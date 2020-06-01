The Code Stroke Handbook
1st Edition
Approach to the Acute Stroke Patient
Description
Physicians and students who do not routinely care for acute stroke patients may find this clinical encounter to be overwhelming or intimidating. Acute stroke management is an exciting field, but it can be difficult to stay abreast of the literature and frequent changes to the standard of care, which has dramatically changed in recent years. The Code Stroke Handbook is an easy-to-read, up-to-date, practical clinical resource that aims to bridge that knowledge gap, and ease some of the anxiety and uncertainty that accompanies acute stroke care. The entire code stroke process is reviewed in detail, starting when the stroke pager goes off, and ending with acute stroke treatment. Designed to assist physicians and medical learners in all levels of training and knowledge, it contains clinical pearls and common pitfalls that are evidence-based and not readily available in an easily accessible format.
Key Features
- Easy-to-read, up-to-date, practical clinical resource reviewing the entire code stroke process
- Clinical pearls, common pitfalls, and clinical knowledge that is provided in an easily digestible format
- Serves as foundational knowledge for residents and fellows prior to starting a stroke rotation. Appropriate for different levels knowledge/training from staff physician to medical student
- Contains many diagrams, tables, and flow charts in a visually pleasing format
Readership
Clinical and basic researchers, neurologists, neuroscientists, neurology and medical trainees, internists, and advanced medical students in neuroscience, neurology, and neurosurgery
Table of Contents
- History Taking
2. Stroke Mimics
3. NIH Stroke Scale and Neurological Examination
4. Stroke Syndromes
5. Stroke Imaging: Non-contrast Head CT
6. Stroke Imaging: CT Angiography
7. Stroke Imaging: CT Perfusion
8. Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment: Alteplase
9. Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment: Endovascular Therapy
10. Basilar Artery Occlusion
11. Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment: Acute Blood Pressure Management
12. Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment: Acute Antiplatelet Therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205228
About the Author
Andrew Micieli
Dr. Micieli completed his undergraduate degree and Business Master’s degree at the University of Toronto. He completed his medical school training at the University of Ottawa, and is currently a senior adult neurology resident at the University of Toronto. His research focuses on imaging and decision analytic models to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of health technologies, specifically in atrial fibrillation. He is an aspiring stroke neurologist.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Toronto, ONT, Canada
Raed Joundi
Dr. Joundi received his MD from Queen’s University and DPhil from Oxford University on a Rhodes Scholarship. He was co-chief neurology resident at the University of Toronto and is pursuing a stroke fellowship at the University of Calgary.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Toronto, ONT, Canada
Houman Khosravani
Dr. Khosravani is appointed as a Clinician in Quality & Innovation and Assistant Professor of Medicine, in the Division of Neurology, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto. His interests are quality improvement at different levels of care relevant to hyper-acute stroke management and inpatient stroke services. At the level of hyperacute stroke care, his focus is on improvement of door-to-needle times for thrombolysis. He is also working on understanding and improving factors that are relevant to a successful thrombectomy program in a comprehensive stroke center. He is medical director of the inpatient stroke unit, and interested in development of stroke pathways, the overlap between internal medicine and inpatient stroke neurology, and development of a framework for excellence in comprehensive neurovascular care. Dr. Khosravani is a member of Thrombosis Canada and interested in the implementation of stroke-best practices in the area of antithrombotics and anticoagulation. Dr. Khosravani also has a strong interest in utilizing computation and computer science to facilitate safe and high quality acute stroke care.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Neurology, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Julia Hopyan
Dr. Hopyan is a stroke neurologist and Co-Director of the NeuroDoppler Laboratory at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. She is also a clinician teacher with the University of Toronto and is actively engaged in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching as well as curriculum development in the field of stroke neurology. She runs a busy clinical practice and has interests in neurosonology and large vessel disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Toronto, ONT, Canada
David Gladstone
Dr. Gladstone is a clinician-scientist, stroke neurologist and director of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Stroke Program at the University of Toronto. He is the principal investigator of national and international multicentre clinical trials, including EMBRACE, a New England Journal of Medicine published trial on prolonged noninvasive cardiac rhythm monitoring for patients with cryptogenic stroke or TIA. He has authored or co-authored more than 100 scientific publications spanning the spectrum of stroke care with a focus on imaging.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Toronto, ONT, Canada