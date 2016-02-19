The Disabled Schoolchild and Kitchen Sense - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433106661, 9781483140971

The Disabled Schoolchild and Kitchen Sense

1st Edition

Editors: Sydney Foott
eBook ISBN: 9781483140971
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 108
Description

The Disabled Schoolchild and Kitchen Sense deals with home economics for physically handicapped schoolchildren. This book is concerned mainly with activities in the kitchen; but these activities are not separated from the many other facets of home economics taught in schools. At all times, there should be consideration of home making in its entirety, and no separation is intended or implied. As with physically handicapped adults, physically handicapped children are capable of and enjoy many more home activities than they are normally allowed or encouraged to undertake. If they are to grow up to become self-sufficient and as independent as possible within the limits of their disability, they must have the opportunity of learning these skills. This book provides necessary information in helping the disabled schoolchildren learn the activities. This text is intended for the home economics teachers in a special school for physically handicapped children.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Foreword

1 Introduction

2 The Home Economics Teacher

3 The Place of Home Economics in the Special School

Appendix A Recognition of Equipment

Appendix B Re-writing Commercial Instructions

Appendix C Spoon Sizes

4 Therapeutic Application in the Teaching of Home Economics (From the Point of View of the Occupational Therapist)

5 Methods of Organization

Appendix D Organization of Work

Appendix E Design Quiz

6 The Syllabus

Appendix F (a)Mixtures, (b)Survival Food

Appendix G (a)Individual Working, (b)Group Working, (c)Theme Working

7 General Organization and Planning

Appendix H Individual Record

Appendix I Group Record

Appendix J Typical Cases and Organization

8 Safety: Planning And Teaching

Appendix K Safety Games

9 Plans and Furniture for Home Economics Rooms

10 Conclusion

Appendix L Bibliography (1)For Teachers, (2)For Children

Appendix M Useful Addresses

Appendix N Metric Temperatures for Electric Ovens

Index


Details

No. of pages:
108
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483140971

About the Editor

