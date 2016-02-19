The Control of Fat and Lean Deposition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750603546, 9781483162058

The Control of Fat and Lean Deposition

1st Edition

Editors: K.N. Boorman P.J. Buttery D.B. Lindsay
eBook ISBN: 9781483162058
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th November 1992
Page Count: 388
Description

The Control of Fat and Lean Deposition is a collection of papers dealing with the methods of influencing fat and lean deposition in whole animals, such as the use of the immune response, the use of exogenously applied materials, transgenesis, or the diet itself. The papers also consider the results of fat manipulation and lean deposition on meat quality to achieve suitabilty for human consumption. Some papers review the hormonal regulation of muscle protein synthesis, degradation, and cell growth, noting that muscle protein turnover involves the regulation of cellular growth and metabolism of the whole body. Another paper investigates the surge in lipid accumulation during fattening, as well as the correlation between changes in flux or enzyme activities in growing animals to changes in lipid accretion. One paper examines the responsiveness of prenatal development of key tissues, such as skeletal tissue and adipose, to nongenetic influences. The paper also analyzes how such responsiveness influence the rate and composition of postnatal growth. Another paper discusses the observation that reducing fat content especially on the muscle tissue itself can adversely affect the eating quality and tenderness of meat. The collection is suitable for veterinarians, livestock growers, and researchers engaged in food processing and preservation.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Hormonal Regulation of Muscle Protein Synthesis and Degradation

2 Muscle Cell Growth

3 Control of Lipogenesis and Lipolysis

4 Bone Growth

5 Fetal Growth and its Influence on Postnatal Growth and Development

6 The Neurophysiological Regulation of Growth and Growth Hormone Secretion

7 Molecular Control of IGF Gene Expression

8 NUtritional Control of the Growth Hormones Axis

9 Metabolic Effects of Gut Peptides

10 Control of Fat and Lean Deposition in Forage Fes Cattle

11 Control of Lean and Fat Deposition in Birds

12 Recent Developments in the Use of Exogenously Administered Peptides and Polypeptides to Influence Animal Growth

13 The Use of Non-Peptide Hormones and Analogues to Manipulate Animal Performance

14 The Control of Fat and Lean Deposition by the Immune System

15 Genetic Manipulation of Animals with Special Reference to Expression of Growth Hormone and Growth Releasing Hormone Gene Constructs

16 The Influence of the Manipulation of carcass Composition on Meat Quality

List of Poster Presentations

List of Participants

Index

About the Editor

