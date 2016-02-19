The Development of Scientific Thinking Skills, Volume V

D. Kuhn, Introduction. The Development of Scientific Thinking. Related Work.

D. Kuhn and E. Amsel with the assistance of L. Schauble, The Evaluation of Evidence. The Interpretation of Covariation and Noncovariation Evidence. The Influence of Theory on Evaluation of Evidence. The Reconstruction of Theory and Evidence.

D. Kuhn and M. O'Loughlin with the assistance of W. Yotive, The Coordination of Theory and Evidence. Replication: The Evaluation of Evidence. The Interpretation of Insufficient and Mixed Evidence. The Coordination of Evidence with Multiple Theories. The Generation of Evidence to Evaluate Theories. The Development of Skills in Coordinating Theory and Evidence.

D. Kuhn and B. Leadbeater, The Connection of Theory and Evidence. The Interpretation of Divergent Evidence.

D. Kuhn, Conclusion. Summary and Conclusions. References. Index.