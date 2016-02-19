The Development of Expressive Behavior
1st Edition
Biology-Environment Interactions
Editors: Gail Zivin
eBook ISBN: 9781483260693
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd March 1985
Page Count: 386
Description
The Development of Expressive Behavior: Biology-Environment Interactions articulates the aspects of how biology and environment interact in the development of expressive behavior. The book brings together categories in the understanding of expressive behavior and its development. The text delves on issues on the degree and breadth of linkage between states and expressive behaviors; the theoretical and empirical specification of the referent of an expressive behavior; and the methodological choices in studying the phenomenon. Developmental psychologists, ethologists, primatologists, and sociologists will find value in this work.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Issues in Biology-Environment Interactions in Expressive Development
1. Separating the Issues in the Study of Expressive Development: A Framing Chapter
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
Characteristics of Expressive Behavior Associated with Innateness
Planes of Biology-Environment Interaction
Studying Biology-Environment Interactions on the Individual Plane
Summary
References
2. Charles Darwin's Thought on Expressive Mechanisms in Evolution
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
The Medical Approach to Expression
Darwin's Theories
Erasmus Darwin's Psychology
The Evolution of Expression
Conclusion
Summary
References
3. Consistency and Change in Communication
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
Communication and Formalized Signaling
Making Distinctions in Signaling and Responding to Signals
Marked Changes in Signaling Behavior
Unmarked Changes in Signaling Behavior
Summary
References
4. External Reference and Affective Signaling in Mammalian Vocal Communication
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
External Reference in Nonhuman Mammalian Communication
Referential Specificity: Roles of Affective and Representational Signals
Cognitive Implications of Representational Signaling
Associative Naming versus Representational Symbolism
Evolutionary Considerations
Summary
References
5. Expression and Negotiation
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
How Complex Are the Factors Affecting the Final Common Path?
Does the Internal State that Accompanies Signals Persist and Determine the Behavior that Follows?
Some Further Issues
Conclusions
Summary
References
6. Experiential Influences on the Development of Expressive Behaviors In Rhesus Monkeys
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
Stimulus Attributes, Age, and Experience
Form, Social Functions, and Experience
Responsiveness, Expressive Behaviors, and Experience
Conclusions
Summary
References
7. Faces as Signs and Symbols
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
Examples of Faces as Signs versus Symbols
A Structural Analysis of Emotion
The Development of the State-Expression Relationship
Socialization Rules: Converting Signs into Symbols
Summary
References
II. Processes of Expressive Development in Humans
8. Developmental Course of Emotion Expression in the Human Infant
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
Theoretical Considerations
Developmental Inputs
Sociocultural Factors
Developmental Course of the Interplay between Biological and Social Factors in Expressive Behavior
Summary
References
9. Expression as Action: A Motor Perspective of the Transition from Spontaneous to Instrumental Behaviors
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
The Hierarchical Structure of Movement
What Are the Developmental Coordinative Structures and How Do They Arise?
How Are Simple Coordinative Structures Assembled into More Complex Movements?
Rhythmical Stereotypies as Developmental Coordinative Structures
Expressive Behaviors as Developmental Coordinative Structures
How Do the Developmental Coordinative Structures Become Connected to Mechanisms of Voluntary Control?
A Motor Rule in the Transition from Spontaneous to Instrumental Action
Summary
References
10. Coordinative Structures in the Development of Expressive Behavior in Early Infancy
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
Sequential Patterns of Affect Expression: Coordinative Structures
Further Evidence for Expressive Behavior Sequencing in the First Year of Life
Theoretical Considerations
The Role of Evolution in the Development of Expressive Behavior
Summary
References
11. Display Rules and the Socialization of Affective Displays
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
Display Rules
Infant Preparation for Affective Display Self-Regulation
Childhood Developmental Self-Regulated Affective Displays
Display-Rule Knowledge
Initial Conclusions
Discussion
Summary
References
12. Emotional Expression, Social Referencing, and Preparedness for Learning in Early Infancy—Mother Knows Best, but Sometimes I Know Better
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
The Concept of Social Referencing: Origins and Applications
The Application of Social Referencing Theory to Infancy
Basic Features of Social Referencing
Dimensions of Social Referencing: A Typology of Social Influence
Social and Cognitive Skills Needed for Social Referencing
The Investigation of Social Referencing
Social Referencing Errors and Preparedness for Learning
Uncertainty, Preparedness to Learn, and Social Referencing
Does Social Referencing Occur in Nonhuman Primates?
Summary
References
13. The Development of the Ability to Interpret Emotional Signals—What Is and Is Not Known
Relationship to Other Chapters and to the Field—ED.
Introduction
The Important Issues and Questions
The Present State of Knowledge
Problems with the Present Approach
Suggestions for Research
When Should Response Capacity Appear?
Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
