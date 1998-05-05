The Economics of Complex Spatial Systems
1st Edition
Description
This book argues that complexity theory offers new departures for (spatial-) economic modelling. It offers a broad overview of recent advances in non-linear dynamics (catastrophe theory, chaos theory, evolutionary theory and so forth) and illustrates the relevance of this new paradigm on the basis of several illustrations in the area of space-economy. The empirical limitations - inherent in the use of non-linear dynamic systems approaches - are also addressed. Next, the application potential of biocomputing (in particular, neural networks and evolutionary algorithms) is stressed, while various empirical model results are presented. The book concludes with an agenda for further research.
Table of Contents
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1998
- Published:
- 5th May 1998
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444600875
About the Author
A. Reggiani
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Economics, Faculty of Statistics, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy
P. Nijkamp
Affiliations and Expertise
Free University, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Reviews
@qu:...This book offers a broad overview of recent advances in non-linear dynamics (catastrophe theory, chaos theory, evolutionary theory and so forth) and illustrates the relevance of this new paradigm on the basis of several illustrations in the area of space-economy. @source:Zentralblatt fur Mathematik, Vol. 991, 2002