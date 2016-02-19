The Determination of Epoxide Groups describes the advantages and limitations of the methods for determination of 1,2-epoxide groups of various kinds.

Chapter 1 examines the chemical reactivities of different epoxides under various conditions, which is of fundamental importance in the choice of the analytical method to be used. Chapter 2 explores most of the analytical work on epoxides involving ring-opening with HCl or HBr. Chapter 3 deals with the alternative techniques involving quantitative rearrangement of epoxides, or ring-opening under non-acidic conditions. This chapter also contains descriptions of various miscellaneous analytical techniques, including very sensitive methods, as well as the use of infrared spectroscopic techniques for analysis of epoxides and the study of their reactions, particularly the cure of epoxy resins. Chapter 4 summarizes the advantages and limitations of the various methods, along with the main factors affecting choice of experimental.

This book is of great value to analytical and organic chemists, researchers, and students.