The Encyclopædia of Sexual Behaviour, Volume Two is an encyclopedia of sexual behavior and covers topics ranging from the linguistic aspects of sex to sex life in Latin America, sex in the literature, and sexual love. Laws on marriage and family and on sex crimes are also discussed, along with sexual perversions and the art of loving.

Comprised of 52 chapters, this volume first deals with Judaism's attitudes and teachings on sex, particularly with regard to the sexuality of women, nudity, and prostitution. The reader is then introduced to the connection between language and sex; sex life in regions such as Latin American, the Orient, and the Soviet Union; and the portrayal of sex in literature. Subsequent chapters explore sexual love as opposed to altruistic love; marriage and family living; menopause and the menstrual cycle; movement and feeling in sex; the interrelationship of music and sex; and the effects of nutrition and health on sexuality. Other chapters focus on phallicism and sexual symbolism; planned parenthood around the world; the psychology of pornography; human reproduction; and sex in relation to race and Protestantism.

This book will be of interest to psychologists and psychiatrists.