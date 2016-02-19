The Dosimetry of Ionizing Radiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124004016, 9780323150859

The Dosimetry of Ionizing Radiation

1st Edition

Editors: Kenneth Kase
eBook ISBN: 9780323150859
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th November 1985
Page Count: 426
Description

The Dosimetry of Ionizing Radiation, Volume I focuses on the development in radiation dosimetry, which has its origin in the medical application of ionizing radiation with the discovery of X-rays. This book discusses the irradiation of human beings and the biosphere by ionizing radiation from different sources, which is subjected to increased concern and interest due to its possible health effects. Comprised of six chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the factors determining the conversion of the imparted energy into a detectable signal. This text then explores the theoretical basis of microdosimetry and illustrates the numerical data, experimental techniques, and applications of essential concepts and results. Other chapters consider the application of instruments in dose measurements. This book discusses as well the application of radiotherapy for the treatment of malignant diseases. The final chapter deals with the recommended model parameters for internal dosimetry calculations in occupational radiation protection. Physicists, radiation physicists, scientists, and research institutes will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Theoretical Basis for Dosimetry

I. Introduction

II. Energy Imparted: The Fundamental Quantity of Radiation Dosimetry

III. Absorbed Dose

IV. Detector Response

V. Radiometric Quantities: Mean Energy Imparted and Absorbed Dose in Terms of Vectorial Energy Fluence

VI. Absorbed Dose in Terms of Scalar Radiometric Quantities and Interaction Coefficients

VII. Cavity Theory

References

2. Fundamentals of Microdosimetry

I. Introduction

II. General Concepts and Basic Quantities

III. The Compound Poisson Process in Microdosimetry

IV. Determination and Utilization of the Microdosimetric Parameters

V. The Straggling Problem and the Single-Event Spectrum

VI. Geometric Aspects of the Inchoate Distribution

Appendix: Algorithm for the Compound Poisson Process

References

3. Dosimetry for External Beams of Photon and Electron Radiation

I. The Detector

II. Dosimetry for Photon Beams

III. Dosimetry for Electron Beams

IV. Uncertainties

References

4. Dosimetry of External Beams of Nuclear Particles

I. Introduction

II. Beam Characteristics

III. Dosimetry Methods

IV. Radiation Quality

V. Determination of Absorbed Dose at a Reference Point

VI. Treatment Planning for External Beam Therapy

VII. Response of Biological Dosimeters

VIII. In Vivo Dosimetry

IX. Conclusions

References

5. Measurement and Dosimetry of Radioactivity in the Environment

I. Introduction

II. Sources of Environmental Radioactivity

III. General Aspects of Measurement Methods

IV. Analytical Procedures and Measurement of Radioactivity

V. Nonconventional Methods for Assessment of Radionuclides

VI. Discussion of Errors and the Need for Uniformity in Gathering and Reporting Data

VII. Estimation of Radiation Levels Received by Human Beings

References

6. Internal Dosimetry for Radiation Protection

I. Introduction

II. Basic Concepts

III. Specific Effective Energy

IV. Models of Radionuclide Transport in Humans

V. Individual Monitoring and Dose Assessment

VI. Summary

References

Index

