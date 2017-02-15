The Diabetic Charcot Foot and Ankle: A Multidisciplinary Team Approach, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482691, 9780323482899

The Diabetic Charcot Foot and Ankle: A Multidisciplinary Team Approach, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 34-1

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Zgonis
eBook ISBN: 9780323482899
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482691
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th February 2017
Description

This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will cover the diabetic charcot foot and how to manage it with a team approach. Articles will include: The Diabetic Charcot Foot from 1936 to 2016: Eighty Years Later and Still Growing; Pathogenesis and Classification Systems for the Diabetic Charcot Foot; An Overview of Medical Imaging for the Diabetic Charcot Foot; Pharmacological and Conservative Treatments for the Diabetic Charcot Foot; An Overview of Internal and External Fixation Methods for the Diabetic Charcot Foot and Ankle; Surgical Treatment Options for the Diabetic Charcot Midfoot Deformity; and many more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323482899
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323482691

About the Authors

Thomas Zgonis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Externship Training Programs, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX; Instructor and Visiting Clinical Professor of Surgery, KAT General Hospital & Metropolitan Hospital, Department of Orthopaedics & Surgery, Athens, Greece; Director, Research & Fellowship Training Programs, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX; Assistant Professor, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX

