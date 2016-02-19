The Earth's Age and Geochronology
1st Edition
Description
The Earth's Age and Geochronology provides an outline of geochronological methods, applications, and interpretations. This book discusses the fossil fission track method of dating. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of an accurate chronometer for measuring time intervals that must contain some sort of mechanism in which it operates at a predictable or known rate. This text then discusses the methodology of dating as well as the importance of long cooling histories. Other chapters consider the application of the experimental method to idealized, undisturbed systems. This book discusses as well the concept that in plutonic environments daughter isotope retention may often not commence until long after crystallization, or the peak of metamorphism. The final chapter deals with the applications of geochronology wherein the effects of selectivity will be particularly evident. This book is a valuable resource for nuclear physicists, astronomers, geologists, cosmologists, geochronologists, experimentalists, and scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Radioactivity
2.1. Radioactive Decay
2.2. Criteria for Useful Radioactivities
2.3. Half-Lives of U238, U235, Th232, K40 and Rb87
Chapter 3. Experimental Methods
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Mass Spectrometry
3.3. Isotope Dilution
3.4. K40-Ar40 Method
3.5. Ar39-Ar40 Method
3.6. Rb87-Sr87 Chemistry
3.7. Rb-Sr Mass Spectrometry
3.8. U-Pb and Th-Pb Methods
Chapter 4. The Dating of Undisturbed Minerals and Rocks
4.1. K-Ar Method
4.2. Suitability of Minerals for K-Ar Work
4.3. Suitability of Whole Rocks for K-Ar Analysis
4.4. Minerals Giving High K-Ar Ages
4.5. Rb-Sr Method
4.6. Suitability of Minerals for Rb-Sr Work
4.7. Suitability of Whole Rocks for Rb-Sr Analysis
4.8. Construction of the Rb-Sr Isochron
4.9. U-Pb and Th-Pb Methods
4.10. Dating Minerals with Fossil Fission Tracks
Chapter 5. Dating Disturbed Minerals and Rocks
5.1. Introduction
5.2. K-Ar and Rb-Sr Methods
5.3. Rb-Sr Whole-Rock Method
5.4. (Sr87/Sr86)1
5.5. U-Pb and Th-Pb Methods
5.6. Whole-Rock U-Pb, Th-Pb Dating
Chapter 6. Lead Isotope Methods
6.1. Model Ages
6.2. Anomalous Leads
Chapter 7. The General Problem of Interpretation
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Slow-Cooling Hypothesis
7.3. Diffusion Considerations
Chapter 8. The Phanerozoic Time-Scale
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Consideration of Q.J.G.S. Time-Scale
Chapter 9. The Pulse of the Earth
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Runcorn's Hypothesis
9.3. Sutton's Chelogenic Cycles
9.4. Gastil, Fitch and Miller and Anorogeny
9.5. Cautionary Tail
Chapter 10. Reversals of the Earth's Magnetic Field
10.1. Introduction
10.2. K-Ar and Palaeomagnetic Studies
10.3. Ocean Floor Spreading
Chapter 11. Meteorites
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Dating Meteorites
11.3. Summary
11.4. The Age of the Elements
11.5.1-Xe Dating
Chapter 12. The Age of the Earth
12.1. Historical
12.2. Modern Estimates
12.3. Estimates from Terrestrial Leads
12.4. Estimates Combining Meteoritic and Terrestrial Leads
12.5. Commentary
12.6. Concordia Method
12.7. Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279466