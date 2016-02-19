The Classical Theory of Fields, Volume 2
4th Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Preface to the 6th Russian edition, 2nd and 3rd English editions
The principle of relativity
Relativistic mechanics
Charges in electromagnetic fields
The electromagnetic field equations
Constant electromagnetic fields
Electromagnetic waves
The propagation of light
The field of moving charges
Radiation of electromagnetic waves
Particle in a gravitational field
The gravitational field equation
The field of gravitational bodies
Gravitational waves
Relativistic cosmology
Index
Description
Translated from the 6th Russian edition, this latest edition contains seven new sections with chapters on General Relativity, Gravitational Waves and Relativistic Cosmology, where Professor Lifshitz's interests lay. The text of the 3rd English edition has been thoroughly revised and additional problems inserted
Reviews
@qu:The clarity of style, the conciseness of treatment and the originality and variety of illustrative problems make this a book which can be highly recommended.
Proceedings of the Physical Society @source:
