The Diabetic Charcot Foot and Ankle: A Multidisciplinary Team Approach, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 34-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will cover the diabetic charcot foot and how to manage it with a team approach. Articles will include: The Diabetic Charcot Foot from 1936 to 2016: Eighty Years Later and Still Growing; Pathogenesis and Classification Systems for the Diabetic Charcot Foot; An Overview of Medical Imaging for the Diabetic Charcot Foot; Pharmacological and Conservative Treatments for the Diabetic Charcot Foot; An Overview of Internal and External Fixation Methods for the Diabetic Charcot Foot and Ankle; Surgical Treatment Options for the Diabetic Charcot Midfoot Deformity; and many more.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 15th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482899
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323482691
About the Authors
Thomas Zgonis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Externship Training Programs, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX; Instructor and Visiting Clinical Professor of Surgery, KAT General Hospital & Metropolitan Hospital, Department of Orthopaedics & Surgery, Athens, Greece; Director, Research & Fellowship Training Programs, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX; Assistant Professor, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX