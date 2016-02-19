The Earth’s Middle Atmosphere covers the Proceedings of Symposium C2 and the Topical Meetings of the COSPAR Interdisciplinary Scientific Commissions A and C (Meetings A7 and C4) of the COSPAR 29th Plenary Meeting held in Washington, DC, USA, on August 28-September 5, 1992. The first part covers the impact of the Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite (UARS) observations on middle atmosphere science. This topic includes the early results of the validation and the application of the Cryogenic Limb Array Etalon Spectrometer (CLAES) data, which is an instrumental approach to the measurement of thermal infrared spectral emission from the atmospheric limb. An overview of the Halogen Occultation Experiment and the use of the UARS data in the NOAA stratospheric monitoring are also discussed in this part. It also includes the observed solar UV irradiance variations of importance to middle atmosphere energetic and photochemistry, as well as the stratospheric and mesospheric observations with the Improved Stratospheric and Mesospheric Sounder. The second part of the book tackles the energetics and chemistry of the middle atmosphere as well as the dynamics and coupling of the middle atmosphere to regions above and below. Results on the validation of the UARS wind and temperature measurements at and above the mesopause comprise the third part of this book. This book will be a great value to geophysicists and atmospheric scientists.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 - Middle Atmosphere Science - Impact of UARS Observations (Mtg A7)

Preface

Early Results of Validation and Application of CL AES Data

An Overview of the Halogen Occultation Experiment (HALOE) and Preliminary Results

Use of UARS Data in the NOAA Stratospheric Monitoring Program

Observed Solar UV Irradiance Variations of Importance to Middle Atmosphere Energetics and Photochemistry

Stratospheric and Mesospheric Observations with IS AMS

Chapter 2 - The Middle Atmosphere: Its Energetics, Chemistry and Dynamics and Coupling to Regions Above and Below (Saf1sy Dedicated Event) (Symp. C2)

Preface

Correlations Between the Mesospheric O(1S) Emission Peak Intensity and Height, and Temperature at 98 km Using WINDII Data

Middle Stratosphere Temperature Spectra Observed with Stellar Scintillation and In Situ Techniques

On Contradictions in Determination of the Turbulence Parameters Around the Turbopause

Upward Progression of Equatorial Stratospheric Zonal Wind QBO Maxima

Numerical Simulation for the Climatic Statistical Structure with the New Correlation

Functions of the Extended Polynomial Form and the Extended Exponential Form

Latitudinal Variation of Middle Atmospheric Density and Temperature

The Peculiarities of Wind Field in the Upper Middle Atmosphere in the East Siberian Region

Seasonal Variations of the Mesopause Temperature Observed at Equatorial (4¢XS) and Low (23¢XS) Latitude Stations

Recent Developments in the Study of Mesospheric Clouds

NLC-91 : An Experimental Study of the Polar Summer Mesosphere

Polar Mesosphere Summer Echoes: Dynamics and Aeronomy of the Mesosphere

Studies of Polar Mesosphere Summer Echoes by VHF Radar and Rocket Probes

Dual-Beam Observations by the EISCAT Radars during PMSE Conditions

PRadar Measurements of Dynamics and Layering Processes in the 80-150 km Region at Arecibo

Common Features of Plasma Density Profiles during NLC

Ion Properties of the High-Latitude Middle Atmosphere

Variations of the Total Ozone Above the Central Asian Mountains

Recombination Energy of Atomic Oxygen and Related Species at the Mesopause

A Latitudinal Survey of Mesospheric and Upper Stratospheric Water Vapor

Measurements of Stratospheric Trace Gases by a Balloon-Borne Infrared Spectrometer in France

A Near Infrared Airglow Radiometer with a LN2 Cooled Ge Sensor for Rocket Experiments

Latitudinal Lidar Mapping of Stratospheric Particle Layers

Estimating 11-Year Solar UV Variations Using 27-Day Response as a Guide to Isolate Trends in Total Column Ozone

Modelling the Effects of Solar Variability on the Middle Atmosphere: A Review

Solar Cycle and the QBO Effect on the Mesospheric Temperature and Nightglow Emissions at a Low Latitude Station Wave Ducting and Scattering Properties of Ionospheric Irregularities

Significant Variation of Proton Population in the Equatorial Thermosphere

Stratospheric and Mesospheric Carbon Monoxide. First Results from the Validation of the ISAMS Measurements at 4.6 iee

Validation of ISAMS Retrievals of Atmospheric Temperature and Pressure

The ATLAS-1 Mission

Preliminary Results of Solar Constant Observations with the SOLCON Experiment on Atlas 1

Space Experiments with Particle Accelerators: Sepac

Global Observations and Modeling of the Ionosphere, Thermosphere and Mesosphere

Seasonal and Interannual Variabilities of Vertical Eddy Diffusivity Observed by the MU Radar

Chapter 3 - Validation of uars wind and Temperature Measurements at and above the Mesopause (Mtg C4)

Preface

Mesospheric Temperatures From Rayleigh Scattering Measurements by the Windii

Instrument on Uars

Author Index