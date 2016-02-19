The Encyclopædia of Sexual Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200088, 9781483225111

The Encyclopædia of Sexual Behaviour

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Albert Ellis Albert Abarbanel
eBook ISBN: 9781483225111
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 494
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Encyclopædia of Sexual Behaviour, Volume Two is an encyclopedia of sexual behavior and covers topics ranging from the linguistic aspects of sex to sex life in Latin America, sex in the literature, and sexual love. Laws on marriage and family and on sex crimes are also discussed, along with sexual perversions and the art of loving.

Comprised of 52 chapters, this volume first deals with Judaism's attitudes and teachings on sex, particularly with regard to the sexuality of women, nudity, and prostitution. The reader is then introduced to the connection between language and sex; sex life in regions such as Latin American, the Orient, and the Soviet Union; and the portrayal of sex in literature. Subsequent chapters explore sexual love as opposed to altruistic love; marriage and family living; menopause and the menstrual cycle; movement and feeling in sex; the interrelationship of music and sex; and the effects of nutrition and health on sexuality. Other chapters focus on phallicism and sexual symbolism; planned parenthood around the world; the psychology of pornography; human reproduction; and sex in relation to race and Protestantism.

This book will be of interest to psychologists and psychiatrists.

Table of Contents


﻿Volume One

Contributors

Foreword

Analytical Guide to the Contents of this Work

Advances in Modern Sex Research, A Survey of

Abortion

Abstinence

Adolescent Sexuality

Africans, The Sex Life of

Aging and Sex

America, Moral Evolution in

American Indians, Sex Life of the

Anatomy and Physiology of Sex

Ancient Civilizations, Sex Life in

Animal Sexuality

Aphrodisiacs and Anaphrodisiacs

Art and Dance, Sex in Primitive

Art and Sex

Artificial Insemination

Attitudes toward Sex, Modern

Australia and New Zealand, Sex Life in

Autoerotism

Beauty

Catholicism and Sex

Censorship of Sexual Literature

Chastity and Virginity: The Case For

Chastity and Virginity: The Case Against

Child Sexuality

Clothing and Nudism

Coitus

Contraception

Courtship and Mate-Selection

Culture and Sex

Dance, Sexual Dynamics in Contemporary

Dancing, Social

Demography and the Nature of the Sex Drive

Divorce

Education in Sex

English and American Sex Customs, Early

Eugenics

Europe, Sex Life in

Extramarital Sex Relations

Family, Sexual and Affectional Functions of the

Far East, Sex in the Art of the

Femininity

Fertility in Men

Fetishism

Freedom, Sexual

Frigidity

Great Britain, Sex in

Guilt and Conflict in Relation to Sex

Hermaphroditism

Homosexuality

Hormones, Sex

Illegitimacy

Impotence

India and Pakistan

Infertility in Women, Diagnosis and Treatment of

Islam, Sex Life in

Israel, Sex Life in

Jealousy

Volume Two

Judaism and Sex

Language and Sex

Latin America, Sex Life in

Laws on Marriage and Family

Laws on Sex Crimes

Literature and Sex

Love, Altruistic

Love, Sexual

Loving, The Art of

Marriage

Marriage Conciliation

Marriage Counseling

Marriage and Family Living, Education for

Marriage, Plural

Marriage, Sexual Adjustment in

Menopause

Menstrual Cycle

Movement and Feeling in Sex

Music and Sex

Nature of Sex

Negro, Sex Life of the African and American

Nutrition, Health, and Sexuality

Orgasm, Anatomy of the Female

Orient, Sex Life in the

Perversions, Sexual

Petting

Phallicism and Sexual Symbolism

Planned Parenthood Around the World

Polynesia, Sex Life in

Population and Sex

Pornography, The Psychology of

Premarital Sexual Intercourse

Prostitution

Protestantism and Sex

Psychoanalysis and Sex

Race and Sex

Reproduction, Human

Scandinavian Countries, Sex Life of

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

Separation

Sex Differences

Sex Drive

Sex Offenders, The Psychology of

Sex Reform Movement

Sex Research Institutes

Smell and Sex, The Sense of

Social Order, Sex and the

Soviet Union, Sex in the

Standards of Sexual Behavior

Sterilization

Stress and Sex

Transvestism and Sex-Role Inversion

Venereal Diseases

Index


Details

No. of pages:
494
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483225111

About the Editor

Albert Ellis

Albert Abarbanel

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.