Riveros)

Vibrational Predissociation (M A Johnson)

Product State Distributions (S Kato)

Vibrational State Selection (S L Anderson)

Ion Imaging Techniques for the Measurement of Ion Velocities (D W Chandler and C C Hayden)



Chapter 5 Thermochemistry: Methods

Thermochemistry Definitions and Tabulations (K M Ervin and P B Armentrout)

The Bracketing Method for Determining the Thermochemistry of Ion–Molecule Reactions (J E Bartmess)

Ion–Molecule Equilibria at High Pressure (P Kebarle)

Low-pressure Ion–Molecule Equilibrium (K A Kellersberger and D V Dearden)

Charge Transfer Equilibria and Complexes (M Mautner)

The Kinetic Method: Thermochemical Determinations and Chiral Analysis (X Zheng, R Augusti, W A Tao and G Cooks)

Radiative Association Kinetics: Ion–Ligand Binding Thermochemistry (R C Dunbar)

Black-body Infrared Radiative Dissociation (BIRD) (R C Dunbar)

Measuring Fragment Ion Appearance Energies by Photoionization Methods (T Baer)

Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Negative Ion Beams: Measurements of Electron Affinities (G B Ellison)

Thermochemistry from Threshold Ion-pair Production Spectroscopy (J W Hepburn)

Photodissociation Studies of Ion Thermochemistry (R C Dunbar)

Reaction Threshold Energy Measurements (P B Armentrout)

Collision-induced Dissociation (P B Armentrout)

The Correlation of Thermochemical Data (J L Holmes)



Chapter 6 Collisional Activation and Dissociation

Methodology (J Mitchell and S A McLuckey)

Single Collisions (P B Armentrout)

Multiply Charged Ions (P Scheier)

Collisional Activation for Structural Analysis (D Schröder)

Via Ion-Neutral Complexes (T H Morton)

Collisions of Ions with Surfaces at Hyperthermal Energies (R G Cooks, V Grill, N Wade, S-C Jo and B Gologan)



Chapter 7 Mobilities

Transport Properties (L A Viehland)

Small Systems (J Husband and S R Leone)

Drift Tubes: Instrumentation and Applications to Biomolecules (A E Hilderbrand, S J Valentine and D E Clemmer)



Chapter 8 Neutralization, Charge Reversal

Charge Reversal (D Schroder)

Generation and Characterization of Transient Intermediates by Neutralization–Reionization Mass Spectrometry (F Turecek)

Electron–Ion Recombination (N G Adams, L M Babcock and J L McLain)

Ion–Ion Recombination (N G Adams, L M Babcock and C D Molek)



Chapter 9 Organic Ion Chemistry (Positive)

Unimolecular Organic Reactions (N M M Nibbering)

Bimolecular Reactions (N M M Nibbering)

Aliphatic Substitution (D Kuck)

Eletrophilic Aromatic Substitution (D Kuck)

SN2 and Related Reactions (R A J O’Hair)

Distonic Radical Cations (H I Kenttamaa)

Gas-phase H/D Exchange of Organic Compounds for Structural Elucidation (M K Green and C B Lebrilla)



Chapter 10 Organic Ion Chemistry (Negative)

Unimolecular Rearrangements of Carbanions (S R Kass)

Nucleophilic Substitution and Elimination Reactions (S Gronert )

Addition/Elimination Reactions (S Gronert )

Oxidation/Reduction Reactions of Negative Ions in the Gas Phase (P G Wenthold)

Strained Ring and Highly Basic Carbanions (S R Kass)

Negative Distonic Ions (N M M Nibbering)

H/D Exchange Reactions (C H DePuy and S Kato)

Organoaluminium, -silicon, -phosphorus, and -sulfur Chemistry (R Damrauer and R A J O’Hair)



Chapter 11 Solvation and Clusters

The Ionic Hydrogen Bond: Clusters and Ion Solvation (M Mautner)

Charge Transfer Complexes (M Mautner)

Small Molecular Clusters (R L DeLeon and J F Garvey)

Covalent Clusters of Group 14 Elements (C Lifshitz)

Endohedral Complexes of Fullerenes and Mass Spectrometry (D E Giblin and M L Gross)

Cluster Anions (Experiments) (K H Bowen Jr and E W Schlag)

Metal Ion Solvation (P B Armentrout)

Host–Guest Chemistry in the Gas Phase (D V Dearden)

Metal Clusters (K Hansen and L Schweikhard)



Chapter 12 Inorganic Chemistry

Alkali Metal Ion Chemistry (J D Anderson and D V Dearden)

Silicon Ion Chemistry (D K Bohme)

Transition Metal Ion Chemistry (P B Armentrout)

Transition Metal Oxides (D Schröder)

Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Inorganic Molecules (N E Gruhn and D L Lichtenberger)



Chapter 13 Biopolymers

The Ionic Hydrogen Bond in Complex Organics and Biomolecules (M Mautner)

H/D Exchange Reactions of Biological Molecules in the Gas Phase (J L Beauchamp)

Ion–Ion reactions: Biopolymers (S A McLuckey)



