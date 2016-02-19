The Encyclopædia of Sexual Behaviour
1st Edition
Volume 2
The Encyclopædia of Sexual Behaviour, Volume Two is an encyclopedia of sexual behavior and covers topics ranging from the linguistic aspects of sex to sex life in Latin America, sex in the literature, and sexual love. Laws on marriage and family and on sex crimes are also discussed, along with sexual perversions and the art of loving.
Comprised of 52 chapters, this volume first deals with Judaism's attitudes and teachings on sex, particularly with regard to the sexuality of women, nudity, and prostitution. The reader is then introduced to the connection between language and sex; sex life in regions such as Latin American, the Orient, and the Soviet Union; and the portrayal of sex in literature. Subsequent chapters explore sexual love as opposed to altruistic love; marriage and family living; menopause and the menstrual cycle; movement and feeling in sex; the interrelationship of music and sex; and the effects of nutrition and health on sexuality. Other chapters focus on phallicism and sexual symbolism; planned parenthood around the world; the psychology of pornography; human reproduction; and sex in relation to race and Protestantism.
This book will be of interest to psychologists and psychiatrists.
Volume One
Contributors
Foreword
Analytical Guide to the Contents of this Work
Advances in Modern Sex Research, A Survey of
Abortion
Abstinence
Adolescent Sexuality
Africans, The Sex Life of
Aging and Sex
America, Moral Evolution in
American Indians, Sex Life of the
Anatomy and Physiology of Sex
Ancient Civilizations, Sex Life in
Animal Sexuality
Aphrodisiacs and Anaphrodisiacs
Art and Dance, Sex in Primitive
Art and Sex
Artificial Insemination
Attitudes toward Sex, Modern
Australia and New Zealand, Sex Life in
Autoerotism
Beauty
Catholicism and Sex
Censorship of Sexual Literature
Chastity and Virginity: The Case For
Chastity and Virginity: The Case Against
Child Sexuality
Clothing and Nudism
Coitus
Contraception
Courtship and Mate-Selection
Culture and Sex
Dance, Sexual Dynamics in Contemporary
Dancing, Social
Demography and the Nature of the Sex Drive
Divorce
Education in Sex
English and American Sex Customs, Early
Eugenics
Europe, Sex Life in
Extramarital Sex Relations
Family, Sexual and Affectional Functions of the
Far East, Sex in the Art of the
Femininity
Fertility in Men
Fetishism
Freedom, Sexual
Frigidity
Great Britain, Sex in
Guilt and Conflict in Relation to Sex
Hermaphroditism
Homosexuality
Hormones, Sex
Illegitimacy
Impotence
India and Pakistan
Infertility in Women, Diagnosis and Treatment of
Islam, Sex Life in
Israel, Sex Life in
Jealousy
Volume Two
Judaism and Sex
Language and Sex
Latin America, Sex Life in
Laws on Marriage and Family
Laws on Sex Crimes
Literature and Sex
Love, Altruistic
Love, Sexual
Loving, The Art of
Marriage
Marriage Conciliation
Marriage Counseling
Marriage and Family Living, Education for
Marriage, Plural
Marriage, Sexual Adjustment in
Menopause
Menstrual Cycle
Movement and Feeling in Sex
Music and Sex
Nature of Sex
Negro, Sex Life of the African and American
Nutrition, Health, and Sexuality
Orgasm, Anatomy of the Female
Orient, Sex Life in the
Perversions, Sexual
Petting
Phallicism and Sexual Symbolism
Planned Parenthood Around the World
Polynesia, Sex Life in
Population and Sex
Pornography, The Psychology of
Premarital Sexual Intercourse
Prostitution
Protestantism and Sex
Psychoanalysis and Sex
Race and Sex
Reproduction, Human
Scandinavian Countries, Sex Life of
Denmark
Norway
Sweden
Separation
Sex Differences
Sex Drive
Sex Offenders, The Psychology of
Sex Reform Movement
Sex Research Institutes
Smell and Sex, The Sense of
Social Order, Sex and the
Soviet Union, Sex in the
Standards of Sexual Behavior
Sterilization
Stress and Sex
Transvestism and Sex-Role Inversion
Venereal Diseases
Index
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225111