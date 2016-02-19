The Cybernetic Society brings together facts and ideas which help give perspective to man's role in a cybernetic society. Emphasizing the transforming power of technological innovation and the ties between technology and society, the book explores the impact of industrialization on the working man, systems design for social systems, the relevance of cybernetics, and machine translation and self-reproducing machines. The effects of technology on government, education, and science and the arts are also given consideration. This volume consists of 10 chapters and begins with an introduction to the transforming power of technology before turning to the nature and significance of important technological innovations (with some emphasis on the role of the computer) and their connection to a variety of human concerns, many of which are strongly rooted in the history of technology and science. Emphasis is placed on energy and its transformation, organization or synchronization, and information. Attention then shifts to the problems of industrial job displacement, unemployment (or underemployment), and poverty from the time of the first Industrial Revolution to the present cybernated era. Some of the economic and political solutions which have been proposed are highlighted. The chapters that follow focus on how technology contributes to patterns of social change, the potential of cybernetics to elucidate relationships between organic and inorganic systems, and the uniqueness of the human mind versus ""intelligent machines."" The book concludes with a look at the ""futurists"" and their forecasting activities. This book will be useful to students from all disciplines.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

References

Chapter 2 Technology in the Industrial Age

Part I The Industrial Revolution in England

Mechanical Technology — Textiles

Mechanical Technology — The Steam Engine

Metallurgical Technology

High-pressure Engines

New Energy Sources

Part II The Advent of Mass Production

The "American System"

Part III The Development of the Computer

Charles Babbage

The Automatic Computer

Computers and Logic

The Age of Communications

References

Chapter 3 Industrialization, Cybernation and the Working Man

Post-World War II Employment Problems

The Knowledge Industries

The Worker in the United States: 1950-1975

Cybernation and Industry

The White-collar Worker

The Blue-collar Worker

The Technological Society, Unemployment and the Poor

England — Seeds of Social Discord

Economic Theories and Industrial Change

The Laboring Class in Victorian England

Seeds of Environmental Destruction

Early American Patterns of Industrialization

Contemporary Economic Concepts and Unemployment

Structural versus Aggregate-Demand Unemployment

Work and Leisure

The Guaranteed Income

References

Chapter 4 Technology and Government

The Winning of Elections

The Maintaining of Government

Urban Transportation

Economic and Social Indicators

Technology Assessment

Data Centers and the Issue of Privacy

The Technological Elite

References

Chapter 5 The Systems Planners

Definition of a System

Classes of Systems

Systems Engineering and Operations Research

Systems Problems and Techniques

Systems Design for Social Systems—Beginnings

A Critical Look at the Systems Approach

References

Chapter 6 Cybernetics — Control and Communication

Feedback Control

Communication

Telecommunication and the Two-State Code

Information and Choice

Unlike Alternatives

Information and Entropy

The Relevance of Cybernetics

References

Chapter 7 Man's Mind and the Computer

The Creation of Intelligent Beings — Early Concerns

Mental Prodigies and Idiot Savants

What is Intelligence?

The Brain and Neural Networks

Perceptrons

Game-playing machines

Simulation of Human Thought

The Language Machines

Machine Translation

Self-reproducing Machines

Are the Robots Coming?

Mind and Matter

References

Chapter 8 Technology, Science and the Arts

The "Two Cultures"

What is Art?

The Relationship of Science to the Arts

Technology and the Arts

Early Interactions between Technology and Art in the United States and Europe

Technology and Art in the 20th Century

The Bauhaus

Dadaism and Surrealism

Art in the United States

Electronics and Music

Computers and Music

Computers and the Visual Arts

Computers and Literature

Outlook for the Arts

References

Chapter 9 Technology and Education

Early Developments in Theory and Methods of Learning and Instruction

Educational Theories and Methods in the 19th Century

The Monitorial System

The Psychologizing Influence in 19th Century Education

Theories and Practice of Learning and Instruction in the 20th Century

Educational Technology in the 20th Century

References

Chapter 10 Intimations of the Future

Early Views of the Future

Methods of Technological Forecasting

The Cybernetic Society

References

Index

