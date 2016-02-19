The Choroid Plexus in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723603634, 9781483193373

The Choroid Plexus in Health and Disease

1st Edition

Authors: Martin G. Netsky Samruay Shuangshoti
eBook ISBN: 9781483193373
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 364
Description

The Choroid Plexus in Health and Disease is a collection of data and information elucidating the normal structure and function, and the clinical disorders of the choroid plexus in relation to embryology, anatomy, chemistry, and physiology.
The book contains articles that discuss topics on the origin of choroid plexus and ependyma; normal structure of choroid plexus; physiology of the choroid plexus; heterotopic choroid plexus and ependyma; traumatic disorders and their effect on choroid plexus and ependyma; and metastatic tumor in the choroid plexus. Physiologists, neurologists, anatomists, teachers, and students in the medical field will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Book 1: The Choroid Plexus In Health

I Origin of Choroid Plexus and Ependyma

II Prenatal and Neonatal Morphologic Changes in Human Choroid Plexus: Light Microscopic Characteristics

III Ultrastructural Characteristics of the Telencephalic and Myelencephalic Choroid Plexuses in Fetus of Man and Rabbit, and a Comparison with the Adult Choroid Plexus in Rabbit

IV Postnatal Morphologic Changes in Human Choroid Plexus: Light Microscopic Characteristics

V Ultrastructural Characteristics of Adult Choroid Plexus: Relation to the Blood-Cerebrospinal Fluid Barrier to Proteins

VI Histochemistry of Choroid Plexus

VII Normal Structure of Choroid Plexus

VIII The Choroid Plexus and Paraphysis in Nonhuman Vertebrates

IX Physiology of the Choroid Plexus

Book 2: The Choroid Plexus in Disease

X Developmental Disorders

XI Traumatic Disorders and their Effect on Choroid Plexus and Ependyma

XII Metabolic and Toxic Disorders involving Choroid Plexus and Ependyma

XIII Inflammatory Disorders of Choroid Plexus and Ependyma

XIV Neoplasms of Choroid Plexus and Ependyma

XV Choroid Plexus and Ependyma in Miscellaneous Diseases

XVI Radiology of the Choroid Plexus

Subject Index

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193373

