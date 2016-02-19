The Development of Scientific Thinking Skills - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124284302, 9780080885841

The Development of Scientific Thinking Skills, Volume V

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Deanna Kuhn Eric Amsel Michael O'Loughlin
Series Editors: Harry Beilin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124284302
eBook ISBN: 9780080885841
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 1988
Page Count: 249
Table of Contents

D. Kuhn, Introduction. The Development of Scientific Thinking. Related Work.

D. Kuhn and E. Amsel with the assistance of L. Schauble, The Evaluation of Evidence. The Interpretation of Covariation and Noncovariation Evidence. The Influence of Theory on Evaluation of Evidence. The Reconstruction of Theory and Evidence.

D. Kuhn and M. O'Loughlin with the assistance of W. Yotive, The Coordination of Theory and Evidence. Replication: The Evaluation of Evidence. The Interpretation of Insufficient and Mixed Evidence. The Coordination of Evidence with Multiple Theories. The Generation of Evidence to Evaluate Theories. The Development of Skills in Coordinating Theory and Evidence.

D. Kuhn and B. Leadbeater, The Connection of Theory and Evidence. The Interpretation of Divergent Evidence.

D. Kuhn, Conclusion. Summary and Conclusions. References. Index.

Description

How is existing knowledge reconciled with new information in the mind of a young child, as compared to that of a more sophisticated thinker?

Development of Scientific Thinking Skills explores a new framework for the conceptualization of changes in the strategies of inductive reasoning from middle childhood to adulthood.

Key Features

  • Cognitive development
  • Thinking skills
  • Scientific thinking
  • Evidence evaluation
  • Theory Revision

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in cognitive, developmental, and educational psychology.

Reviews

"The Development of Scientific Thinking Skills...is a comprehensive examination of the development of children's scientific thinking skills that is convincing in its breadth, creativity, and thoroughness." --Harvard Educational Review

About the Series Volume Editors

Deanna Kuhn Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Teachers College, Columbia University, New York, U.S.A.

Eric Amsel Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.

Michael O'Loughlin Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio, U.S.A.

About the Series Editors

Harry Beilin Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

City University of New York Graduate School, New York, U.S.A.

