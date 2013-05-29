The Ecology and Biology of Nephrops Norvegicus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124104662, 9780124105331

The Ecology and Biology of Nephrops Norvegicus, Volume 64

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Magnus Johnson Mark Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780124105331
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124104662
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th May 2013
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

  1. Systematics and Position of Nephrops among the Lobsters

    2. Dale Tshudy

  2. Habitat and Ecology of Nephrops norvegicus

    3. Mark P. Johnson, Colm Lordan and Anne Marie Power

  3. Sensory Biology and Behaviour of Nephrops norvegicus

    4. Emi Katoh, Valerio Sbragaglia, Jacopo Aguzzi and Thomas Breithaupt

  4. The Reniform Reflecting Superposition Compound Eyes of Nephrops norvegicus: Optics, Susceptibility to Light Induced Damage, Electrophysiology and a Ray Tracing Model

    5. Edward Gaten, Steve Moss and Magnus L. Johnson

  5. Stress Biology and Immunology in Nephrops norvegicus

    6. Susanne P. Eriksson, Bodil Hernroth and Susanne P. Baden

  6. Reproduction: Life Cycle, Larvae and Larviculture

    7. Adam Powell and Susanne P. Eriksson

  7. Nephrops Fisheries in European Waters

    Anette Ungfors, Ewen Bell, Magnus L. Johnson, Daniel Cowing, Nicola C Dobson, Ralf Bublitz and Jane Sandell

Description

Advances in Marine Biology has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology since 1963 -- over 40 years of outstanding coverage! The series is well known for its excellence of reviews and editing. Now edited by Michael Lesser (University of New Hampshire, USA), with an internationally renowned Editorial Board, the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date content on a wide range of topics that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, and biological oceanography.

Key Features

  • Advances in Marine Biology has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology since 1963. The series is well-known for both its excellence of reviews and editing.

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124105331
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124104662

About the Serial Volume Editors

Magnus Johnson Serial Volume Editor

Dr Magnus Johnson is a Senior Lecturer in Environmental and Marine Sciences at the University of Hull. Having spent his formative years in the Shetland Isles, immersed in fishing culture, he has always had a strong relationship with the sea and an affinity for fisherfolk. He has research interests in an eclectic array of topics including shrimp eyes, cleaner fish, krill behaviour, tropical ecology, shrimp taxonomy, lobster ecology and the interaction of windfarms and fisheries. He recently edited a volume in the Advances Series on Nephrops norvegicus. He is an associate editor for the Journal of Crustacean Biology and consultant editor for the Marine Stewardship Council’s Science Series. He is currently the Hull University lead on an £3 million FP7 project that is developing hatchery technology for Nephrops and looking at protocols for improving their survival as discards. In his spare time Magnus is a member of the Slow Fish movement which advocates better knowledge for the consumer of what we are eating, easier access to quality local marine produce and a “broad footprint lightly trod”.

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Environmental and Marine Sciences, School of Biological, Biomedical and Environmental Sciences University of Hull, Scarborough Campus, North Yorkshire, UK

Mark Johnson Serial Volume Editor

