The Circular Economy
1st Edition
Case Studies about the Transition from the Linear Economy
Table of Contents
1. Getting hold of the circular economy concept
2. Circular economy: Here and now
3. Accelerating the implementation of circular economy
4. Circular economy in action: reconciling profitability with sustainability
5. Sustainable wealth for all nations
6. Circular economy and sustainable development
7. Full "circular" ahead
Description
The Circular Economy: Case Studies about the Transition from the Linear Economy explores examples of the circular economy in action. Unlike other books that provide narrow perceptions of wide-ranging and highly interconnected paradigms, such as supply chains, recycling, businesses models and waste management, this book provides a comprehensive overview of the circular economy from various perspectives. Its unique insights into the approaches, methods and tools that enable people to make the transformation to a circular economy show how recent research, trends and attitudes have moved beyond the "call to arms" approach to a level of maturity that requires sound scientific thinking.
Key Features
- Compiles evidence through case studies that illustrate how individuals, organizations, communities and countries are transitioning to a circular economy
- Provides a theoretical and empirical summary of the circular economy that emphasizes what others are actually doing and planning
- Highlights achievements from industry, agriculture, forestry, energy, water and other sectors that show how circular principles are applicable, eco-friendly, profitable, and thus sustainable
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers working on theories and applications associated with economic sustainability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152676
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Mika Sillanpää Author
Head of the Green Chemistry laboratory his research in water treatment is performed at an internationally competitive level. The laboratory, which has been linked nationally and internationally, has engaged in synergistic collaboration with over 80 research partners from the world’s leading laboratories in six continents. His interest is focused in applying cutting-edge, fundamental and applied research at the interface of environmental, chemical and physical sciences and engineering to develop low cost, beneficial and practical solutions to various water problems faced by our society worldwide.
Dr. Sillanpää’s research work centers on chemical treatment in environmental engineering and environmental monitoring and analysis. More specifically, he has worked extensively with adsorption, photocatalysis, electrochemical treatment and advanced oxidation processes as well as ion mobility spectrometry, chromatographic methods, electrochemical sensor development and real-time monitoring. His most recent research work has been devoted to studying the application of nanotechnologies in the above mentioned research fields.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Laboratory of Green Chemistry, Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland
Chaker Ncibi Author
Dr. Chaker Ncibi obtained his PhD in Environmental Engineering in 2008 from the University of Sousse, Tunisia. He pursued his research activities as postdoctoral researcher in France, Guadeloupe, Germany and Finland. Currently, he is Assistant Professor in ‘circular economy in water treatment’ at the Department of Green Chemistry, School of Engineering Science, Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland. His teaching and R&D focus areas include circular economy, bioeconomy, sustainability, green chemistry, advanced water and wastewater treatment technologies (adsorption, membrane bioreactor, AOPs and electrochemical processes), resources recovery from municipal and industrial side streams, and the thermochemical conversion of biomass and biowaste into materials, fuels and chemicals. Dr. Ncibi is the principal investigator of many projects, guest editor for several special issues in Elsevier journals, and has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles and two books in the broad field of sustainability.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland