The Data Analysis Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444816597, 9780080868417

The Data Analysis Handbook, Volume 14

1st Edition

Authors: I.E. Frank Roberto Todeschini
eBook ISBN: 9780080868417
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444816597
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th September 1994
Page Count: 364
Description

Analyzing observed or measured data is an important step in applied sciences. The recent increase in computer capacity has resulted in a revolution both in data collection and data analysis. An increasing number of scientists, researchers and students are venturing into statistical data analysis; hence the need for more guidance in this field, which was previously dominated mainly by statisticians.

This handbook fills the gap in the range of textbooks on data analysis. Written in a dictionary format, it will serve as a comprehensive reference book in a rapidly growing field. However, this book is more structured than an ordinary dictionary, where each entry is a separate, self-contained entity. The authors provide not only definitions and short descriptions, but also offer an overview of the different topics. Therefore, the handbook can also be used as a companion to textbooks for undergraduate or graduate courses.

1700 entries are given in alphabetical order grouped into 20 topics and each topic is organized in a hierarchical fashion. Additional specific entries on a topic can be easily found by following the cross-references in a top-down manner. Several figures and tables are provided to enhance the comprehension of the topics and a list of acronyms helps to locate the full terminologies. The bibliography offers suggestions for further reading.

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080868417
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444816597

Reviews

@qu:My hope is that everyone who uses chemometrics will consider this to be an essential reference book - and will use it! @source:Journal of Chemometrics @qu:As with all books from this publisher, this one is beautifully bound and printed on the very highest quality paper. This is a fine desktop reference book. @source:Technometrics

About the Authors

I.E. Frank Author

Stanford, CA, USA

Roberto Todeschini Author

Milano Chemometrics and QSAR Research Group, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Milan-Bicocca, Italy

