The CRAF-E4 Family Engagement Model - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124104150, 9780124104679

The CRAF-E4 Family Engagement Model

1st Edition

Building Practitioners’ Competence to Work with Diverse Families

Authors: Iheoma Iruka Stephanie Curenton Winnie Eke
eBook ISBN: 9780124104679
Paperback ISBN: 9780124104150
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th May 2014
Page Count: 56
Description

This book lays out how mental health practitioners can best engage parents in their children's education for the child’s best educational outcome. The book presents several different engagement strategies, allowing for differences in socio-political, cultural, and parental beliefs and understandings. Topics include information from early childhood, family processes, efficacy, racial socialization, and social capital.

While of interest to educators and parents, this book is written primarily for the clinician, in particular clinicians working with vulnerable child and parent populations, who may be struggling with learning or developmental disabilities.

Key Features

  • Concise, practical guide
  • Useful to psychologists, educators, and parents

Readership

Psychologists, school psychologists, educators, social workers, parents.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction
  • Chapter 1. CRAF-E4: Increasing the Capacity and Engagement of Diverse Families
    • 1.1 Description of the CRAF-E4
    • 1.2 CRAF-4E—Implications for Practice
    • 1.3 Using the CRAF-E4 to Enhance Family Engagement
  • Chapter 2. The Diversity of Families and Changing Demographic Trends
    • 2.1 The Changing Face of U.S. Families
    • 2.2 Implications for Practice
    • 2.3 Reflection Questions for Teachers and Practitioners
  • Chapter 3. Providing Resources to Help Address Challenges Faced by Families
    • 3.1 Becoming Educated About the Challenges
    • 3.2 Implications for Practice
    • 3.3 Reflection Questions
  • Chapter 4. Understanding the Strengths and Resilience of Diverse Families
    • 4.1 Building on the Strengths and Resiliency of Diverse Families
    • 4.2 Implications for Practice
    • 4.3 Reflection Questions
  • Chapter 5. Examination of Teachers’ and Practitioners’ Biases
    • 5.1 Addressing Practitioner Bias
    • 5.2 Implications for Practice
    • 5.3 Reflection Questions
  • Summary
  • References

Details

No. of pages:
56
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124104679
Paperback ISBN:
9780124104150

About the Author

Iheoma Iruka

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director for Research, Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA

Stephanie Curenton

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Rutgers University, Bloustein School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA

Winnie Eke

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Public Schools, Boston, MA, USA

