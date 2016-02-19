The Choroid Plexus in Health and Disease
1st Edition
Authors: Martin G. Netsky Samruay Shuangshoti
eBook ISBN: 9781483193373
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 364
Description
The Choroid Plexus in Health and Disease is a collection of data and information elucidating the normal structure and function, and the clinical disorders of the choroid plexus in relation to embryology, anatomy, chemistry, and physiology.
The book contains articles that discuss topics on the origin of choroid plexus and ependyma; normal structure of choroid plexus; physiology of the choroid plexus; heterotopic choroid plexus and ependyma; traumatic disorders and their effect on choroid plexus and ependyma; and metastatic tumor in the choroid plexus. Physiologists, neurologists, anatomists, teachers, and students in the medical field will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Book 1: The Choroid Plexus In Health
I Origin of Choroid Plexus and Ependyma
II Prenatal and Neonatal Morphologic Changes in Human Choroid Plexus: Light Microscopic Characteristics
III Ultrastructural Characteristics of the Telencephalic and Myelencephalic Choroid Plexuses in Fetus of Man and Rabbit, and a Comparison with the Adult Choroid Plexus in Rabbit
IV Postnatal Morphologic Changes in Human Choroid Plexus: Light Microscopic Characteristics
V Ultrastructural Characteristics of Adult Choroid Plexus: Relation to the Blood-Cerebrospinal Fluid Barrier to Proteins
VI Histochemistry of Choroid Plexus
VII Normal Structure of Choroid Plexus
VIII The Choroid Plexus and Paraphysis in Nonhuman Vertebrates
IX Physiology of the Choroid Plexus
Book 2: The Choroid Plexus in Disease
X Developmental Disorders
XI Traumatic Disorders and their Effect on Choroid Plexus and Ependyma
XII Metabolic and Toxic Disorders involving Choroid Plexus and Ependyma
XIII Inflammatory Disorders of Choroid Plexus and Ependyma
XIV Neoplasms of Choroid Plexus and Ependyma
XV Choroid Plexus and Ependyma in Miscellaneous Diseases
XVI Radiology of the Choroid Plexus
Subject Index
Author Index
