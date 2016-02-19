The Concept and Measurement of Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly
1st Edition
This work presents the first serious attempt to impose rigor on the definition and measurement of quality of life among the elderly. The book uses a conference to develop background but goes well beyond the meeting in terms of depth of reviews of the literature and of integration among the chapters. This book is intended for use by researchers in the many disciplines which focus on the mental and physical well-being of the elderly, including those in medicine, nursing, psychiatry, psychology, rehabilitation, sociology and social work, among others. In addition, this book provides important background information for professionals and policy makers interested in ensuring quality of life in the later years.
Researchers in the disciplines concerned with the well-being of the elderly: psychiatry, clinical and community psychology, social work, and rehabilitation; and policy makers in these areas.
Background:
M.P. Lawton, A Multidimensional View of Quality of Life in Frail Elders.
J. Cohn and J.A. Sugar, Determinants of Quality of Life in Institutions: Perceptions of Families, Staff, and Frail Older Residents.
S.B. Arnold, The Measurement of Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly.
K.M. Gentile, A Review of the Literature on Interventions and Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly.
The Physical World and Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly:
J. Pynoos and V. Regnier, Improving Residential Environments for Frail Elderly: Bridging the Gap between Theory and Application.
M.A. Lieberman, Relocation of the Frail Elderly.
G.R. Fernie, Assistive Devices, Robotics, and Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly.
The Social World and Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly:
N.L. Chapell, The Role of Family and Friends in Quality of Life.
E.P. Stanford, Minority Issues and Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly.
The World within Us and Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly:
R.C. Atchley, The Influence of Aging or Frailty on Perceptions and Expressions of the Self: Theoretical and Methodological Issues.
W.W. Spirduso and P.G. MacRae, Physical Activity and Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly.
T. Svensson, Intellectual Exercise and Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly.
Autonomy as a Factor in Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly:
T. Wetle, Resident Decision-Making and Quality of Life in the Frail Elderly.
R.P. Abeles, Sense of Control, Quality of Life, and Frail Older People.
R.A. Kane, Personal Autonomy for Residents in Long-Term Care: Concepts and Issues of Measurement.
S. Katz and B.J. Gurland, Science of Quality of Life in Elders: Challenge and Opportunity.
J.E. Birren and L. Dieckmann, Concepts and Content of Quality of Life in the Later Years: An Overview. References. Index.
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 20th September 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916910
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121012755
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493308514
James Birren
James E. Birren is currently Associate Director of the Center on Aging at the University of California, Los Angeles, and serves as an adjunct professor in medicine, psychiatry, and biobehavioral sciences. He is also professor emeritus of gerontology and psychology at the University of Southern California. Dr. Birren's previous postions include service as Chief of the section on aging of the National Institute of Mental Health, founding Executive Director and Dean of the Ethel Percy Andrus Gerontology Center of USC, founding Director of the Anna and Harry Borun Center for Gerontological Research at UCLA, and President of the Gerontological Society of America, the Western Gerontological Society, and the Division on Adult Development and Aging of the American Psychological Association. Dr. Birren's many awards include the Brookdale Foundation Award for Gerontological Research, the Sandoz prize for Gerontological Research, and the award for outstanding contribution to gerontology by the Canadian Association of Gerontology. Author of over 250 scholarly publications, Dr. Birren has research interests including how speed of behavior changes with age, the causes and consequences of slowed information processing in the older nervous system, the effect of age on decision-making processes, and the role of expertise in skilled occupations. He has served as a delegate to several White House Conferences on Aging and continues to have a strong interest in developing national priorities for research and education related to issues of aging.
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
James Lubben
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
Janice Rowe
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
Donna Deutchman
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.