The Elements from Neutron to Magnesium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198002, 9781483223032

The Elements from Neutron to Magnesium

1st Edition

Nuclear Reactions

Authors: Wunibald Kunz Josef Schintlmeister
eBook ISBN: 9781483223032
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 748
Description

Nuclear Tables, Part II: Nuclear Reactions, Volume 1: The Elements from Neutron to Magnesium contains data on nuclear reactions and provides the energy level schemes of most of the nuclides.

This book presents cross sections in numerical values and graphs. The Q-values, threshold values, kinetic energies of the emitted gamma rays, and energies and quanta-characteristics of the levels are also given in detail. The tables organized in this volume should enable scientists working in the theoretical and experimental field to recognize at first sight which problems are still waiting to be solved in the sphere of the particular nuclides.

This publication is recommended for chemists and specialists conducting work on the elements from neutron to magnesium.

Table of Contents


﻿I. Arrangement of the Tables

Data On The Elements

A. Description of the Arrangement

B. System of Classification

Data For Particular Isotopes

A. Description of the Arrangement

B. System of Classification

Details

No. of pages:
748
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483223032

About the Author

Wunibald Kunz

Josef Schintlmeister

