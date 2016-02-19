The Determination of Epoxide Groups - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080127880, 9781483150536

The Determination of Epoxide Groups

1st Edition

Monographs in Organic Functional Group Analysis

Editors: R. Belcher D. M. W. Anderson
Authors: B. Dobinson W. Hofmann B. P. Stark
eBook ISBN: 9781483150536
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 88
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Determination of Epoxide Groups describes the advantages and limitations of the methods for determination of 1,2-epoxide groups of various kinds.

Chapter 1 examines the chemical reactivities of different epoxides under various conditions, which is of fundamental importance in the choice of the analytical method to be used. Chapter 2 explores most of the analytical work on epoxides involving ring-opening with HCl or HBr. Chapter 3 deals with the alternative techniques involving quantitative rearrangement of epoxides, or ring-opening under non-acidic conditions. This chapter also contains descriptions of various miscellaneous analytical techniques, including very sensitive methods, as well as the use of infrared spectroscopic techniques for analysis of epoxides and the study of their reactions, particularly the cure of epoxy resins. Chapter 4 summarizes the advantages and limitations of the various methods, along with the main factors affecting choice of experimental.

This book is of great value to analytical and organic chemists, researchers, and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

2. Methods Involving Epoxide Ring-Opening by Halogen Acids

3. Other Methods for Epoxide Determination

4. Conclusions

Index

Details

No. of pages:
88
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150536

About the Editor

R. Belcher

D. M. W. Anderson

About the Author

B. Dobinson

W. Hofmann

B. P. Stark

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.