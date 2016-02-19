The Disabled Schoolchild and Kitchen Sense
1st Edition
Description
The Disabled Schoolchild and Kitchen Sense deals with home economics for physically handicapped schoolchildren. This book is concerned mainly with activities in the kitchen; but these activities are not separated from the many other facets of home economics taught in schools. At all times, there should be consideration of home making in its entirety, and no separation is intended or implied. As with physically handicapped adults, physically handicapped children are capable of and enjoy many more home activities than they are normally allowed or encouraged to undertake. If they are to grow up to become self-sufficient and as independent as possible within the limits of their disability, they must have the opportunity of learning these skills. This book provides necessary information in helping the disabled schoolchildren learn the activities. This text is intended for the home economics teachers in a special school for physically handicapped children.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Foreword
1 Introduction
2 The Home Economics Teacher
3 The Place of Home Economics in the Special School
Appendix A Recognition of Equipment
Appendix B Re-writing Commercial Instructions
Appendix C Spoon Sizes
4 Therapeutic Application in the Teaching of Home Economics (From the Point of View of the Occupational Therapist)
5 Methods of Organization
Appendix D Organization of Work
Appendix E Design Quiz
6 The Syllabus
Appendix F (a)Mixtures, (b)Survival Food
Appendix G (a)Individual Working, (b)Group Working, (c)Theme Working
7 General Organization and Planning
Appendix H Individual Record
Appendix I Group Record
Appendix J Typical Cases and Organization
8 Safety: Planning And Teaching
Appendix K Safety Games
9 Plans and Furniture for Home Economics Rooms
10 Conclusion
Appendix L Bibliography (1)For Teachers, (2)For Children
Appendix M Useful Addresses
Appendix N Metric Temperatures for Electric Ovens
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 108
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140971