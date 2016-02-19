The Classical Theory of Fields - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780080250724, 9781483293288

The Classical Theory of Fields, Volume 2

4th Edition

Editors: L D Landau
eBook ISBN: 9781483293288
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 30th June 1980
Table of Contents

(partial) Preface to the 6th Russian edition, 2nd and 3rd English editions

The principle of relativity

Relativistic mechanics

Charges in electromagnetic fields

The electromagnetic field equations

Constant electromagnetic fields

Electromagnetic waves

The propagation of light

The field of moving charges

Radiation of electromagnetic waves

Particle in a gravitational field

The gravitational field equation

The field of gravitational bodies

Gravitational waves

Relativistic cosmology

Index

Description

Translated from the 6th Russian edition, this latest edition contains seven new sections with chapters on General Relativity, Gravitational Waves and Relativistic Cosmology, where Professor Lifshitz's interests lay. The text of the 3rd English edition has been thoroughly revised and additional problems inserted

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293288

@qu:The clarity of style, the conciseness of treatment and the originality and variety of illustrative problems make this a book which can be highly recommended.

Proceedings of the Physical Society @source:

About the Editors

L D Landau Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physical Problems, U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences

