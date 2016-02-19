The Effect of Modern Agriculture on Rural Development discusses the role of agriculture in rural development and analyzes the interaction between the social and technical aspects of rural development. The 22 chapters of the text are organized into five parts. Part I discusses social changes, modernization of agriculture, and process of rural transformation, and Part II deals with modernizing agriculture and the rural settlement pattern. Part III tackles agrotechniques and rural change, while Part IV covers the industrialization of agriculture and villages. Part V discusses agro-industrial integration and rural transformation. The book will be of great interest to individuals concerned with the effects of the modernization of agriculture on rural areas.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Part I: Social Changes, the Modernization of Agriculture, and the Process of Rural Transformation

Chapter 1 The Impact of Modern Agriculture on Rural Transformation in Canada

Chapter 2 Agriculture and Rural Change: The Case of France

Chapter 3 Socioeconomic Effects of Agricultural Development and Rural Transformation in the GDR

Chapter 4 Agriculture and Rural Transformation in Puerto Rico: Problems and Prospects

Chapter 5 Agricultural Change and Rural Stability in Australia

Part II: Modernizing Agriculture and the Rural Settlement Pattern

Chapter 6 Environment, Land Use, and Development: The Case of Vermont

Chapter 7 Farming Space and Migration: The Case of France

Chapter 8 Agriculture and the Rural Settlement Pattern: The Case of Finland

Chapter 9 Agro-Industrial Cooperation and the Rural Settlement: The Case of the USSR

Chapter 10 Agriculture, Modernization, and the Development of Villages: The Case of Poland

Part III: Agrotechniques and Rural Change

Chapter 11 The Impact of Dairy Industrial Technology Development on Rural Transformation: The Case of Alberta, Canada, 1900-1980

Chapter 12 The Impact of Fruit Production on Rural Transformation: The Case of Central Japan

Chapter 13 The Impact of Introducing Specialized Crops and Changes in Land Use Patterns: The Case of Israel

Chapter 14 The Impact of Modern Viniculture on Rural Transformation: The Case of Hungary

Chapter 15 The Modernization of Agriculture as a Factor in Rural Transformation: Hungarian and American Analogues

Part IV: The Industrialization of Agriculture and Villages

Chapter 16 Process and Response in the Industrialization of Agriculture

Chapter 17 The Effect of Modern Agriculture on the Development of Rural Settlement Network: The Case of Hungary

Chapter 18 The Development of Industry and the Industrialization of Villages: The Hungarian Example

Chapter 19 The Industrialization of Agriculture in the Kibbutzim: The Case of Israel

Part V: Agro-Industrial Integration and Rural Transformation

Chapter 20 Non-metropolitan Industrial Employment and Rural Transformation in the United States

Chapter 21 The Impact of Agro-Industrial Development on the Viticulture of Germany: The Case of the Kaiserstuhl Region

Chapter 22 The Impact of Modern Crop Production Systems in Hungary: The Case of the Nadudvar Method

Chapter 23 Conclusion: The Impact of Modernization on Agriculture

Index