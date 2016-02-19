The Dosimetry of Ionizing Radiation, Volume I focuses on the development in radiation dosimetry, which has its origin in the medical application of ionizing radiation with the discovery of X-rays. This book discusses the irradiation of human beings and the biosphere by ionizing radiation from different sources, which is subjected to increased concern and interest due to its possible health effects. Comprised of six chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the factors determining the conversion of the imparted energy into a detectable signal. This text then explores the theoretical basis of microdosimetry and illustrates the numerical data, experimental techniques, and applications of essential concepts and results. Other chapters consider the application of instruments in dose measurements. This book discusses as well the application of radiotherapy for the treatment of malignant diseases. The final chapter deals with the recommended model parameters for internal dosimetry calculations in occupational radiation protection. Physicists, radiation physicists, scientists, and research institutes will find this book useful.