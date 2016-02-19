The Earth's Age and Geochronology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163871, 9781483279466

The Earth's Age and Geochronology

1st Edition

Authors: Derek York Ronald M. Farquhar
eBook ISBN: 9781483279466
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 186
eBook format help

Description

The Earth's Age and Geochronology provides an outline of geochronological methods, applications, and interpretations. This book discusses the fossil fission track method of dating. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of an accurate chronometer for measuring time intervals that must contain some sort of mechanism in which it operates at a predictable or known rate. This text then discusses the methodology of dating as well as the importance of long cooling histories. Other chapters consider the application of the experimental method to idealized, undisturbed systems. This book discusses as well the concept that in plutonic environments daughter isotope retention may often not commence until long after crystallization, or the peak of metamorphism. The final chapter deals with the applications of geochronology wherein the effects of selectivity will be particularly evident. This book is a valuable resource for nuclear physicists, astronomers, geologists, cosmologists, geochronologists, experimentalists, and scientists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Radioactivity

2.1. Radioactive Decay

2.2. Criteria for Useful Radioactivities

2.3. Half-Lives of U238, U235, Th232, K40 and Rb87

Chapter 3. Experimental Methods

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Mass Spectrometry

3.3. Isotope Dilution

3.4. K40-Ar40 Method

3.5. Ar39-Ar40 Method

3.6. Rb87-Sr87 Chemistry

3.7. Rb-Sr Mass Spectrometry

3.8. U-Pb and Th-Pb Methods

Chapter 4. The Dating of Undisturbed Minerals and Rocks

4.1. K-Ar Method

4.2. Suitability of Minerals for K-Ar Work

4.3. Suitability of Whole Rocks for K-Ar Analysis

4.4. Minerals Giving High K-Ar Ages

4.5. Rb-Sr Method

4.6. Suitability of Minerals for Rb-Sr Work

4.7. Suitability of Whole Rocks for Rb-Sr Analysis

4.8. Construction of the Rb-Sr Isochron

4.9. U-Pb and Th-Pb Methods

4.10. Dating Minerals with Fossil Fission Tracks

Chapter 5. Dating Disturbed Minerals and Rocks

5.1. Introduction

5.2. K-Ar and Rb-Sr Methods

5.3. Rb-Sr Whole-Rock Method

5.4. (Sr87/Sr86)1

5.5. U-Pb and Th-Pb Methods

5.6. Whole-Rock U-Pb, Th-Pb Dating

Chapter 6. Lead Isotope Methods

6.1. Model Ages

6.2. Anomalous Leads

Chapter 7. The General Problem of Interpretation

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Slow-Cooling Hypothesis

7.3. Diffusion Considerations

Chapter 8. The Phanerozoic Time-Scale

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Consideration of Q.J.G.S. Time-Scale

Chapter 9. The Pulse of the Earth

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Runcorn's Hypothesis

9.3. Sutton's Chelogenic Cycles

9.4. Gastil, Fitch and Miller and Anorogeny

9.5. Cautionary Tail

Chapter 10. Reversals of the Earth's Magnetic Field

10.1. Introduction

10.2. K-Ar and Palaeomagnetic Studies

10.3. Ocean Floor Spreading

Chapter 11. Meteorites

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Dating Meteorites

11.3. Summary

11.4. The Age of the Elements

11.5.1-Xe Dating

Chapter 12. The Age of the Earth

12.1. Historical

12.2. Modern Estimates

12.3. Estimates from Terrestrial Leads

12.4. Estimates Combining Meteoritic and Terrestrial Leads

12.5. Commentary

12.6. Concordia Method

12.7. Conclusion

References

Index

About the Author

Derek York

Ronald M. Farquhar

