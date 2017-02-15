The Diabetic Charcot Foot and Ankle: A Multidisciplinary Team Approach, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 34-1

This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will cover the diabetic charcot foot and how to manage it with a team approach. Articles will include: The Diabetic Charcot Foot from 1936 to 2016: Eighty Years Later and Still Growing; Pathogenesis and Classification Systems for the Diabetic Charcot Foot; An Overview of Medical Imaging for the Diabetic Charcot Foot; Pharmacological and Conservative Treatments for the Diabetic Charcot Foot; An Overview of Internal and External Fixation Methods for the Diabetic Charcot Foot and Ankle; Surgical Treatment Options for the Diabetic Charcot Midfoot Deformity; and many more.