The CRAF-E4 Family Engagement Model
1st Edition
Building Practitioners’ Competence to Work with Diverse Families
Description
This book lays out how mental health practitioners can best engage parents in their children's education for the child’s best educational outcome. The book presents several different engagement strategies, allowing for differences in socio-political, cultural, and parental beliefs and understandings. Topics include information from early childhood, family processes, efficacy, racial socialization, and social capital.
While of interest to educators and parents, this book is written primarily for the clinician, in particular clinicians working with vulnerable child and parent populations, who may be struggling with learning or developmental disabilities.
Key Features
- Concise, practical guide
- Useful to psychologists, educators, and parents
Readership
Psychologists, school psychologists, educators, social workers, parents.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. CRAF-E4: Increasing the Capacity and Engagement of Diverse Families
- 1.1 Description of the CRAF-E4
- 1.2 CRAF-4E—Implications for Practice
- 1.3 Using the CRAF-E4 to Enhance Family Engagement
- Chapter 2. The Diversity of Families and Changing Demographic Trends
- 2.1 The Changing Face of U.S. Families
- 2.2 Implications for Practice
- 2.3 Reflection Questions for Teachers and Practitioners
- Chapter 3. Providing Resources to Help Address Challenges Faced by Families
- 3.1 Becoming Educated About the Challenges
- 3.2 Implications for Practice
- 3.3 Reflection Questions
- Chapter 4. Understanding the Strengths and Resilience of Diverse Families
- 4.1 Building on the Strengths and Resiliency of Diverse Families
- 4.2 Implications for Practice
- 4.3 Reflection Questions
- Chapter 5. Examination of Teachers’ and Practitioners’ Biases
- 5.1 Addressing Practitioner Bias
- 5.2 Implications for Practice
- 5.3 Reflection Questions
- Summary
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 56
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 6th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124104679
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124104150
About the Author
Iheoma Iruka
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director for Research, Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA
Stephanie Curenton
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Rutgers University, Bloustein School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA
Winnie Eke
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston Public Schools, Boston, MA, USA