The Computerized Greenhouse
1st Edition
Automatic Control Application in Plant Production
Description
The aim of this book is to open up research areas in automatic control engineering for crop production systems in horticulture and agriculture, and to explain the principle ideas of advanced automatic control in plant production. The text includes detailed discussions of:
- Fundamental systems engineering concepts
- Modeling
- Control for agricultural systems
- Optimal control and its applications
- Artificial intelligence for agricultural applications
Readership
AUDIENCE: Plant and crop scientists, agronomists, horticulturists, and automated-control and agriculural engineers.
Table of Contents
Systems Modeling, Identification, And Control. Identification, Estimation and Control of Glasshouse Systems. Physical Modeling of Greenhouse Climate. Measurement and Parameter Identification Problems for Control of Biotechnical Processes. Environmental Control in Plant Tissue Culture and Its Application for Micropropagation. Optimal Control. Optimal Diurnal Control in Greenhouses as Related to Greenhouse Management and Crop Requirements. Optimal Temperature Trajectories for a Multi-State-Variable Tomato Model. Computer Applications and Artificial Intelligence. Computer Integrated System for the Cultivating Process in Agriculture and Horticulture-Approach to "Intelligent Plant Factory". Using Empirical Knowledge for the Determination of Climatic Setpoints: An Artificial Intelligence Approach. Relating Plant Sciences: Environmental Signals, Receptors, Physiological, And Genetic Regulation in Plants. Growth Regulation of Water Transport in Controlled Environments. Growth Regulation in Plant Factories and Greenhouses from a Physiological Viewpoint. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 10th February 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137966