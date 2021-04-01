The Complex Interplay Between Gut-Brain, Gut-Liver, and Liver-Brain Axes

Section 1: Gut-brain axis

1. The Pathophysiology of gut-brain connection

2. The interactions between gut and brain in gastrointestinal disorders

3. The interactions between gut and brain in psychiatric/neurological disorders

4. The role of serotonin and its pathways in gastrointestinal disorders

Section 2: Gut-liver axis

1. The Pathophysiology of gut-liver connection

2. The interactions between gut-microbiota and liver in chronic liver diseases

3. The role of serotonin and its pathways in hepatic fibrogenesis

Section 3: Liver-brain axis

1. The Pathophysiology of liver-brain connection

2. The gut-microbiota in hepatic encephalopathy

3. The Gut-Liver-Brain Axis: Dietary and therapeutic Interventions