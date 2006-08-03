The Dissection of Vertebrates
1st Edition
A Laboratory Manual
Description
The Dissection of Vertebrates covers several vertebrates commonly used in providing a transitional sequence in morphology. With illustrations on seven vertebrates – lamprey, shark, perch, mudpuppy, frog, cat, pigeon – this is the first book of its kind to include high-quality, digitally rendered illustrations.
This book received the Award of Excellence in an Illustrated Medical Book from the Association of Medical Illustrators. It is organized by individual organism to facilitate classroom presentation.
This illustrated, full-color primary dissection manual is ideal for use by students or practitioners working with vertebrate anatomy. This book is also recommended for researchers in vertebrate and functional morphology and comparative anatomy. The result of this exceptional work offers the most comprehensive treatment than has ever before been available.
Key Features
- Received the Award of Excellence in an Illustrated Medical Book from the Association of Medical Illustrators
- Expertly rendered award-winning illustrations accompany the detailed, clear dissection direction
- Organized by individual organism to facilitate classroom presentation
- Offers coverage of a wide range of vertebrates
- Full-color, strong pedagogical aids in a convenient lay-flat presentation
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students, practitioners of vertebrate morphology, comparative anatomy and paleontology
Table of Contents
- The Craniata and Vertebrata
2. Systems of the Vertebrate Body
3. Lamprey
4. Shark
5. Perch
6. Mudpuppy
7. Frog
8. Cat
9. Pigeon
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 3rd August 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477350
About the Author
Gerardo De Iuliis
Gerardo De Iuliis, PhD, received his doctorate from the Department of Zoology, University of Toronto, in 1996, with specialization in Vertebrate Paleontology and Comparative Vertebrate Anatomy. He currently teaches two courses, Comparative Vertebrate Anatomy and Vertebrate Paleontology: Major Transitions in Vertebrate History, at the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Toronto, and Human Anatomy and Physiology at George Brown College (Toronto), and is a Research Associate at the Royal Ontario Museum (Toronto). His primary research interests include the systematics and paleobiology of xenarthrans, particularly of fossil sloths. He has published numerous articles on fossil sloths, as well as on fossil cingulates and lungfish, among other vertebrate groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
Dino Pulerà
Dino Pulerá, MScBMC, CMI, was the first recipient of the John J. Lanzendorf PaleoArt Award from the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology for best paleontological technical illustration in 2010. He received his Bachelor of Science in Zoology and his Masters of Science in Biomedical Communications at the University of Toronto. After completing his graduate studies, he spent the first part of his career creating visuals for textbook publications. The second half of his career has been spent working for a medical legal studio as an associate art director and medical illustrator. Dino also operates his own freelance business, specializing in animal anatomy and vertebrate paleontology. His work has won numerous awards and has been displayed in many international exhibitions. He is recognized as a Certified Medical Illustrator (CMI) by The Board of Certification of Medical Illustrators.
Affiliations and Expertise
Certified Medical Illustrator, Maple, Ontario, Canada