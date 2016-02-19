The Chemistry of Vanadium, Niobium and Tantalum gives a comprehensive discussion on the discovery, origin, and metallurgical aspects of vanadium, niobium, and tantalum. A section is also focused on the nuclear properties, as well as the physical and chemical properties of each compound. The history and distribution of vanadium, niobium, and tantalum are explored, along with the purification and extraction procedures of the said elements. The book also explores the derivative compounds such as the alloys, hydride, halides, and oxides. Another section of the book is focused on the physical and chemical modifications of the elements that generate such by-products as the cyanides, hydroxides, and sulfides. Different complexes of the elements such as halogeno- and oxyhalogeno-complexes are discussed in detail. The organometallic chemistry of niobium, tantalum, and vanadium are also identified. The book will be a useful tool for chemical engineers, chemical scientists, and students in the field of chemistry.