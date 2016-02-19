The Circuit Designer’s Companion
The Circuit Designer’s Companion covers the theoretical aspects and practices in analogue and digital circuit design. Electronic circuit design involves designing a circuit that will fulfill its specified function and designing the same circuit so that every production model of it will fulfill its specified function, and no other undesired and unspecified function.
This book is composed of nine chapters and starts with a review of the concept of grounding, wiring, and printed circuits. The subsequent chapters deal with the passive and active components of circuitry design. These topics are followed by discussions of the principles of other design components, including linear integrated circuits, digital circuits, and power supplies. The remaining chapters consider the vital role of electromagnetic compatibility in circuit design. These chapters also look into safety, design of production, testability, reliability, and thermal management of the designed circuit.
This book is of great value to electrical and design engineers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1 Grounding and Wiring
Grounding
Grounding Within One Unit
Chassis Ground
The Conductivity of Aluminum
Ground Loops
Power Supply Returns
Input Signal Ground
Output Signal Ground
Inter-Board Interface Signals
Star-Point Grounding
Ground Connections Between Units
Shielding
The Safety Earth
Wiring and Cables
Wire Types
Cable Types
Power Cables
Data and Multicore Cables
RF Cables
Twisted Pair
Crosstalk
Transmission Lines
Characteristic Impedance
Time Domain
Frequency Domain
Chapter 2 Printed Circuits
Board Types
Materials
Type of Construction
Choice of Type
Choice of Size
Design Rules
Track Width and Spacing
Hole and Pad Diameter
Track Routing
Ground and Power Distribution
Package Placement
Component Identification
Solder Resist
Terminations and Connections
Surface Protection
Guarding
Conformal Coating
Surface Mount
Surface Mount Design Rules
Sourcing Boards and Artwork
Artwork
Boards
Chapter 3 Passive Components
Resistors
Resistor Types
Tolerancing
Temperature Coefficient
Power
Inductance
Pulse Handling
Resistor Networks
Potentiometers
Trimmer Types
Panel Types
Pot Applications
Capacitors
Metallized Film & Paper
Multi-Layer Ceramics
Single Layer Ceramics
Electrolytics
Solid Tantalum
Capacitor Applications
Series Capacitors and dc Leakage
Dielectric Absorption
Self Resonance
Inductors
Permeability
Self-Capacitance
Inductor Applications
The Danger of Inductive Transients
Crystals
Resonance
Oscillator Circuits
Temperature
Chapter 4 Active Components
Diodes
Forward Bias
Reverse Bias
Leakage
High-Frequency Performance
Switching Times
Schottky Diodes
Zener Diodes
The Zener as a Clamp
Thyristors and Triacs
Thyristor Versus Triac
Triggering Characteristics
False Triggering
Conduction
Switching
Snubbing
Bipolar Transistors
Leakage
Saturation
The Darlington
Safe Operating Area
Gain
Switching and High Frequency Performance
Grading
Junction Field Effect Transistors
Pinch-Off
Applications
High Impedance Circuits
MOSFETs
Low-Power MOSFETs
VMOS Power FETs
Gate Drive Impedance
Switching Speed
On-State Resistance
Chapter 5 Linear Integrated Circuits
The Ideal Op-Amp
The Practical Op-Amp
Offset Voltage
Bias and Offset Currents
Common Mode Effects
Input Voltage Range
Output Parameters
AC Parameters
Slew Rate and Large Signal Bandwidth
Small-Signal Bandwidth
Settling Time
Uncompensated Op-Amps
The Oscillating Amplifier
Open-Loop Gain
Noise
Supply Current
Temperature Ratings
Cost and Availability
Comparators
Output Parameters
AC Parameters
Op-Amps as Comparators (and Vice Versa)
Hysteresis and Oscillations
Input Voltage Limits
Comparator Sourcing
Voltage References
Zener References
Band-Gap References
Reference Specifications
Chapter 6 Digital Circuits
Logic ICs
Noise Immunity and Thresholds
Fan-Out and Loading
Induced Switching Noise
Decoupling
Unused Gate Inputs
Interfacing
Mixing Analogue and Digital
Generating Digital Levels from Analogue Inputs
Protection Against Externally-Applied Overvoltages
Isolation
Data Interface Standards
Microprocessor Watchdogs and Supervision
The Threat of Corruption
Watchdog Design
Supervisor Design
Software Techniques
Input Data Validation and Averaging
Data and Memory Protection
Re-Initialization
Chapter 7 Power Supplies
General
The Linear Supply
The Switch-Mode Supply
Specifications
Off the Shelf Versus Roll Your Own
Input and Output Parameters
Voltage
Current
Fuses
Switch-On Surge
Waveform Distortion
Frequency
Efficiency
Deriving the Input Voltage from the Output
Low-Load Condition
Rectifier and Capacitor Selection
Load and Line Regulation
Ripple and Noise
Transient Response
Abnormal Conditions
Output Overload
Input Transients
Transient Suppressors
Overvoltage Protection
Turn-On and Turn-Off
Mechanical Requirements
Case Size and Construction
Heatsinking
Safety Approvals
Batteries
Initial Considerations
Primary Cells
Secondary Cells
Charging
Chapter 8 Electromagnetic Compatibility
The Need for EMC
Immunity
Emissions
EMC Legislation and Standards
The EMC Directive
Existing Standards
Interference Coupling Mechanisms
Conducted
Radiated
Circuit Design and Layout
Choice of Logic
Analogue Circuits
Software
Shielding
Apertures
Seams
Filtering
The Low-Pass Filter
Mains Filter
I/O Filters
Feedthrough and 3-Terminal Capacitors
Cables and Connectors
EMC Design Checklist
Chapter 9 General Product Design
Safety
Safety Classes
Design Considerations for Safety Protection
Fire Hazard
Design for Production
Checklist
The Dangers of ESD
Testability
In-Circuit Testing
Functional Testing
Design Techniques
Reliability
Definitions
The Cost of Reliability
Design for Reliability
The Value of MTBF Figures
Design Faults
Thermal Management
Calculating Thermal Resistance
Heatsinks
Power Semiconductor Mounting
Placement and Layout
Appendix Standards
British Standards
IEC Standards
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 15th April 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102504
About the Author
Tim Williams
Tim Williams worked for a variety of companies as an electronic design engineer, before startinghis own consultancy specializing in EMC design and test advice and training. He has monitored the progress of the EMC Directive and its associated standards since it was first made public, over the last 25 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Elmac Services, Wareham, UK