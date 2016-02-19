The Chemistry of Vanadium, Niobium and Tantalum
1st Edition
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry
Description
The Chemistry of Vanadium, Niobium and Tantalum gives a comprehensive discussion on the discovery, origin, and metallurgical aspects of vanadium, niobium, and tantalum. A section is also focused on the nuclear properties, as well as the physical and chemical properties of each compound. The history and distribution of vanadium, niobium, and tantalum are explored, along with the purification and extraction procedures of the said elements. The book also explores the derivative compounds such as the alloys, hydride, halides, and oxides. Another section of the book is focused on the physical and chemical modifications of the elements that generate such by-products as the cyanides, hydroxides, and sulfides. Different complexes of the elements such as halogeno- and oxyhalogeno-complexes are discussed in detail. The organometallic chemistry of niobium, tantalum, and vanadium are also identified. The book will be a useful tool for chemical engineers, chemical scientists, and students in the field of chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Vanadium
1. The Element
Discovery and History
Occurrence and Distribution
Metallurgical Aspects
Nuclear Properties
Physical, Chemical and Biological Properties
Analytical Chemistry
2. Compounds
Alloys
Hydride
Halides and Oxyhalides
Oxides
Oxovanadium Species
Peroxides
Vanadates
Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides
Nitrides, Azides, Phosphides, Arsenides and Antimonides
Carbides, Suicides and Borides
Alkoxides
Organometallic Compounds
Complexes
Niobium and Tantalum
1. The Elements
Introduction and Historical
Occurrence and Distribution
Extraction Procedures and Industrial Uses
Nuclear Properties
Physical and Chemical Properties of the Metals
Purification and Analytical Chemistry
2. Compounds of the Elements
Introduction
Alloys
Hydrides
Halides, Oxyhalides and Halogeno Complexes
Cyanides, Thiocyanates and Selenocyanates
Oxides and Anhydrous Mixed Oxides
Hydroxides and Soluble Niobates(V) and Tantalates(V)
Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides
Nitrides, Phosphides, Arsenides and Antimonides
Carbides and Suicides
Borides
Nitrates and Nitrato-Complexes
Phosphites and Phosphates
Sulphites, Sulphates and Thiosulphates
Selenites and Selenates
Complexes
Organometallic Compounds
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
Independent Opinion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 147
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181707
About the Author
R. J. H. Clark
D. Brown
David Brown, University of Bath, UK
About the Editor
J. C. Bailar
H. J. Emeléus
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England