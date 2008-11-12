The Chlamydomonas Sourcebook: Cell Motility and Behavior

This volume reviews virtually everything that is known about cell motility and behavior in Chlamydomonas. World experts in each area focus on mitosis and cytokinesis; flagellar assembly and motility; intraflagellar transport, and more will use this reference as a guide for understanding human diseases of the cilium. The volume is richly illustrated and is supplemented by a Website containing both classic and previously unpublished videos of cell motility in Chlamydomonas. Because Chlamydomonas has been the premier model for investigating the function and behavior of cilia and flagella, the chapters summarize the current state of knowledge in these areas as it applies to all ciliated organisms. Thus, this volume will be an essential source for all students and researchers interested in cell motility.

This volume is part of a 3-Volume Set (ISBN: 978-0-12-370873-1) and is also sold individually.