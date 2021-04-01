COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
The Complex Interplay Between Gut-Brain, Gut-Liver, and Liver-Brain Axes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128219270

The Complex Interplay Between Gut-Brain, Gut-Liver, and Liver-Brain Axes

1st Edition

Editor: Cristina Stasi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128219270
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 208
Description

The Complex Interplay Between Gut-Brain, Gut-Liver, and Liver-Brain Axes provides current and wide-ranging knowledge in the field of gastrointestinal, liver and brain interactions resolving important clinical issues. Systematically split into three district sections the title first introduces the pathophysiology of gut-brain connection including the interactions between the gut and brain in gastrointestinal and psychiatric/neurological disorders. Second, the pathophysiology of the gut-liver connection is examined along with the role of serotonin and its pathways in gastrointestinal disorders, the interactions between gut-microbiota and liver in chronic liver diseases and the role of serotonin and its pathways in hepatic fibrogenesis. Finally, the pathophysiology of the liver-brain connection is described including the role of gut-microbiota in hepatic encephalopathy and dietary and therapeutic interventions.

Key Features

  • Provides current and wide-ranging knowledge in the field of gastrointestinal, liver and brain interactions
  • Resolves important clinical issues concerning gut, liver and brain interactions
  • Demonstrates advances in understanding of the pathophysiology of gastrointestinal and liver diseases

Readership

Gastroenterology and Hepatology researchers and Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists. Immunologists

Table of Contents

Section 1: Gut-brain axis
1. The Pathophysiology of gut-brain connection
2. The interactions between gut and brain in gastrointestinal disorders
3. The interactions between gut and brain in psychiatric/neurological disorders
4. The role of serotonin and its pathways in gastrointestinal disorders

Section 2: Gut-liver axis
1. The Pathophysiology of gut-liver connection
2. The interactions between gut-microbiota and liver in chronic liver diseases
3. The role of serotonin and its pathways in hepatic fibrogenesis

Section 3: Liver-brain axis
1. The Pathophysiology of liver-brain connection
2. The gut-microbiota in hepatic encephalopathy
3. The Gut-Liver-Brain Axis: Dietary and therapeutic Interventions

About the Editor

Cristina Stasi

In 2001 Cristina Stasi graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the Catholic University of “Sacro Cuore”, Rome. In 2006 she specialized in Gastroenterology at the University of Pisa. From 2006 to 2009 she took part in clinical research projects at the University Hospital “Careggi”, Florence. At the same time she improved her knowledge in Study Design, Management of Clinical Research Project, Statistics, Epidemiology. In 2013 she received her PhD in Experimental and Clinical Medicine from the University of Florence. She has published more than 40 papers in reputed international journals and she has been serving as an editorial board member within international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

MASVE Interdepartmental Hepatology Center, and Research and Innovation Center, Careggi University Hospital, Florence, Italy

Ratings and Reviews

