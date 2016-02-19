The Development of Scientific Thinking Skills, Volume V
1st Edition
Table of Contents
D. Kuhn, Introduction. The Development of Scientific Thinking. Related Work.
D. Kuhn and E. Amsel with the assistance of L. Schauble, The Evaluation of Evidence. The Interpretation of Covariation and Noncovariation Evidence. The Influence of Theory on Evaluation of Evidence. The Reconstruction of Theory and Evidence.
D. Kuhn and M. O'Loughlin with the assistance of W. Yotive, The Coordination of Theory and Evidence. Replication: The Evaluation of Evidence. The Interpretation of Insufficient and Mixed Evidence. The Coordination of Evidence with Multiple Theories. The Generation of Evidence to Evaluate Theories. The Development of Skills in Coordinating Theory and Evidence.
D. Kuhn and B. Leadbeater, The Connection of Theory and Evidence. The Interpretation of Divergent Evidence.
D. Kuhn, Conclusion. Summary and Conclusions. References. Index.
Description
How is existing knowledge reconciled with new information in the mind of a young child, as compared to that of a more sophisticated thinker?
Development of Scientific Thinking Skills explores a new framework for the conceptualization of changes in the strategies of inductive reasoning from middle childhood to adulthood.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in cognitive, developmental, and educational psychology.
Reviews
"The Development of Scientific Thinking Skills...is a comprehensive examination of the development of children's scientific thinking skills that is convincing in its breadth, creativity, and thoroughness." --Harvard Educational Review
Deanna Kuhn
Deanna Kuhn Series Volume Editor
Teachers College, Columbia University, New York, U.S.A.
Eric Amsel
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.
Michael O'Loughlin
Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio, U.S.A.
Harry Beilin
Harry Beilin Series Editor
City University of New York Graduate School, New York, U.S.A.