The Chemistry of Nonbenzenoid Aromatic Compounds — II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408707282, 9781483156125

The Chemistry of Nonbenzenoid Aromatic Compounds — II

1st Edition

Second International Symposium on the Chemistry of Nonbenzenoid Aromatic Compounds

Editors: R. Kreher T. H. Darmstadt
eBook ISBN: 9781483156125
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 264
The Chemistry of Nonbenzenoid Aromatic Compounds — II is a collection of plenary lectures presented at the Second International Symposium on the Chemistry of Nonbenzenoid Aromatic Compounds.
Starting with a review of the synthesis and study of select heterocycles, the book includes results and developments in this area. A significant part of the reviews of nonbenzenoid aromatic compounds is the examination of annulenese that contain larger Huckel systems than benzene. The demand for better synthetic methods in the study has increased as bridged annulenes have been made for suitable models of testing theoretical concepts. Early studies on some nonbenzenoid aromatic compounds and the related problems are also discussed. A description of the syntheses of several polycyclic systems that contain potential cyclobutadiene rings follows. Studies are made on 8-oxoheptafulvene chemistry after earlier chemical and physical examination of heptafulvene and related compounds provided avenues for research. Some aspects of strained systems, [4]annulene and its Ch+adduct are reviewed in terms of usefulness when applying a theoretical guide, proving the calculations and experiments. Studies on higher membered annulenyl ions belonging to five groups are also discussed.
Research chemists, students, and professors in chemistry and related fields such as organic chemistry will find this collection useful.

Synthesis and Study of Select Heterocycles

Intrusion of Substituents Into The Cavity Of Aromatic Π-Electron Clouds

MO Studies of Some Nonbenzenoid Aromatic Systems

Polycyclic Systems Containing Small-Membered Rings

Results of Carbon-13 N.M.R. Spectroscopy In The Field Of Cyclic Conjugated Π-Electron Systems

Photoelectron Spectra of Nonbenzenoid Cyclic Conjugated Π-Electron Systems

8-Oxoheptafulvene

Some Aspects of Strained Systems. [4]Annulene and Its CH+ Adduct

'Acetylene-Cumulene' Dehydroannulenes

Höhergliedrige Annulenylionen Und Bemerkungen Zur Frage Der Konfigurations- Und Konformationsstabilität Bei Annulenen


No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483156125

R. Kreher

T. H. Darmstadt

