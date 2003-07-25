The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry
Theory and Ion Chemistry concentrates on the fundamental aspects of a set of 13 carefully chosen topics covering the whole field of mass spectrometry. It covers both primary (basic) considerations, as well as advanced topics, the former aimed at newcomers to the field, the latter at the experienced practitioner who may not necessarily be an expert in the particular area. Article references will cover three areas: 1) original or pioneering work in the area 2) seminal contributions to the area, including examples illustrating a given application and 3) useful review articles.
- This volume is the first in the multi-volume work, providing unparalleled and comprehensive coverage of the full range of topics and techniques
- Suitable for new graduate students who are interested but not yet versed in the subject of mass spectrometry
- Techniques, methods and applications of mass spectrometry are described in considerable detail; including limitations, current problems, and areas in which the method does not succeed well
Advanced Research Scientists; Mass Spectrometrists; Spectroscopists; Analytical Chemists; and those working in these fields.
Chapter 1 Theory (Reactions)
Ion–Molecule Collision Theory (D P Ridge)
Statistical Theories in Mass Spectrometry (J C Lorquet and B Leyh)
Kinetic Energy Release Distributions in Mass Spectrometry (B Leyh and J C Lorquet)
Non-adiabatic Reactions (J C Lorquet and B Leyh)
Classical Trajectory Simulations (W L Hase)
Chapter 2 Theory (Energies and Potential Energy Surfaces)
Theoretical Methods (M S Gordon)
Anions (J Simons)
Organics (M Yanez)
Transition Metals (M C Holthausen)
Chapter 3 Instrumentation
Metastable Ions (J L Holmes)
Flow Tubes (V M Bierbaum)
Multiquadrupoles (C Rolando and M Sablier)
TOF and RTOF (A Uphoff and J Grotemeyer)
Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance (A G Marshall)
Ion Traps (R E March)
Crossed Beam Methods for Ion Collisions (J M Farrar)
Merged Beams (W R Gentry)
RF Ion Guides (D Gerlich)
Ion Storage Rings (M Larsson)
High-temperature Studies (A A Viggiano)
Chapter 4 Ion Spectroscopy
Spectroscopy of Molecular Ions in Noble Gas Matrices (L Andrews)
Microwave and Infrared Spectroscopy of Molecular Ions (T Oka)
Ion Fluorescence (T G Wright)
Photoelectron Spectroscopy, Threshold Photoelectron Spectroscopy, and Pulsed Field Ionization (T Baer)
Threshold Ion-pair Production Spectroscopy (TIPPS) (J W Hepburn)
Photodissociation Spectroscopy (R C Dunbar)
Infrared Photodissociation (J M Riveros)
Vibrational Predissociation (M A Johnson)
Product State Distributions (S Kato)
Vibrational State Selection (S L Anderson)
Ion Imaging Techniques for the Measurement of Ion Velocities (D W Chandler and C C Hayden)
Chapter 5 Thermochemistry: Methods
Thermochemistry Definitions and Tabulations (K M Ervin and P B Armentrout)
The Bracketing Method for Determining the Thermochemistry of Ion–Molecule Reactions (J E Bartmess)
Ion–Molecule Equilibria at High Pressure (P Kebarle)
Low-pressure Ion–Molecule Equilibrium (K A Kellersberger and D V Dearden)
Charge Transfer Equilibria and Complexes (M Mautner)
The Kinetic Method: Thermochemical Determinations and Chiral Analysis (X Zheng, R Augusti, W A Tao and G Cooks)
Radiative Association Kinetics: Ion–Ligand Binding Thermochemistry (R C Dunbar)
Black-body Infrared Radiative Dissociation (BIRD) (R C Dunbar)
Measuring Fragment Ion Appearance Energies by Photoionization Methods (T Baer)
Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Negative Ion Beams: Measurements of Electron Affinities (G B Ellison)
Thermochemistry from Threshold Ion-pair Production Spectroscopy (J W Hepburn)
Photodissociation Studies of Ion Thermochemistry (R C Dunbar)
Reaction Threshold Energy Measurements (P B Armentrout)
Collision-induced Dissociation (P B Armentrout)
The Correlation of Thermochemical Data (J L Holmes)
Chapter 6 Collisional Activation and Dissociation
Methodology (J Mitchell and S A McLuckey)
Single Collisions (P B Armentrout)
Multiply Charged Ions (P Scheier)
Collisional Activation for Structural Analysis (D Schröder)
Via Ion-Neutral Complexes (T H Morton)
Collisions of Ions with Surfaces at Hyperthermal Energies (R G Cooks, V Grill, N Wade, S-C Jo and B Gologan)
Chapter 7 Mobilities
Transport Properties (L A Viehland)
Small Systems (J Husband and S R Leone)
Drift Tubes: Instrumentation and Applications to Biomolecules (A E Hilderbrand, S J Valentine and D E Clemmer)
Chapter 8 Neutralization, Charge Reversal
Charge Reversal (D Schroder)
Generation and Characterization of Transient Intermediates by Neutralization–Reionization Mass Spectrometry (F Turecek)
Electron–Ion Recombination (N G Adams, L M Babcock and J L McLain)
Ion–Ion Recombination (N G Adams, L M Babcock and C D Molek)
Chapter 9 Organic Ion Chemistry (Positive)
Unimolecular Organic Reactions (N M M Nibbering)
Bimolecular Reactions (N M M Nibbering)
Aliphatic Substitution (D Kuck)
Eletrophilic Aromatic Substitution (D Kuck)
SN2 and Related Reactions (R A J O’Hair)
Distonic Radical Cations (H I Kenttamaa)
Gas-phase H/D Exchange of Organic Compounds for Structural Elucidation (M K Green and C B Lebrilla)
Chapter 10 Organic Ion Chemistry (Negative)
Unimolecular Rearrangements of Carbanions (S R Kass)
Nucleophilic Substitution and Elimination Reactions (S Gronert )
Addition/Elimination Reactions (S Gronert )
Oxidation/Reduction Reactions of Negative Ions in the Gas Phase (P G Wenthold)
Strained Ring and Highly Basic Carbanions (S R Kass)
Negative Distonic Ions (N M M Nibbering)
H/D Exchange Reactions (C H DePuy and S Kato)
Organoaluminium, -silicon, -phosphorus, and -sulfur Chemistry (R Damrauer and R A J O’Hair)
Chapter 11 Solvation and Clusters
The Ionic Hydrogen Bond: Clusters and Ion Solvation (M Mautner)
Charge Transfer Complexes (M Mautner)
Small Molecular Clusters (R L DeLeon and J F Garvey)
Covalent Clusters of Group 14 Elements (C Lifshitz)
Endohedral Complexes of Fullerenes and Mass Spectrometry (D E Giblin and M L Gross)
Cluster Anions (Experiments) (K H Bowen Jr and E W Schlag)
Metal Ion Solvation (P B Armentrout)
Host–Guest Chemistry in the Gas Phase (D V Dearden)
Metal Clusters (K Hansen and L Schweikhard)
Chapter 12 Inorganic Chemistry
Alkali Metal Ion Chemistry (J D Anderson and D V Dearden)
Silicon Ion Chemistry (D K Bohme)
Transition Metal Ion Chemistry (P B Armentrout)
Transition Metal Oxides (D Schröder)
Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Inorganic Molecules (N E Gruhn and D L Lichtenberger)
Chapter 13 Biopolymers
The Ionic Hydrogen Bond in Complex Organics and Biomolecules (M Mautner)
H/D Exchange Reactions of Biological Molecules in the Gas Phase (J L Beauchamp)
Ion–Ion reactions: Biopolymers (S A McLuckey)
940
English
© Elsevier Science 2003
25th July 2003
Elsevier Science
9780080913193
9780080438023
P.B. Armentrout
University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
"A copy of Volume 1 of the Elsevier Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry arrived at my door this afternoon. I opened the package and began with a cursory review. I must say that I have not been this impressed by any book that I have viewed in mass spectrometry, current or of historical note, with perhaps the exception of the Budzikiewicz, Djerassi, Williams Holden-Day book of 1967. The collection of articles will be timeless. It will save countless hours of searching through many references to accumulate the knowledge that appears to be imparted. It appears that all the articles include titles with cited references and the production was done in a professional and consistent manner. The list of article authors is outstanding and it appears that from the standpoint of review articles that they are presenting some of their best work." — O. David Sparkman, an instructor for the American Chemical Society's courses in mass spectrometry and an Adjunct Professor of Chemistry at the University of the Pacific