The Dissection of Vertebrates covers several vertebrates commonly used in providing a transitional sequence in morphology. With illustrations on seven vertebrates – lamprey, shark, perch, mudpuppy, frog, cat, pigeon – this is the first book of its kind to include high-quality, digitally rendered illustrations.

This book received the Award of Excellence in an Illustrated Medical Book from the Association of Medical Illustrators. It is organized by individual organism to facilitate classroom presentation.

This illustrated, full-color primary dissection manual is ideal for use by students or practitioners working with vertebrate anatomy. This book is also recommended for researchers in vertebrate and functional morphology and comparative anatomy. The result of this exceptional work offers the most comprehensive treatment than has ever before been available.