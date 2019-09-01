The Craft Brewing Handbook: A Practical Guide to Running a Successful Craft Brewery covers the practical and technical aspects required to set up and grow a successful craft brewing business. With coverage of equipment options, raw material choice, the brewing process, recipe development and beer styles, packaging, quality assurance and quality control, sensory evaluation, common faults in beer, basic analyses, and strategies to minimize utilities, such as water and energy, this book is a one-stop shop for the aspiring brewer.

The craft brewing sector has grown significantly around the world over the past decade. Many new breweries are technically naïve and have a thirst for knowledge. This book not only covers how to maximize the chances of getting production right the first time, it also deals with the inevitable problems that arise and what to do about them.