The Craft Brewing Handbook
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to Running a Successful Craft Brewery
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Beer styles and recipe development: what should I brew?
3. Equipment options for craft brewing
4. Raw materials
5. Brewhouse operations
6. Fermentation
7. Packaging
8. Quality Assurance/Quality Control and product testing
9. Sensory evaluation of beer
10. Common faults in beer
11. Minimizing utilities and dealing with effluent
Appendix: Legislation, Health and Safety Requirements and Reporting Requirements for Breweries
Description
The Craft Brewing Handbook: A Practical Guide to Running a Successful Craft Brewery covers the practical and technical aspects required to set up and grow a successful craft brewing business. With coverage of equipment options, raw material choice, the brewing process, recipe development and beer styles, packaging, quality assurance and quality control, sensory evaluation, common faults in beer, basic analyses, and strategies to minimize utilities, such as water and energy, this book is a one-stop shop for the aspiring brewer.
The craft brewing sector has grown significantly around the world over the past decade. Many new breweries are technically naïve and have a thirst for knowledge. This book not only covers how to maximize the chances of getting production right the first time, it also deals with the inevitable problems that arise and what to do about them.
Key Features
- Focuses on the practical aspects of craft brewing
- Features chapters on equipment choice, QA/QC and analyses, and beer styles
- Provides insights into successful breweries around the globe
Readership
Individuals considering establishing a craft brewery, owners/brewers in small to medium sized breweries, undergraduates and postgraduates in brewing science and technology, brewing science and technology consultants and trainers, brewers studying for relevant qualifications e.g. IBD examinations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081020791
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Chris Smart Editor
Dr. Smart is the head of Brewing Services at Campden BRI. He has over 25 years’ experience of leading technical and business development teams across industry, research and academia. His previous roles include Deputy Development Director at the University of Nottingham, Global Science Business Partner at Cadbury Schweppes, and Manager of Food Knowledge & Know-how, the London and South East of England Regional Food Technology Transfer Centre. He manages the sensory, microbiology, environmental and new product development teams at Campden BRI’s brewing division - including the extensive plant for malting and brewing research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Brewing Services, Campden BRI, Nutfield, Surrey, UK