The Earth's Middle Atmosphere
1st Edition
Description
The Earth’s Middle Atmosphere covers the Proceedings of Symposium C2 and the Topical Meetings of the COSPAR Interdisciplinary Scientific Commissions A and C (Meetings A7 and C4) of the COSPAR 29th Plenary Meeting held in Washington, DC, USA, on August 28-September 5, 1992.
The first part covers the impact of the Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite (UARS) observations on middle atmosphere science. This topic includes the early results of the validation and the application of the Cryogenic Limb Array Etalon Spectrometer (CLAES) data, which is an instrumental approach to the measurement of thermal infrared spectral emission from the atmospheric limb. An overview of the Halogen Occultation Experiment and the use of the UARS data in the NOAA stratospheric monitoring are also discussed in this part. It also includes the observed solar UV irradiance variations of importance to middle atmosphere energetic and photochemistry, as well as the stratospheric and mesospheric observations with the Improved Stratospheric and Mesospheric Sounder.
The second part of the book tackles the energetics and chemistry of the middle atmosphere as well as the dynamics and coupling of the middle atmosphere to regions above and below. Results on the validation of the UARS wind and temperature measurements at and above the mesopause comprise the third part of this book.
This book will be a great value to geophysicists and atmospheric scientists.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Middle Atmosphere Science - Impact of UARS Observations (Mtg A7)
Preface
Early Results of Validation and Application of CL AES Data
An Overview of the Halogen Occultation Experiment (HALOE) and Preliminary Results
Use of UARS Data in the NOAA Stratospheric Monitoring Program
Observed Solar UV Irradiance Variations of Importance to Middle Atmosphere Energetics and Photochemistry
Stratospheric and Mesospheric Observations with IS AMS
Chapter 2 - The Middle Atmosphere: Its Energetics, Chemistry and Dynamics and Coupling to Regions Above and Below (Saf1sy Dedicated Event) (Symp. C2)
Preface
Correlations Between the Mesospheric O(1S) Emission Peak Intensity and Height, and Temperature at 98 km Using WINDII Data
Middle Stratosphere Temperature Spectra Observed with Stellar Scintillation and In Situ Techniques
On Contradictions in Determination of the Turbulence Parameters Around the Turbopause
Upward Progression of Equatorial Stratospheric Zonal Wind QBO Maxima
Numerical Simulation for the Climatic Statistical Structure with the New Correlation
Functions of the Extended Polynomial Form and the Extended Exponential Form
Latitudinal Variation of Middle Atmospheric Density and Temperature
The Peculiarities of Wind Field in the Upper Middle Atmosphere in the East Siberian Region
Seasonal Variations of the Mesopause Temperature Observed at Equatorial (4¢XS) and Low (23¢XS) Latitude Stations
Recent Developments in the Study of Mesospheric Clouds
NLC-91 : An Experimental Study of the Polar Summer Mesosphere
Polar Mesosphere Summer Echoes: Dynamics and Aeronomy of the Mesosphere
Studies of Polar Mesosphere Summer Echoes by VHF Radar and Rocket Probes
Dual-Beam Observations by the EISCAT Radars during PMSE Conditions
PRadar Measurements of Dynamics and Layering Processes in the 80-150 km Region at Arecibo
Common Features of Plasma Density Profiles during NLC
Ion Properties of the High-Latitude Middle Atmosphere
Variations of the Total Ozone Above the Central Asian Mountains
Recombination Energy of Atomic Oxygen and Related Species at the Mesopause
A Latitudinal Survey of Mesospheric and Upper Stratospheric Water Vapor
Measurements of Stratospheric Trace Gases by a Balloon-Borne Infrared Spectrometer in France
A Near Infrared Airglow Radiometer with a LN2 Cooled Ge Sensor for Rocket Experiments
Latitudinal Lidar Mapping of Stratospheric Particle Layers
Estimating 11-Year Solar UV Variations Using 27-Day Response as a Guide to Isolate Trends in Total Column Ozone
Modelling the Effects of Solar Variability on the Middle Atmosphere: A Review
Solar Cycle and the QBO Effect on the Mesospheric Temperature and Nightglow Emissions at a Low Latitude Station Wave Ducting and Scattering Properties of Ionospheric Irregularities
Significant Variation of Proton Population in the Equatorial Thermosphere
Stratospheric and Mesospheric Carbon Monoxide. First Results from the Validation of the ISAMS Measurements at 4.6 iee
Validation of ISAMS Retrievals of Atmospheric Temperature and Pressure
The ATLAS-1 Mission
Preliminary Results of Solar Constant Observations with the SOLCON Experiment on Atlas 1
Space Experiments with Particle Accelerators: Sepac
Global Observations and Modeling of the Ionosphere, Thermosphere and Mesosphere
Seasonal and Interannual Variabilities of Vertical Eddy Diffusivity Observed by the MU Radar
Chapter 3 - Validation of uars wind and Temperature Measurements at and above the Mesopause (Mtg C4)
Preface
Mesospheric Temperatures From Rayleigh Scattering Measurements by the Windii
Instrument on Uars
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1994
- Published:
- 13th May 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104454