The Circuit Designer's Companion
3rd Edition
Description
The Circuit Designers Companion, Third Edition, provides the essential information that every circuit designer needs to produce a working circuit, as well as information on how to make a design that is robust, tolerant to noise and temperature, and able to operate in the system for which it is intended. It looks at best practices, design guidelines, and engineering knowledge gained from years of experience, and includes practical, real-world considerations for components and printed circuit boards (PCBs) as well as their manufacturability, reliability, and cost. Organized into nine chapters, the book begins with a discussion of grounding and wiring of electronic or electrical circuits, when to consider grounding, and the main factors that must be taken into account when designing a new PCB. It then introduces the reader to passive components such as resistors and capacitors, potentiometers and inductors, and crystals and resonators, as well as active components like diodes, thyristors and triacs, bipolar transistors, junction field-effect transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs). It also describes high-speed digital circuit design and analog integrated circuits, including operational amplifiers and comparators, and power supplies such as batteries. The final two chapters focus on electromagnetic compatibility and the latest advances in electronics, along with safety considerations in the design of electronic equipment. This book is an invaluable resource for circuit designers and practicing electronics engineers, electronic engineering students, and professors.
Key Features
- An invaluable companion for circuit designers and practicing electronics engineers – gives best practices, design guidelines and engineering knowledge gleaned from years of experience
- Includes practical, real-world considerations for components, PCBs, manufacturability, reliability and cost, enabling engineers to design and troubleshoot faster, cheaper and more effectively
- Contains new material on design tools and communication devices, high-speed digital circuit design, simulation methods and testing
Readership
Professional electronics design community, advanced amateur electronics designers, electronic engineering students and profs looking for a book with a real-world design outlook
Table of Contents
Introduction
Introduction to the first edition (Tim Williams, 1990)
Introduction to the second edition (Tim Williams, 2004)
Introduction to the third edition (Peter Wilson, 2012)
Chapter 1. Grounding and wiring
1.1 Grounding
1.2 Wiring and cables
1.3 Transmission lines
Chapter 2. Printed circuits
2.1 Board types
2.2 Design rules
2.3 Board assembly: surface mount and through hole
2.4 Surface protection
2.5 Sourcing boards and artwork
Chapter 3. Passive components
3.1 Resistors
3.2 Potentiometers
3.3 Capacitors
3.4 Inductors
3.5 Crystals and resonators
Chapter 4. Active components
4.1 Diodes
4.2 Thyristors and triacs
4.3 Bipolar transistors
4.4 Junction field effect transistors
4.5 MOSFETs
4.6 IGBTs
Chapter 5. Analog integrated circuits
5.1 The ideal op-amp
5.2 The practical op-amp
5.3 Comparators
5.4 Voltage references
5.5 Circuit modeling
Chapter 6. Digital circuits
6.1 Logic ICs
6.2 Interfacing
6.3 Using microcontrollers
6.4 Microprocessor watchdogs and supervision
6.5 Software protection techniques
6.6 Choice of hardware platform
6.7 Programmable logic devices
6.8 Field programmable gate arrays
6.9 Analog-to-digital conversion
6.10 Different types of analog-to-digital converter
Chapter 7. Power supplies
7.1 General
7.2 Input and output parameters
7.3 Abnormal conditions
7.4 Mechanical requirements
7.5 Batteries
7.6 Advanced circuit protection
Chapter 8. Electromagnetic compatibility
8.1 The need for EMC
8.2 EMC legislation and standards
8.3 Interference coupling mechanisms
8.4 Circuit design and layout
8.5 Shielding
8.6 Filtering
8.7 Cables and connectors
8.8 EMC design checklist
Chapter 9. General product design
9.1 Safety
9.2 Design for production
9.3 Testability
9.4 Reliability
9.5 Thermal management
Appendix: Standards
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2012
- Published:
- 30th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080971384
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080971476
About the Author
Peter Wilson
Peter Wilson is Professor of Electronic Systems Engineering in the Electronic and Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Bath. After obtaining degrees at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh he worked as a Senior Design Engineer with Ferranti, Scotland and then as a Technical Specialist for Analogy, Inc. in Oregon, USA. After obtaining his PhD at the University of Southampton, he joined the faculty and was a member of the Academic staff at the University of Southampton from 2002 till 2015 when he moved to the University of Bath. He has published more than 100 papers and 3 books. Peter Wilson is also a Fellow of the IET, Fellow of the British Computer Society, a Chartered Engineer in the UK and a Senior Member of the IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bath and Integra Designs Ltd., UK
Reviews
"Wilson (electrical and electronic engineering, U. of Southampton) revises a textbook and handbook written by Tim Williams and previously published in 1990 and 2004. Some of the technological details have changed in the two decades, he says, but most of the underlying principles remain the same. There is material here for anyone from bright-eyed students to grizzled veterans, though not always the same information. Among the topics are printed circuits, active components, analogy integrated circuits, electromagnetic compatibility, and general product design." --Reference and Research Book News, Inc.