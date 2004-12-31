The Effect of Sterilization Methods on Plastics and Elastomers - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780815515050, 9780815519232

The Effect of Sterilization Methods on Plastics and Elastomers

2nd Edition

Authors: Liesl K. Massey
eBook ISBN: 9780815519232
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815515050
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 2004
Page Count: 413
Table of Contents

Sterilization Methods Sterilization Stability of Materials Comparative Radiation Stability The Effect of Ionizing Radiation on Polymers Radiation Stabilizers The Effects of Gamma Sterilization on Color Change Regulatory Status Resin Chapters Acetal ABS Fluoropolymers Nylon Polycarbonate Polyester Liquid Crystal Polymer Polyimide Polyketone Polyolefin Polyphenylene Sulfide Polystyrene Polysulfone Polyurethane Styrene Acrylonitrile Styrene Butadiene Copolymers Polyvinyl Chloride Thermoplastic Alloys Thermoplastic Elastomers Silicone Biodegradable or Organic References Glossary Indices Table and Graph Index Trade Name Index

Description

This extensively updated second edition was created for medical device, medical packaging, and food packaging design engineers, material product technical support, and research/development personnel. This comprehensive databook contains important characteristics and properties data on the effects of sterilization methods on plastics and elastomers. It provides a ready reference for comparing materials in the same family as well as materials in different families.

Data is presented on 43 major plastic and elastomer packaging materials, including biodegradable or organic polymers. New to this edition are resin chapters containing textual summary information including: category; general description; applications; resistances to particular sterilization methods; and regulatory status considerations for use in medical devices and medical/food packaging. The resin chapter material supplier trade name product data is presented in graphical and tabular format, with results normalized to SI units, retaining the familiar format of the best selling first edition and allowing easy comparison between materials and test conditions.

Readership

Medical device, medical packaging, and food packaging design engineers, material product technical support, and research/development personnel.

Details

No. of pages:
413
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2005
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815519232
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815515050

Reviews

"...will greatly help the users." - Current Engineering Practice, Vol. 46, 2006

About the Authors

Liesl K. Massey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Fina Oil and Chemical Company

