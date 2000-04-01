The Dynamic Method in Oceanography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444402400, 9780080870380

The Dynamic Method in Oceanography, Volume 2

1st Edition

Series Editors: L.M. Fomin
eBook ISBN: 9780080870380
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 211
Details

No. of pages:
211
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870380

About the Series Editors

L.M. Fomin Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute oJ Oceanology, Academy of Sciences of the U.S.S.R., Moscow

