The Decade of Autoimmunity
1st Edition
Description
This book is a direct result of 10 years of the well-known "Autoimmunity Days" in Israel, which are increasingly becoming an international focal point for autoimmunity scientists. Top researchers provide coverage of the most important knowledge generated during the last decade. The volume can therefore be seen almost as a textbook on autoimmunity, projecting from the last decade to the next millennium.
A variety of different subjects in autoimmunity, from etiology to pathogenesis, from postulated mechanisms to innovative therapeutic modalities, is handled by noted contributors, while additional authors contribute top papers which significantly enhance a better understanding of autoimmunity.
An excellent treatise on the subject, and a worthwhile addition to both clinical and research libraries.
Table of Contents
Introduction: The Decade of Autoimunity (Y. Shoenfeld). 1. The mystery of autoimmune diseases (T.E.W. Feltkamp). 2. Innovations in Autoimmunity in the last decade (Y. Shoenfeld, R. Cervera). 3. Thyroiditis and Myocarditis - A tale of two diseases (N.R. Rose). 4. Autoimmune Thyroid Disease: An expanding spectrum of antibodies to the thyrotropin receptor (Z. Kraiem). 5. The antigens of PBC: Who are they and where do they come from (C.T. Migliaccio, J. Van de Water, S. Munoz, R.L. Coppel, M.E. Gerswin). 6. The search for an animal model for Graves' Disease (T.F. Davies, H. Vlase, M. Kita). 7. Hughes Syndrome: A short history of Antiphopholipid Syndrome (G.R.V. Hughes, M.A. Khamashta). 8. Anticardiolipin antibody, thrombosis and atherosclerosis (T. Koike, E. Matsuura). 9. B2-glycoprotein I and the Antiphospholipid Syndrome: In vitro and in vivo studies (A. Tincani, G. Balestrieri, L. Spatola, P. Meroni, M.G. Sabbadini, R.A.S. Roubey). 10. Clinical associations of antibodies to phospholipids and/or their protein cofactors (D. Alarcón-Segovia, A.R. Cabral). 11. Perspectives on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) - A model for autoimmunity (B. David Stollar). 12. Pathogenic aspects of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (J.R. Kalden, M. Hermann, Th. Winkler). 13. Immunomodulation of experimental antiphospholipid syndrome: Lessons from murine models (M. Blank, L. Ziporen, I. Krause, Y. Shoenfeld). 14. Experimental Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: From a pathogenic antibody to immunomodulating proteins (E. Mozes). 15. What does the Wolf in Lupus bite? Reflections on the nature of the target antigen in SLE (C. Putterman, Y. Naparstek). 16 Brain, Behaviour and Lupus (J.A. Denburg, S.D. Denburg, R.M. Carbotte, B.Sakic, H. Szechtman). 17. Sjögren's Syndrome: The significance of epithelial cells (M. Polihronis, N.I. Tapinos, A.G. Tzioufas, H.M. Moutsopoulos). 18. SSA/Ro and SSB/La autoantigens, their corresponding antibodies and their clinical relevance (E. Ben-Chetrit). 19. The immunology of diabetes: revolution of concepts over a decade (J.-F. Bach). 20. The pathogenesis and clinical relevance of Heparin-Indiced Autoantibodies (G. Arepally, D.B. Cines). 21. Experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis induced by various antigens of the central nervous system. Overview and relevance to Multiple Sclerosis (N.K. de Rosbo, A. Ben-Nun). 22. Immunosuppressive and immunomodulating therapeutic approaches for induction of self-tolerance in experimental autoimmune encephalo-myelitis (EAE and CR-EAE) and multiple sclerosis (MS) (D. Karussis, O. Abramsky). 23. Development of copolymer 1 (Copaxone®) as a specific drug against multiple sclerosis (D. Teitelbaum, R. Aharoni, M. Fridkis-Hareli, R. Arnon, M. Sela). 24. Pemphigus, an autoimmune disease of the skin: cell-cell separation vs membranal signaling and apoptosis in acantholysis (Y. Milner, P. Métézeau, H. Kiefer, M. Finemesser, F. Brégégère, M. Zlotkin, X. Wang, B. Michel). 25. What can we learn from an avian model for scleroderma? (R. Sgonc, G. Wick). 26. Anti-Neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibodies in vasculitis: From recognition to diagnostic tool (A. Wiik). 27. Are Anti-Neutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies pathogenic in Wegener's Granulomatosis? (C.G.M. Kallenberg, P. Heeringa, J.W. Tervaert). 28. From essential mixed cryoglobulinemia to virus-induced autoimmunity: Ten Years of research on mixed cryoglobulinemia (A.D. Rossa, C. Ferri, S. Bombardieri). 29. The involvement of myastenogenic T cell epitopes and their analogs in the clinical manifestations and treatment of Myasthenia Gravis (E. Mozes, M. Sela). 30. Antigen-specific immunomodulation of experimental autoimmune Myasthenia Gravis (S. Fuchs). 31. A Focus on anti-tyrosine antibodies in melanoma and vitiligo (O. Merimsky, Y. Shoenfeld, P. Fishman). 32. Celiac disease - an autoimunity entity? (N. Lahat, S. Shapiro, A. Lerner). 33. Autoimmunity against platelets in schizophrenia (M. Shinitzky, I. Leykin, M. Deckmann). 34. Antiendothelial cell antibodies (AECA): From laboratory curiosity to another useful autoantibody (P.L. Meroni, N.D. Pappa, E. Raschi, A. Tinvani, G. Balestrieri, P. Youinou). 35. Detection of cellular activity in autoimmune disorders by the Cellscan system (N. Zurgil, S. Gerbat, P. Langevitz, M. Tishler, M. Ehrenfeld, M. Kaufmann, M. Deutsch, Y. Shoenfeld). 36. Dominance, crypticity and autoimmune disease (F. Mor, I.R. Cohen). 37. Cytokines in autoimmunity (V. Barak, Y. Shoenfeld). 38. Tumor necrosis factor in Rheumatoid arthritis and SLE (D. Aderka). 39. Effects of sex hormones on immune responses and autoimmune diseases: An update (S.A. Ahmed, N. Talal). 40. Prolactin and autoimmunity (D. Buskila, M. Abu-Shakra, Y. Shoenfeld). 41. The role of proto-oncogenes in autoimmunity (M. Amit, A. Mor, S. Slavin, M. Rapoport). 42. Hepatitis C virus and autoimmunity (D. Buskila, E. Sikuler, Y. Shoenfeld). 43. T cell migration through cytokine-associated extracellular matrices to inflammatory sites (O. Lider, S. Franitza). 44. Defective handling of complement and its possible role in intravascular inflammation in the elderly and in sequestration of erythrocytes (H. Gershon). 45. CD5-positive B cells in tolerance and autoimmunity (C. Jamain, J.O. Pers, P.M. Lydyard, P. Youinou). 46. Autologous and allogenic stem cell transplantation for the treatment of autoimmune diseases as a potential new approach for the treatment of immune diseases (S. Slavin). 47. Immunomodulation of autoimmune disease with normal polyspecific immunoglobulin G (intravenous immunoglobulin, IVIg) (M.D. Kazatchkine, S.V. Kaveri).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 431
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1999
- Published:
- 15th February 1999
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530307
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444828248
About the Editor
Yehuda Shoenfeld
Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld is the founder and head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, at the Sheba Medical Center which is affiliated to the Sackler Faculty of Medicine in Tel-Aviv University, in Israel. Dr. Shoenfeld is the Incumbent of the Laura Schwarz-Kipp Chair for Research of Autoimmune Diseases at the Tel-Aviv University.
His clinical and scientific works focus on autoimmune and rheumatic diseases, and he has published more than 1750 papers in journals such as New Eng J Med, Nature, Lancet, Proc Nat Acad Scie, J Clin Invest, J Immunol, Blood, FASEB, J Exp Med, Circulation, Cancer and others. His articles have had over 35,000 citations. He has written more than three hundred and fifty chapters in books, and has authored and edited 25 books, some of which became cornerstones in science and clinical practice, such as "The Mosaic of Autoimmunity", "Infections and Autoimmunity" and the textbook "Autoantibodies" and "Diagnostic criteria of autoimmune diseases", all of which were published by Elsevier and sold by the thousands.
He is on the editorial board of 43 journals in the field of rheumatology and autoimmunity and is the founder and the editor of the IMAJ (Israel Medical Association Journal) the representative journal of science and medicine in the English language in Israel, and also is the founder and Editor of the "Autoimmunity Reviews" (Elsevier) (Impact factor 7.9) and Co-Editor of "Journal of Autoimmunity" (Impact factor 8.1). He has organized over 20 international congresses in autoimmunity.
Prof. Shoenfeld received the EULAR prize in 2005, in Vienna, Austria: "The infectious etiology of anti-phospholipid syndrome". He has received a gold medal from the Slovak Society of Physicians for his contribution to Israel – Slovakia collaboration (March 2006), and is honorary member of the Hungarian Association of Rheumatology. In UC Davis, USA, Dr. Shoenfeld received the Nelson's Prize for Humanity and Science for 2008. In 2009 he was honored as Doctoris Honoris Causa, from Debrecen University (Hungary), and from 2009 he is honorary member of the Slovenian National Academy of Sciences. He has recently been awarded a Life Contribution Prize in Internal Medicine in Israel, 2012 as well as the ACR Master Award in 2013.
Prof. Shoenfeld has educated a long list of students (>25) being heads of departments and institutes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases,Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel
Reviews
@qu:...Well illustrated, some in color. Of interest to endocrinologists and immunologists, both clinical and experimental. @source:Journal of Endocrine Genetics Vol. 2, No. 3