The Chemistry of Vanadium, Niobium and Tantalum - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188652, 9781483181707

The Chemistry of Vanadium, Niobium and Tantalum

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: R. J. H. Clark D. Brown
Editors: J. C. Bailar H. J. Emeléus Ronald Nyholm
eBook ISBN: 9781483181707
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 147
Description

The Chemistry of Vanadium, Niobium and Tantalum gives a comprehensive discussion on the discovery, origin, and metallurgical aspects of vanadium, niobium, and tantalum. A section is also focused on the nuclear properties, as well as the physical and chemical properties of each compound. The history and distribution of vanadium, niobium, and tantalum are explored, along with the purification and extraction procedures of the said elements. The book also explores the derivative compounds such as the alloys, hydride, halides, and oxides. Another section of the book is focused on the physical and chemical modifications of the elements that generate such by-products as the cyanides, hydroxides, and sulfides. Different complexes of the elements such as halogeno- and oxyhalogeno-complexes are discussed in detail. The organometallic chemistry of niobium, tantalum, and vanadium are also identified. The book will be a useful tool for chemical engineers, chemical scientists, and students in the field of chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Vanadium

1. The Element

Discovery and History

Occurrence and Distribution

Metallurgical Aspects

Nuclear Properties

Physical, Chemical and Biological Properties

Analytical Chemistry

2. Compounds

Alloys

Hydride

Halides and Oxyhalides

Oxides

Oxovanadium Species

Peroxides

Vanadates

Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides

Nitrides, Azides, Phosphides, Arsenides and Antimonides

Carbides, Suicides and Borides

Alkoxides

Organometallic Compounds

Complexes

Niobium and Tantalum

1. The Elements

Introduction and Historical

Occurrence and Distribution

Extraction Procedures and Industrial Uses

Nuclear Properties

Physical and Chemical Properties of the Metals

Purification and Analytical Chemistry

2. Compounds of the Elements

Introduction

Alloys

Hydrides

Halides, Oxyhalides and Halogeno Complexes

Cyanides, Thiocyanates and Selenocyanates

Oxides and Anhydrous Mixed Oxides

Hydroxides and Soluble Niobates(V) and Tantalates(V)

Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides

Nitrides, Phosphides, Arsenides and Antimonides

Carbides and Suicides

Borides

Nitrates and Nitrato-Complexes

Phosphites and Phosphates

Sulphites, Sulphates and Thiosulphates

Selenites and Selenates

Complexes

Organometallic Compounds

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
147
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181707

About the Author

R. J. H. Clark

D. Brown

David Brown, University of Bath, UK

About the Editor

J. C. Bailar

H. J. Emeléus

Affiliations and Expertise

University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England

Ronald Nyholm

