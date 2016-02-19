The Dosimetry of Ionizing Radiation
1st Edition
Description
The Dosimetry of Ionizing Radiation, Volume I focuses on the development in radiation dosimetry, which has its origin in the medical application of ionizing radiation with the discovery of X-rays. This book discusses the irradiation of human beings and the biosphere by ionizing radiation from different sources, which is subjected to increased concern and interest due to its possible health effects. Comprised of six chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the factors determining the conversion of the imparted energy into a detectable signal. This text then explores the theoretical basis of microdosimetry and illustrates the numerical data, experimental techniques, and applications of essential concepts and results. Other chapters consider the application of instruments in dose measurements. This book discusses as well the application of radiotherapy for the treatment of malignant diseases. The final chapter deals with the recommended model parameters for internal dosimetry calculations in occupational radiation protection. Physicists, radiation physicists, scientists, and research institutes will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Theoretical Basis for Dosimetry
I. Introduction
II. Energy Imparted: The Fundamental Quantity of Radiation Dosimetry
III. Absorbed Dose
IV. Detector Response
V. Radiometric Quantities: Mean Energy Imparted and Absorbed Dose in Terms of Vectorial Energy Fluence
VI. Absorbed Dose in Terms of Scalar Radiometric Quantities and Interaction Coefficients
VII. Cavity Theory
References
2. Fundamentals of Microdosimetry
I. Introduction
II. General Concepts and Basic Quantities
III. The Compound Poisson Process in Microdosimetry
IV. Determination and Utilization of the Microdosimetric Parameters
V. The Straggling Problem and the Single-Event Spectrum
VI. Geometric Aspects of the Inchoate Distribution
Appendix: Algorithm for the Compound Poisson Process
References
3. Dosimetry for External Beams of Photon and Electron Radiation
I. The Detector
II. Dosimetry for Photon Beams
III. Dosimetry for Electron Beams
IV. Uncertainties
References
4. Dosimetry of External Beams of Nuclear Particles
I. Introduction
II. Beam Characteristics
III. Dosimetry Methods
IV. Radiation Quality
V. Determination of Absorbed Dose at a Reference Point
VI. Treatment Planning for External Beam Therapy
VII. Response of Biological Dosimeters
VIII. In Vivo Dosimetry
IX. Conclusions
References
5. Measurement and Dosimetry of Radioactivity in the Environment
I. Introduction
II. Sources of Environmental Radioactivity
III. General Aspects of Measurement Methods
IV. Analytical Procedures and Measurement of Radioactivity
V. Nonconventional Methods for Assessment of Radionuclides
VI. Discussion of Errors and the Need for Uniformity in Gathering and Reporting Data
VII. Estimation of Radiation Levels Received by Human Beings
References
6. Internal Dosimetry for Radiation Protection
I. Introduction
II. Basic Concepts
III. Specific Effective Energy
IV. Models of Radionuclide Transport in Humans
V. Individual Monitoring and Dose Assessment
VI. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 25th November 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150859