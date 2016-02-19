The Control of Fat and Lean Deposition
1st Edition
Description
The Control of Fat and Lean Deposition is a collection of papers dealing with the methods of influencing fat and lean deposition in whole animals, such as the use of the immune response, the use of exogenously applied materials, transgenesis, or the diet itself. The papers also consider the results of fat manipulation and lean deposition on meat quality to achieve suitabilty for human consumption. Some papers review the hormonal regulation of muscle protein synthesis, degradation, and cell growth, noting that muscle protein turnover involves the regulation of cellular growth and metabolism of the whole body. Another paper investigates the surge in lipid accumulation during fattening, as well as the correlation between changes in flux or enzyme activities in growing animals to changes in lipid accretion. One paper examines the responsiveness of prenatal development of key tissues, such as skeletal tissue and adipose, to nongenetic influences. The paper also analyzes how such responsiveness influence the rate and composition of postnatal growth. Another paper discusses the observation that reducing fat content especially on the muscle tissue itself can adversely affect the eating quality and tenderness of meat. The collection is suitable for veterinarians, livestock growers, and researchers engaged in food processing and preservation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Hormonal Regulation of Muscle Protein Synthesis and Degradation
2 Muscle Cell Growth
3 Control of Lipogenesis and Lipolysis
4 Bone Growth
5 Fetal Growth and its Influence on Postnatal Growth and Development
6 The Neurophysiological Regulation of Growth and Growth Hormone Secretion
7 Molecular Control of IGF Gene Expression
8 NUtritional Control of the Growth Hormones Axis
9 Metabolic Effects of Gut Peptides
10 Control of Fat and Lean Deposition in Forage Fes Cattle
11 Control of Lean and Fat Deposition in Birds
12 Recent Developments in the Use of Exogenously Administered Peptides and Polypeptides to Influence Animal Growth
13 The Use of Non-Peptide Hormones and Analogues to Manipulate Animal Performance
14 The Control of Fat and Lean Deposition by the Immune System
15 Genetic Manipulation of Animals with Special Reference to Expression of Growth Hormone and Growth Releasing Hormone Gene Constructs
16 The Influence of the Manipulation of carcass Composition on Meat Quality
List of Poster Presentations
List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 11th November 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162058