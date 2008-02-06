The Concise Encyclopedia of the Properties of Materials Surfaces and Interfaces
1st Edition
Description
The structure and thermodynamics of solid surfaces are considered in this single volume, The Concise Encyclopedia of the Properties of Materials Surfaces and Interfaces. This includes their reactivity and catalytic role, as well as their tribological features such as friction, lubrication, adhesion and wear.
The importance of surface coatings and surface films upon material properties is also reviewed, and a range of articles on the production and characterisation of thin films is included.
Approximately one hundred articles have been selected which discuss the above features in a range of material families, e.g.. metallic, ceramic and polymeric. Reviews of the surface properties of wood and paper are also included.
Key Features
Readership
Engineers, materials scientists, consultants.
Table of Contents
Abrasive Wear of Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene, L. M. Brunner and T. A. Tervoort,
Adhesion, Fundamentals of, M. K. Chaudhury
Advanced Coatings for Structural Materials, J. J. Moore and D. Zhong
Atomic Layer Epitaxy, T. Kurabayashi and J.-I. Nishizawa
Atomic Structure of Surface Steps and Reconstruction, M. Ichimura
Automotive Body Trim, Coatings, and Paint Systems, D. Bauer and J. Helmes
Block Copolymers at Interfaces, Mechanical Strength of, C. Creton
Block Copolymer Thin Films, T. P. Russell, E. Huang and L. Rockford
Carbon Films, L. Vandenbulcke and V. Serin
Carbons and Graphites: Surface Properties of, P. M. A. Sherwood
Catalysis, P. B. Wells
Ceramics: Grain Growth, J. E. Blendell and C. A. Handwerker
Coarsening, Modeling Grain Growth, P. W. Voorhees
Composite Dental Materials: Wear, K. Goovaerts, P. Lambrechts, J. De Munck, L. Bergmans and B. Van Meerbeek
Composites: Interfaces, T. W. Clyne and F. R. Jones
Conjugated Polymers at Surfaces and Interfaces, Electronic and Chemical Structure of, J. Birgerson and W. R. Salaneck
Crystal Surfaces, Thermodynamics, J. M. Blakely
Dielectric and Ferroelectric Ceramics: Interfaces, I.-W. Chen
Dislocations in Thin Films: Observations, G. Dehm and P. Müllner
Elastic Moduli of Polymer Thin Films: A High-throughput Metrology, C. M. Stafford and C. Harrison
Elastomer Surfaces, Contact Mechanics Testing of, K. R. Shull
Electroceramics: Modeling of Grain Boundaries, Interfaces, and Defects, D. E. Ellis and K. C. Mundim
Epitaxy, K. J. Bachmann
Fatigue Strength: Improving by Surface Treatment, T. Tanaka
Ferrite and Austenite: Grain Growth, T. Maki
Fracture at Interfaces, N. P. O’Dowd
Fracture in Thin Films, Z. Suo
Grain Boundaries: Structure, D. Wolf
Grain Boundary Effects in Nanocrystalline Mixed Conducting Films, I. Kosacki and H. U. Anderson
Grain Boundary Engineering, V. Randle
Grain Boundary Geometry: Measurement, V. Randle
Grain Boundary Segregation, Anisotropy and Prediction, P. Lejèek and S. Hofmann
Grain Boundary Sliding: Experimental Observations, R. N. Stevens
Grain Boundary Sliding: Theory, A. D. Sheikh-Ali
Grain Growth, A. M. Glaeser
Grain Growth, Abnormal, J. W. Martin
Grain Growth, Uniform, M. A. Miodownik
Hertzian Contacts, N. P. Padture
Heterophase Interfaces, A. P. Sutton
High-resolution Electron Microscopy of Interfaces, D. J. Smith
Interface Stresses, W. D. Nix
Kinetics of Epitaxial Growth, K. J. Bachmann, B. H. Cardelino and C. E. Moore
Machining: Wear of Tools, F. Klocke, G. Eisenblätter and T. Krieg
Mechanical Surface Treatment, B. Scholtes and O. Voehringer
Mechanical Surface Treatments for Decorative Purposes, T. Dörr,
Metal Forming and Lubrication, N. Bay Metal Forming: Surface Quality of Products, K. Lange Metal Hydrides: Sorption Kinetics, M. H. Mintz Micro Devices: Stiction and Adhesion, R. Maboudian Molecular Beam Epitaxy, K. Alavi Molecular Gradients on Surfaces: Formation and Applications in Soft Condensed Matter Science, J. Genzer Morphological Surface Roughening, L. B. Freund Multilayer Optical Film Modeling, W. R. Hendren Multilayers: Electrical Properties, Fuchs/Sondheimer Model, G. Reiss, H. Brückl and J. Vancea Oxide Films, Thin, P. R. Davies Paper: Porosity, D. W. Bousfield Paper Surfaces: Subjective Evaluation, B. Scheller Paper, Wetting and Penetration of Liquids into, M. A. Hubbe Piezoelectric Thin Films for MEMS, P. Muralt Polymer Brushes at Air–Water Interfaces, W. A. Goedel Polymer Brushes: Polymerization to Control Interfacial Properties, J. Rühe Polymer Brushes: Structure and Dynamics, J. F. Douglas, A. Karim, M. S. Kent and S. K. Satija Polymer Composites, Friction and Wear of, K. Friedrich and R. Reinicke Polymer Crystals: Epitaxial Growth, B. Lotz and A. Thierry Polymer Surfaces: Segregation, R. A. L. Jones Polymer Surfaces: Structure, S. K. Kumar and R. L. Jones Polymer Surfaces: Thermodynamics, B. B. Sauer and G. T. Dee Polymer–Water Interfaces, A. M. Mayes Residual Stresses in Coated and Layered Systems, T. W. Clyne Segregation to Boundaries, R. G. Faulkner Self-assembly by Phase Separation in Polymer Thin Films, A. Karim, J. F. Douglas, L. P. Sung and B. D. Ermi Slip Transfer across Microstructural Interfaces in Duplex Titanium Aluminides, M. A. Gibson Superconducting Thin Films: Materials, Preparation, and Properties, I. Bozovic and D. G. Schlom Surface Coatings for High-temperature Alloys, R. A. Rapp Surface Defects and Reactivity, C. R. A. Catlow Surface Diffusion at Solid Surface: An Atomic View, G. L. Kellogg Surface Diffusion: Simulations, R. Ferrando Surface Instabilities (Kinetic), J. Krug Surface Photochemistry, L. Siller Surface Reactivity of Metal Surfaces Studied by Scanning Tunneling Microscopy (STM), M. W. Roberts Surface Reconstruction, V. Pontikis Surface Roughening, V. Pontikis Surfaces, Laser Coating of, P. B. Comita and R. J. von Gutfeld Surfaces: Reconstruction, K. Heinz Thin-film Growth: Phase Transition, U. Herr Thin-film Materials for Solid-state Rechargeable Batteries, N. J. Dudney, J. B. Bates and B. J. Neudecker Thin-film Processes, R. Messier and S. Trolier-McKinstry Thin-film Processes, R. Messier and S. Trolier-McKinstry, Thin Films: Characterization by X-Rays, P. N. Gibson Thin Films: Fatigue, O. Kraft Thin Films, In Situ Stress Measurement of, S. J. Hearne and J. A. Floro Thin Films: Mechanical Testing, O. Kraft Thin Films: Plasticity, W. D. Nix and O. S. Leung Thin Films: Stresses, S. G. Mayr Thin Films: Stress Measurement Techniques, P. A. Flinn Thin Films: Texture Effects on Mechanical Properties, R. P. Vinci Thin Films: Tribology, K. Taube and K. Bewilogua Vapor-deposited Materials, Structure of, Z. H. Barber Wear and Lubrication, I. M. Hutchings Wood: Finishes and Coatings, W. C. Feist Wood: Surface Properties and Adhesion, D. J. Gardner
About the Author
J. W. Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK