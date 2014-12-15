The Complete Business Process Handbook
1st Edition
Body of Knowledge from Process Modeling to BPM, Volume 1
Description
The Complete Business Process Handbook is the most comprehensive body of knowledge on business processes with revealing new research. Written as a practical guide for Executives, Practitioners, Managers and Students by the authorities that have shaped the way we think and work with process today. It stands out as a masterpiece, being part of the BPM bachelor and master degree curriculum at universities around the world, with revealing academic research and insight from the leaders in the market.
This book provides everything you need to know about the processes and frameworks, methods, and approaches to implement BPM. Through real-world examples, best practices, LEADing practices and advice from experts, readers will understand how BPM works and how to best use it to their advantage. Cases from industry leaders and innovators show how early adopters of LEADing Practices improved their businesses by using BPM technology and methodology. As the first of three volumes, this book represents the most comprehensive body of knowledge published on business process. Following closely behind, the second volume uniquely bridges theory with how BPM is applied today with the most extensive information on extended BPM. The third volume will explore award winning real-life examples of leading business process practices and how it can be replaced to your advantage.
Key Features
- Learn what Business Process is and how to get started
- Comprehensive historical process evolution
- In-depth look at the Process Anatomy, Semantics and Ontology
- Find out how to link Strategy to Operation with value driven BPM
- Uncover how to establish a way of Thinking, Working, Modelling and Implementation
- Explore comprehensive Frameworks, Methods and Approaches
- How to build BPM competencies and establish a Center of Excellence
- Discover how to apply Social BPM, Sustainable and Evidence based BPM
- Learn how Value & Performance Measurement and Management
- Learn how to roll-out and deploy process
- Explore how to enable Process Owners, Roles and Knowledge Workers
- Discover how to Process and Application Modelling
- Uncover Process Lifecycle, Maturity, Alignment and Continuous Improvement
- Practical continuous improvement with the way of Governance
- Future BPM trends that will affect business
- Explore the BPM Body of Knowledge
Readership
Executives, Managers, Business Process Professionals, Students, Academics and Researcher
Table of Contents
- Author Biographies
- Foreword
- Abbreviations
- Introduction to the Book
- Phase 1: Process Concept Evolution
- Introduction
- Process Concept Evolution
- Phase 2: Process Concept Evolution
- Introduction
- Gantt Chart
- Frank B. Gilbreth
- Allan H. Mogensen
- Boeing B17
- Benjamin S. Graham
- ASME: American Society of Mechanical Engineers
- Functional Flow Block Diagram of PERT
- Data Flow Diagrams and IDEF
- Zero Defects
- Toyota Production System
- Phase 3: Process Concept Evolution
- Introduction
- Prof. Dr. Dr. H.c. Mult. August-Wilhelm Scheer
- John A. Zachman—the Arrival of Enterprise Architecture
- Lean Thinking, Lean Practice and Lean Consumption
- Business Process Reengineering
- Total Quality Management
- Tools for TQM
- Six Sigma
- Phase 4: What Is Business Process Management?
- Introduction
- Definition and Research
- Insights Gained
- Conclusion: One Common Definition
- The BPM Way of Thinking
- Introduction
- The Value of Ontology
- Introduction
- What Is Ontology?
- Ontology Classification Based on Context Dependency
- Ontology Maturity and the Maturing Process
- State of the Art
- Conclusions and Directions for Future Research
- The BPM Ontology
- Introduction
- The BPM Ontology as a Folksonomy: Sharing Fundamental Process Concepts
- The BPM Ontology as a Thesaurus: Structuring Process Knowledge by Defining Relations
- The BPM Ontology as a Frame: The Ontological Structure of the LEADing Practice Process Meta Model
- Discussion of the BPM Ontology
- Summary
- Process Tagging—A Process Classification and Categorization Concept
- Introduction
- Logical Clustering: Learning from other Areas
- Conceptual and Logical Process Classification and Categorization
- Classification of Process by Method of Execution
- The Nature of Process Decomposition
- Describing Work
- Process Area
- Process Group
- Process
- The Nature of Processes
- Process Lifecycle Verb Taxonomy
- Process Step
- The Nature of Process Steps
- Activity
- The Nature of Activity
- The Work System
- Procedure
- Connecting the Work Spaces
- Process Scenarios
- Process Type
- Process Tier
- Process Nature
- Miscategorization and Misclassification
- Conclusions
- Why Work with Process Templates
- Introduction
- The Relationship Between Business Process Management Ontology and Process Templates
- What Are Process Templates?
- Process Maps
- Process Matrix
- Process Model
- The Most Common Process Templates
- Benefits of Process Templates
- Conclusion
- The BPM Way of Working
- Introduction
- Business Process Trends
- Introduction
- The Importance of Trends
- Maturity of the Subject
- Mega trends
- Emerging Trends
- Process Trends
- Early Adoption
- Early Adopter of Process Trends
- Industry Adoption
- Standard Adoption
- Standards Adoption of Process Trends
- Conclusion
- BPM Center of Excellence
- Introduction
- The Challenge BPM CoE Faces
- What Happens Without a BPM CoE?
- Cause and Effect Matrix
- Lessons Learned Regarding BPM CoE
- Conclusion
- Understanding Business Process Management Roles
- Introduction
- Motivation for Defining Your BPM Roles
- Relevance Context
- What Is a Role?
- Standards that Link to Role Concepts
- Current Methods
- Role Context
- Abilities to Act
- Role Profile
- Common Roles Involved with Role Modeling
- Roles within BPM
- Typical BPM CoE Roles
- Additional Roles
- Role Profile within BPM CoE
- Role Profile Within BPM Projects
- Conclusion
- Working with the Business Process Management (BPM) Life Cycle
- Introduction
- Phase 1: Analyze—Project Preparation and Blueprint
- Phase 2: Design—Project Realization and Design
- Phase 3: Build—Final Project Preparation
- Phase 4: Deploy/Implement—Go Live
- Phase 5: Run/Maintain—Run Processes and Govern Performance
- Phase 6: Continuous Improvement—Continuously Optimize and Develop Processes
- Conclusion
- The Chief Process Officer: An Emerging Top Leadership Role
- Introduction
- The Emerging Role of the CPO
- Key Tasks of the CPO
- Positioning of the CPO in the Organization
- Conclusion
- iBPM—Intelligent Business Process Management
- The Evolution of Intelligent BPM
- From Automation to Orchestration: The Realignment of BPM Around Service-Oriented Architectures
- Apply SOA Strategies to Integrating Unstructured Information
- Realizing Adaptability: Shifting from Event-Driven to Goal-Driven
- Phase Three: Intelligent BPM
- Intelligent BPM Leverages Big Data
- The Value of Social Media to Intelligent BPM
- Conclusion
- Evidence-Based Business Process Management
- Introduction
- Evidence-Based BPM: What for?
- The Answer: Process Mining
- Descriptive Approaches
- Process Performance Analytics
- Automated Process Discovery
- Model Enhancement
- Deviance Mining
- Process Variant and Outlier Identification
- Predictive Approaches
- Case Studies and Lessons in Evidence-Based BPM
- Case Studies in Automated Process and Variant Discovery
- Case Studies in Deviance Mining
- Case Studies in Predictive Monitoring
- Conclusion
- Social Media and Business Process Management
- Introduction
- The Digital Mind-set Is Changing
- Social Media Are Reshaping Business
- Enabling Customer-Centricity
- Lessons Learned Around Social-Oriented Process Modeling
- Target Marketing Campaigns with Social Media
- Improving the Prospect Qualification Process
- Customer Profile Data for Process (Simplification)
- Customer Notifications for Process (Visibility)
- Alternative Channels for Sales
- Selection of the Right Offering/Solution
- Social Media and BPM for Customer Servicing
- Customer Relationship Management
- Social Media Process Flow
- Conclusion
- BPM and Maturity Models
- Introduction
- Historic Development of Maturity Models
- The Different Stages of Maturity Models
- The Missing Parts of the Maturity Models
- BPM Maturity Model
- Maturity Levels
- From Maturity Level Assessment to Maturity Benchmark
- Conclusion
- The BPM Way of Modeling
- Introduction
- Business Process Model and Notation—BPMN
- Introduction
- What Is BPMN?
- The Historic Development of BPMN
- The BPMN Notations/Shapes
- BPMN Diagrams
- To Point (1) Private (Internal) Business Processes
- Public Processes
- Collaborations
- To Point (2) Choreography
- To Point (3) Conversations
- BPMN Usage
- Diagram Point of View
- Understanding the Behavior of Diagrams
- BPMN Example
- BPMN Caveats
- The Future of BPMN
- Fulfilling the BPMN Vision
- Implementation Level Modeling
- Case Management Modeling
- Conclusions
- Variation in Business Processes
- Introduction
- Business Process Variance: What Is It?
- Complications and Challenges
- Solution Description
- Cost Calculation of Process Variances
- Lessons Learned
- Conclusion and Summary
- Focusing Business Processes on Superior Value Creation: Value-oriented Process Modeling
- Introduction
- Value Is a Different Kind of Concept for Process Teams
- Conclusion
- Sustainability Oriented Process Modeling
- Introduction
- Situation, Complications, and the Main Questions
- Conditions, Circumstances, and Complexity
- The Main Questions Covered
- The Answer
- The Way of Thinking Around Sustainability Oriented Process Modeling
- Sustainability Oriented Process Modeling: The Way of Working
- Sustainability Oriented Process Modeling: Way of Modeling
- Sustainability Oriented Process Modeling: Way of Implementing
- Sustainability Oriented Process Modeling: Way of Governing
- Benefits of Combining BPM and Sustainability Oriented Process Modeling
- Conclusions
- Information Modeling and Process Modeling
- Introduction
- Intended Audience
- Process Life Cycle
- Process Attributes
- Why the Subject Is Important and the Problems and Challenges It Will Solve
- Information Models Within As-Is and To-Be Models
- Example As-Is Model (Sales and Distribution)
- Example of To-Be (BPMN) Model (Materials Management)
- Lesson Learned
- What Worked
- What Did Not Work
- Conclusions
- The BPM Way of Implementation and Governance
- Introduction
- Applying Agile Principles to BPM
- Introduction
- What Is Agile?
- Agile Characteristics
- Agile Values
- Agile Principles
- Agile Practices
- Agile versus Traditional Ways of Working
- Agile BPM
- Agility Adoption and Improvement Model
- Conclusion
- BPM Change Management
- Introduction
- Lessons Learned Around BPM Change Management
- Lessons Learned of the Outperformers and Underperformers
- Lessons Learned Around Benefit and Value Realization
- Leading Practice Suggestions on What Really Works Well
- Conclusion
- Business Process Management Governance
- Introduction
- Why Is BPM Governance Important?
- What Is BPM Governance?
- BPM Center of Excellence and Governance
- How Does BPM Governance Work?
- BPM Governance and Incident Management
- BPM Portfolio Management and Governance
- Lessons Learned
- Benefits and Value of BPM Governance
- Conclusions
- Business Process Portfolio Management
- From Business Process Management to Business Process Portfolio Management
- Common Pitfalls When Implementing BPPM
- Establishing BPPM
- Comparison of PPM, BPPM, and BPM
- Creating a BPPM Competency
- Alignment Considerations When Implementing BPPM
- BPPM Life Cycle
- Business Process Hierarchy
- BPPM Information, Measurements, and Reporting
- Summary of Establishing BPPM
- Lessons Learned From Implementing BPPM
- Right Time to Implement BPPM
- Effect of Limited or No Implemented BPPM in the Long Run
- Conclusions
- Real-Time Learning: Business Process Guidance at the Point of Need
- Introduction
- Real-Time Learning to Close the Knowledge Gap
- Electronic Performance Support: Delivering Knowledge at the Point of Need
- Business Process Guidance
- Components of a BPG System
- BPG in Practical Use
- Supporting Entry of Correct Data
- Supporting Multiple Applications
- Enhancing Communication with the Support Desk
- Introducing BPG in an Organization
- Major Steps to Create the Repository
- Conclusions and Outlook
- Business Process Management Alignment
- Introduction
- Background to a New Way of Looking at Alignment for BPM
- Alignment of BPM
- Establishing Alignment to BPM
- Business Scenarios That Would Require Business Process Alignment
- Benefits of BPM Alignment
- Conclusions
- Business Process Outsourcing
- Introduction
- Business Process Outsourcing: What Is It?
- Business Process Outsourcing Value Case
- The BPO Market
- Business Process Outsourcing: Possible Pitfalls
- Business Process Outsourcing: How to Go About It
- Conclusions
- The Business Process Management Way of Training and Coaching
- Introduction
- The Need for a Standardized and Common Way of Process Training
- Introduction
- Skills Requirements
- Learning Versus Forgetting Curve
- Standardized Way of Training for Process Professionals
- Process Expert Training
- Content of the Program
- Process Expert Learning Model
- What the Practitioner Gets
- Process Architect Training
- Content of the Program
- Process Architect Learning Model
- What You Get
- Process Engineer Training
- Content of the Program
- Process Engineer Learning Model
- What You Get
- Conclusions
- Process Owner Training
- Program Type
- Content of the Program
- Process Owner Learning Model
- What the Practitioner Gets
- Conclusion
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2015
- Published:
- 15th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004722
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780127999593
About the Author
Mark von Rosing
Prof. Mark von Rosing is in every way an innovator impacting developments, standards, frameworks, methods and approaches around the world. For over 15 years he has taught in different universities around the world.
He founded in 2004, the Global University Alliance (GUA), the largest non-vendor academic platform for academic collaboration. As a part of the GUA work he has been involved of developing 96 Enterprise Standards and 51 Industry Standards, both with ISO, OMG, LEADing Practice, NATO and many more. Founding LEADing Practice, the fastest growing community with +3900 practitioners.
Some of the major focus areas are among others:
• Academic research focus on Enterprise DNA, Business Model, BPM, EA, Value Modelling, Case Management and Social Media
• Member & Co-developer of the OMG-Object Management Group standards, which has among others published:
- Value Delivery Modeling Language (VDML)
- Business planning and motivation modeling (BMM)
- Business Process Modeling Notations (BPMN)
- Semantics of Business Vocabulary and Rules (SBVR)
- Decision Model and Notation (DMN)
• Researcher and developer of ISO Enterprise Architecture standards
• Research collaboration and developer with IEEE standards.
• Member & Co-developer of the Global TOGAF Business Architecture Methods & Certification Development Group
• Development member of the NATO standards, including EA, BPM, Capabilities and joint mission execution.
• Built the BPM and EA curriculum for the SAP University Alliance (+ 900 universities).
• Developer of SAP Business Process Expert (BPX) and SAP LEAD Enterprise Architecture certification program.
• SAP AG Method developer e.g. ASAP, SAP Agile, BPM, Enterprise Architecture (EAF).
Author of multiple publications among them the last 3 years:
• SAP Press bestseller: "Applying real-world BPM in an SAP environment"
• IEEE publication "Defining the profession of the Business Architect" as well as the publication "How to integrate Enterprise Architecture and BPM",
• Springer: Conceptual Structures in LEADing and Best Enterprise Practices as well as The Impact of Culture Differences on Cloud Computing Adoption
• Future Strategies Inc. and the Workflow Management Coalition (WfMC) “Passports to Success in BPM”
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Global University Alliance, Denmark
Henrik von Scheel
Henrik von Scheel is regarded as one of the most influential thinkers on strategy with focus on growth + innovation and is a sought-after speaker. Listed by Financial Times as one of the most influential business thinkers on strategy and management concepts and corporate practices. He was awarded the “NEXT 100 Top Influencers of the European Digital Industry in 2012" among the most important Europeans shaping our digital future.
Best known as one of the founding fathers of Europe’s digital agenda 2020 and Industry 4.0. He has played a significant role to define Germany's digital agenda in 09, which was adopted by the European Commission in 2010 as part of the Europe 2020. He digital agenda evolved into the fourth industrial revolution.
Through his academic research, publications and efforts with standard bodies (ISO, IEEE, OMG, CEN, NIST, LEADing Practice, NATO, UN, W3C) he has defined concepts and practices in business management and strategy execution that have evolved the mainstream thinking of what is being taught by academia and applied by organizations today.
He is accredited for his contribution of having identified the repeatable patterns of the outperformers, early adopters, & industry adopters and hyper-growth organization over the past 30 years i.e. best practices, industry practices, leading practices, emerging & disruptive trends adoptions patterns. Most notable are the emerging & disruptive trends, competitive advantage lifecycle, six business models, operating model notations and complexity simplification.
Henrik is the CEO of LEADing Practice and serves as board member at Google EMEA, Gazprom, Global University Alliance and Capital Investment Partners.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO, LEADing Practice ApS, Denmark
August-Wilhelm Scheer
Professor Dr. Dr. h.c. mult. Scheer is founder of the Institute for Information Systems (IWi) at Saarland University and was its director for 30 years. His publications in the field of business information systems are today considered standard references and are very well known across the global market.
The Y-CIM production model, created by Prof. Scheer, serves as an overall framework for integrating operative information systems in the manufacturing industries.
Prof Scheer was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 by the Global University Alliance on behave of +300 universities, in recognition of his long-term impact and contribution to evolve the academic world and organization’s structural thinking of how to apply enterprise modelling today.
Leaving his mark on this generation and generations to come. Pushing the bar with his research and focus on information and business process management, Prof Scheer has, among others, brought to us:
• Link between processes and information.
• His contribution to the academic world: in 1975 Scheer took over one of the first chairs for information systems and founded the Institute for information Systems (IWI) at the Saarland University, which he led until 2005.
• His contribution to the Software world: In 1984 he founded IDS Scheer, a Business Process Management (BPM) software company, which is still today the market leader.
• His contribution to Enterprise Modelling: The ARIS House which is one of the first Enterprise Modelling concepts that combines and organizes information of an organization in five interrelated views: data, function, organization, output, and control.
His contribution to the Process Modelling community: He developed among others 2 main concepts for Business Process Modelling:
• Business content in Value-added Chain Diagrams (VCD).
• Process content in Event-driven Process Chains (EPC).
He is widely regarded as the founder of the BPM industry.
In 1984, he founded the international software and consulting company IDS Scheer AG. Until 2009 he expanded the business to become one of the leading IT companies in Germany. In 1997 he founded the imc AG located in Saarbrücken and in 2000 the Scheer Group GmbH which participates in innovative high tech companies, such as the Scheer Management Consulting & Solutions GmbH. He is forerunner and companion of the future project "Industry 4.0" initiated by the German federal government. The network of IT companies within the Scheer Group are actively participating in the implementation of projects along with well-known industry and research partners.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder of the Institute for Information Systems (IWi), Saarland University, Saarbrücken, Germany