The Complete Business Process Handbook

Professor Dr. Dr. h.c. mult. Scheer is founder of the Institute for Information Systems (IWi) at Saarland University and was its director for 30 years. His publications in the field of business information systems are today considered standard references and are very well known across the global market.

The Y-CIM production model, created by Prof. Scheer, serves as an overall framework for integrating operative information systems in the manufacturing industries.

Prof Scheer was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 by the Global University Alliance on behave of +300 universities, in recognition of his long-term impact and contribution to evolve the academic world and organization’s structural thinking of how to apply enterprise modelling today.

Leaving his mark on this generation and generations to come. Pushing the bar with his research and focus on information and business process management, Prof Scheer has, among others, brought to us:

• Link between processes and information.

• His contribution to the academic world: in 1975 Scheer took over one of the first chairs for information systems and founded the Institute for information Systems (IWI) at the Saarland University, which he led until 2005.

• His contribution to the Software world: In 1984 he founded IDS Scheer, a Business Process Management (BPM) software company, which is still today the market leader.

• His contribution to Enterprise Modelling: The ARIS House which is one of the first Enterprise Modelling concepts that combines and organizes information of an organization in five interrelated views: data, function, organization, output, and control.

His contribution to the Process Modelling community: He developed among others 2 main concepts for Business Process Modelling:

• Business content in Value-added Chain Diagrams (VCD).

• Process content in Event-driven Process Chains (EPC).

He is widely regarded as the founder of the BPM industry.

In 1984, he founded the international software and consulting company IDS Scheer AG. Until 2009 he expanded the business to become one of the leading IT companies in Germany. In 1997 he founded the imc AG located in Saarbrücken and in 2000 the Scheer Group GmbH which participates in innovative high tech companies, such as the Scheer Management Consulting & Solutions GmbH. He is forerunner and companion of the future project "Industry 4.0" initiated by the German federal government. The network of IT companies within the Scheer Group are actively participating in the implementation of projects along with well-known industry and research partners.