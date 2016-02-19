The Chemistry of Pyrroles, Volume 34 aims to provide a comprehensive survey of the synthesis of simple pyrroles and to present, wherever possible, a mechanistic and theoretical rationale for the multitude of reactions known for pyrroles. The book discusses the structure and reactivity of pyrrole; the synthesis of the pyrrole ring; and the electrophilic substitution of the pyrrole ring. The text also describes the oxidation and reduction of the pyrrole ring; the rearrangement and addition reactions; and the ketones, aldehydes, and carboxylic acid derivatives of pyrrole. Alkylpyrroles and related compounds; hydroxy- and aminopyrroles and related compounds; and azafulvenes are also considered. The book further tackles the physico-organic properties of pyrrole. Chemists and researchers of pyrrole chemistry will find the text invaluable.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Abbreviations and Nomenclature

Chapter 1. Introduction

References

Chapter 2. The Structure and Reactivity of Pyrrole

A. Molecular and Electronic Structure of Pyrrole

B. Aromaticity and Resonance Energy

C. Molecular Orbital Calculations on Pyrroles

D. Theoretical Treatment of the Reactivity of Pyrrole with Electrophiles

References

Chapter 3. The Synthesis of the Pyrrole Ring

A. Introduction

B. 2+2 Carbon Units

C. 1+3 Carbon Units

D. From Four Carbon Units

E. Ring-contractions

F. Miscellaneous Reactions

References

Chapter 4. Electrophilic Substitution of the Pyrrole Ring

A. Introduction

B. Protonation of the Pyrrole Ring

C. Nitration and Nitrosation

D. Halogenation

E. C-Alkylation Reactions

F. C-Acylation Reactions

G. Reactions with Carbonyl Compounds

H. Reactions of the Pyrryl Anion

I. Miscellaneous Electrophilic Reactions

J. Summary of the Reactivity of Pyrrole and Orientation Effects of Substituents

References

Chapter 5. Oxidation and Pyrrole Ring

A. The Reactions of Pyrroles with Molecular Oxygen

B. Oxidation by Chemical Reagents

C. Anodic Oxidation of Pyrroles

D. Reduction of the Pyrrole Ring

References

Chapter 6. Rearrangement and Addition Reactions

A. Thermal Rearrangements retaining the Pyrrole Ring

B. Photochemical Rearrangements retaining the Pyrrole Ring

C. Addition Reactions

D. Reactions with Radicals

References

Chapter 7. Ketones, Aldehydes and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives of Pyrrole

A. Resonance Interaction between the Pyrrole Ring and the Carbonyl Substituent

B. Chemical Reactivity

References

Chapter 8. Alkylpyrroles and Related Compounds

A. Tautomerism

B. Chemical Reactivity

C. Silylpyrroles

D. Pyrrolophanes and other Bridged Pyrroles

References

Chapter 9. Hydroxy- and Aminopyrroles and Related Compounds

A. Tautomerism

B. Synthesis

C. Chemical Reactivity

D. Pyrrylthiols

References

Chapter 10. Azafulvenes

A. Structure and Reactivity

B. Synthesis

C. Spectroscopic Properties

References

Chapter 11. Physico-Organic Properties of Pyrrole

A. Molecular Association

B. Basicity and Acidity Measurements

C. Dipole Moments

D. Polarographic Properties

E. Electronic Spectra

F. IR and Raman Spectra

G. NMR Spectra

H. Mass Spectra

References

Index

