The Complex Connection between Cannabis and Schizophrenia
1st Edition
Description
The Complex Connection between Cannabis and Schizophrenia provides an in-depth overview of the current state of research into the role that cannabis plays in schizophrenia, covering both the pathophysiological and the pharmacological implications. It addresses the epidemiology of cannabis use and the risks associated with its use, the biological aspects of the drug, its effects on the brain and the pharmacological possibilities of using cannabidiol to treat schizophrenia.
It is the only book on the market devoted exclusively to examining the links between this very commonly used (and misused) drug and a specific set of devastating psychiatric illnesses, providing a comprehensive guide to our current understandings of this relationship.
Marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug globally, and is becoming increasingly decriminalized and even legalized worldwide. Among the numerous mental-health concerns related to the drug, there is mounting evidence of an intricate link between cannabis use and schizophrenia and related psychotic disorders. At the same time, there is promising evidence to suggest that cannabidiol, one of the many compounds found in cannabis that activates the brain’s cannabinoid receptors, could prove to be an effective antipsychotic to treat schizophrenia.
Key Features
- Synthesizes existing knowledge about the confusing, but crucial, relationship between cannabis use and schizophrenia symptoms
- Provides a comprehensive overview of the neurobiological mechanisms of cannabis use and its effects on the brain, including an exploration of the endocannabinoid system
- Examines the promising evidence suggesting cannabidiol as an effective antipsychotic treatment for schizophrenia
- Aids readers studying the neurobiological underpinning of cannabis addiction and psychosis in determining directions for their own future research
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in behavioral neuroscience, translational neuroscience, neuropharmacology, neurological disorders, psychopathology, and addiction
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the Complex Connection between Cannabis Use and Psychosis, Psychotic Disorders, and Schizophrenia
Marc W. Manseau and Michael T. Compton
2. The Epidemiology of Cannabis Use in the United States
Wilson M. Compton and Beth Han
3. The Biology of Cannabis in the Brain, and the Endocannabinoid System
David Louis Atkinson and Jeff. K. Abbott
4. Psychotomimetic and Cognitive Effects of Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in Laboratory Settings
John D. Cahill, Swapnil Gupta, Jose Cortes-Briones, Rajiv Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Sherif, Deepak C. D'Souza
5. Psychotomimetic and Cognitive Effects of Cannabis Use in the General Population
Nadia Solowij
6. Effects of Cannabis Use among those with Schizotypy
Angelo B. Cedeno
7. Effects of Cannabis Use among those at Clinical High Risk for Schizophrenia
Brian O'Donoghue, Meredith McHugh, Barnaby Nelson, and Patrick McGorry
8. Cannabis-Induced Psychotic Disorders
Luca Pauselli
9. Synthetic Cannabinoids and Synthetic Cannabinoid-Induced Psychotic Disorders
Papanti Duccio, Schifano Fabrizio, and Orsolini Laura
10. Cannabis Use as an Independent Risk Factor for, or Component Cause of, Schizophrenia and Related Psychotic Disorders
Jodi M. Gilman, Sara M. Sobolewski, and Anne Eden Evins
11. Cannabis Use as a Determinant of Earlier Age at Onset of Schizophrenia and Related Psychotic Disorders
Claire Ransay Wan and Beth Broussard
12. The Prevalence of Cannabis Use, and Effects on Course and Outcomes, among Individuals with Schizophrenia and Related Psychotic Disorders
Ana Fresán, Rebeca Robles-García, and Carlos-Alfonso Tovilla-Zarate
13. The Treatment of Cannabis Use Disorders among Individuals with Psychotic Disorders
Peter Bosanac, Ana Lusicic, and David J. Castle
14. Cannabidiol as a Potential Novel Therapeutic Agent for Psychotic Disorders
Serena Deiana and Erica Zamberletti
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 26th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128051832
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128047910
About the Editor
Michael Compton
Professor of Clinical Psychiatry, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, NY, USA
Professor of Clinical Psychiatry, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, NY, USA
Marc Manseau
Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, New York University School of Medicine, NY USA
Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, New York University School of Medicine, NY USA