Nuclear Tables, Part II: Nuclear Reactions, Volume 1: The Elements from Neutron to Magnesium contains data on nuclear reactions and provides the energy level schemes of most of the nuclides.

This book presents cross sections in numerical values and graphs. The Q-values, threshold values, kinetic energies of the emitted gamma rays, and energies and quanta-characteristics of the levels are also given in detail. The tables organized in this volume should enable scientists working in the theoretical and experimental field to recognize at first sight which problems are still waiting to be solved in the sphere of the particular nuclides.

This publication is recommended for chemists and specialists conducting work on the elements from neutron to magnesium.