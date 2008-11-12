The Chlamydomonas Sourcebook: Cell Motility and Behavior - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123708762, 9780080919577

The Chlamydomonas Sourcebook: Cell Motility and Behavior

2nd Edition

Volume 3

Editors: George Witman
eBook ISBN: 9780080919577
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123708762
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th November 2008
Page Count: 512
Description

This volume reviews virtually everything that is known about cell motility and behavior in Chlamydomonas. World experts in each area focus on mitosis and cytokinesis; flagellar assembly and motility; intraflagellar transport, and more will use this reference as a guide for understanding human diseases of the cilium. The volume is richly illustrated and is supplemented by a Website containing both classic and previously unpublished videos of cell motility in Chlamydomonas. Because Chlamydomonas has been the premier model for investigating the function and behavior of cilia and flagella, the chapters summarize the current state of knowledge in these areas as it applies to all ciliated organisms. Thus, this volume will be an essential source for all students and researchers interested in cell motility.

This volume is part of a 3-Volume Set (ISBN: 978-0-12-370873-1) and is also sold individually.

Key Features

  • Includes a table listing the known proteins (with NCBI accession numbers) for each structure discussed, and the known mutations that affect each structure and process
  • Essential reference to a model species for the study of mechanisms of motility in free living cells
  • Includes methods for Chlamydomonas motility research
  • Companion Website with videos illustrates the marvels of the Chlamydomonas flagella in action

Readership

Researchers in cell biology, genetics, and reproductive medicine; Phycologists; Plant & Agricultural biologists; Libraries at related research institutions

Table of Contents

A Stroll through Time with Chlamydomonas; Basal Bodies and Associated Structures ; Deflagellation; Intraflagellar Transport; Flagellar Length Control; Axonemal Dyneins: Assembly, Structure and Force Generation; The Flagellar Radial Spokes; The Flagellar Central Pair Apparatus; The Regulation of Axonemal Bending; Microtubule-membrane Iinteractions in Chlamydomonas Flagella; The Chlamydomonas Flagellar Membrane and Its Dynamic Properties.; Flagellar adhesion, flagellar-generated signaling, and gamete fusion during mating; Sensory Photoreceptors and Light Control of Flagellar Activity; Mitosis and Cytokinesis; The Chlamydomonas flagellum as a Model for Human Ciliary Disease

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080919577
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123708762

About the Editor

George Witman

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cell Biology, University of Massachusetts Medical School, USA

Ratings and Reviews

